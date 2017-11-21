Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 13, 2017 through November 19, 2017:
Agnew, Troy Qushun, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/14/2017, Walmart; Charges: theft of property, simple possession. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Dixon, Brandon, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/15/2017, 23 Farmview Courts; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.
Fentress, Latonya Denise, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/19/2017, 207 S. 13th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Finch, Chasity Nicole, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/14/2017, Highway 45 and Chere Carol Road; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Patrick, Gary Bernard, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/15/2017, 1518 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, speeding, violation of light law, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Patterson, Maurice Antonio, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2017, McDonald’s; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 13, 2017 through November 19, 2017.
Brian Jerome Bledsoe, b/m, 28 -capias
Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 28 –capias, forgery, capias, attachment order, escape, theft of property
Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
Gerald Wayne Frederick III, w/m, 21 –reckless endangerment
Bo Chandler Guest, w/m, 22 –driving under the influence first offense
Brian James Horne, w/m, 45 –capias, capias, capias
Brandt Donald Jahnke, w/m, 33 -capias
Jimmie Everett Kilburn, w/m, 59 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Elizabeth Jeannette Lane, w/f, 49 –driving under the influence first offense
Miguel Angel Majias, h/m, 26 -capias
Larry William Morgan, w/m, 65 -capias
Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 46 –speeding, violation of light law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft of property
Thomas Brent Patterson, w/m, 35 -capias
Lonnie Muris Peoples Jr., b/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license
James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias
Shannon Marie Price, w/f, 40 –contempt of court
Darius Lawrence Riding, b/m, 28 -capias
Benjamin Adam Sewell, w/m, 35 -capias
Destin Lawrence Skinner, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency
Derrick Sherone Taylor, b/m, 40 –Schedule VI drug violations
Sadarius Montrell Thomas, b/m, 25 -capias
Timothy Joda Tuttle, w/m, 34 –contempt of court
David Varela, w/m, 36 -capias
Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 22 -capias
Jennifer Leann Wiseman, w/f, 42 –theft of property
Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 40 –violation of conditions of community supervision
Angela Hope Blackburn, w/f, 25 –vandalism, burglary, theft of property
Tiffany Danielle Curtiss, w/f, 26 –theft of property
Shawn Deray Epperson, b/m, 41 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 32 –burglary, theft of property
Stacy Christine Fugitt, w/f, 37 –contributing to the dependency of a child
Leavy Denise Martin, b/f, 44 -capias
David James McGilvray, w/m, 22 -capias
Treyounna Danya Nelson, b/f, 38 –contempt of court
Charlie Lee Patrick, b/m, 38 –contempt of court
Heather Christine Peden, w/f, 29 –domestic assault
Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 33 –hold for other agency
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license
Nikema Renee Weaver, b/f, 31 -capias
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kayla Yarbrough – child endangerment
Joel Emerson – evading
Sherman Dowell – simple possession of Schedule VI
Timothy Higgs – driving without DL
Myron McCurry – possession of drug paraphernalia
Austin Whitsitt – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jeremy Ward – driving on revoked DL
Jessica Duran – theft up to $1,000
Ricky Oldham – domestic assault
James Stout – simple possession of Schedule VI
Harold G. Anthony Jr. – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated trespass, vandalism
Brandon Thomas – contempt of court
Miguel Mejias – contempt of court
Jarred Clayton – contempt of court
Samantha Henson – joyriding
Melissa Thompson – driving without DL
Lenonse Beasley – driving without DLJocelyn Pruitt – driving without DL
Zechariah Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Jessica Barnette – driving on revoked DL, contempt of court
Nathan Hammonds – domestic assault
Marriage Licenses
Joshua David Kyle of Trenton and Angela Rae Jones Sisco of Trenton
Lawson Scott Evans of Humboldt and Regina Ellen Patterson of Humboldt
Terry Wayne Denton of Dyer and Carole Hall Denton of Dyer
Daniel Alexander Kail of Trenton and Cindy Marie Bailey of Trenton
Joseph Wayne Fuller of Humboldt and Vicky Lynn Blair of Humboldt
David Earl Hilderbrand, II of Milan and Brianna Cheyenne Crisamore of Milan
Divorces
Burbon L. McNeal vs Kali R. McNeal
Real Estate Transfers
Tina Gail Arnold to Ziyad Qaadan – Medina – $90,000
Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Kevin Stockton and wife, Kacey Stockton – Medina – $125,000
Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Anthony Smith – Milan – $110,500
Brandon McCall and wife, Krystal McCall to David Geyra and wife, Etty E. Geyra – Milan – $132,500
Ruth Ann McCartney, James Thomas Crocker and Billy Wayne Crocker to Brenda Joyce McCartney and Leigh Anne Revelle – 13th CD – $75,363.69
James B. Dowland and wife, Robin L. Dowland to Old Hickory Clay Company – 15th CD – $170,348
John E. Denton and wife, Susan Denton to Michael C. Lewis – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $65,000
George B. Killebrew to Joshua Thomas Wagner and wife, Jacqueline Christine Wagner – Milan – $140,000
Jonathan C. Mullikin and wife, Meagan L. Mullikin to Brittany Nicole Knight – Milan – $122,000
Eddie Wade Workman ad wife, Carolyn Faye Workman to David Wayne Grant and wife, Kellea Pirtle Grant – Rutherford – $120,560
Randall Bruce Bush and wife, Cynthia Gail Bush to Samuel W. Stanley and wife, Leigh Anne Stanley – Medina – $177,500
Monda Arrington to Stacey Dwayne Barry – Milan – $44,000
Sylvester Hicks and wife, June Hicks to Ernest Ables – Trenton – $10,000
Lois Maloy to Eric Redovian – Kenton – $64,700