Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 13, 2017 through November 19, 2017:

Agnew, Troy Qushun, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/14/2017, Walmart; Charges: theft of property, simple possession. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Dixon, Brandon, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/15/2017, 23 Farmview Courts; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Arnold.

Fentress, Latonya Denise, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/19/2017, 207 S. 13th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, driving without a license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Finch, Chasity Nicole, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/14/2017, Highway 45 and Chere Carol Road; Charges: burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Patrick, Gary Bernard, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/15/2017, 1518 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, speeding, violation of light law, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Patterson, Maurice Antonio, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2017, McDonald’s; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 13, 2017 through November 19, 2017.

Brian Jerome Bledsoe, b/m, 28 -capias

Amanda Nicole Cathey, w/f, 28 –capias, forgery, capias, attachment order, escape, theft of property

Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Gerald Wayne Frederick III, w/m, 21 –reckless endangerment

Bo Chandler Guest, w/m, 22 –driving under the influence first offense

Brian James Horne, w/m, 45 –capias, capias, capias

Brandt Donald Jahnke, w/m, 33 -capias

Jimmie Everett Kilburn, w/m, 59 –Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Elizabeth Jeannette Lane, w/f, 49 –driving under the influence first offense

Miguel Angel Majias, h/m, 26 -capias

Larry William Morgan, w/m, 65 -capias

Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 46 –speeding, violation of light law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft of property

Thomas Brent Patterson, w/m, 35 -capias

Lonnie Muris Peoples Jr., b/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license

James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias

Shannon Marie Price, w/f, 40 –contempt of court

Darius Lawrence Riding, b/m, 28 -capias

Benjamin Adam Sewell, w/m, 35 -capias

Destin Lawrence Skinner, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency

Derrick Sherone Taylor, b/m, 40 –Schedule VI drug violations

Sadarius Montrell Thomas, b/m, 25 -capias

Timothy Joda Tuttle, w/m, 34 –contempt of court

David Varela, w/m, 36 -capias

Tristan James Warmath, w/m, 22 -capias

Jennifer Leann Wiseman, w/f, 42 –theft of property

Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 40 –violation of conditions of community supervision

Angela Hope Blackburn, w/f, 25 –vandalism, burglary, theft of property

Tiffany Danielle Curtiss, w/f, 26 –theft of property

Shawn Deray Epperson, b/m, 41 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 32 –burglary, theft of property

Stacy Christine Fugitt, w/f, 37 –contributing to the dependency of a child

Leavy Denise Martin, b/f, 44 -capias

David James McGilvray, w/m, 22 -capias

Treyounna Danya Nelson, b/f, 38 –contempt of court

Charlie Lee Patrick, b/m, 38 –contempt of court

Heather Christine Peden, w/f, 29 –domestic assault

Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 33 –hold for other agency

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

Nikema Renee Weaver, b/f, 31 -capias

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Kayla Yarbrough – child endangerment

Joel Emerson – evading

Sherman Dowell – simple possession of Schedule VI

Timothy Higgs – driving without DL

Myron McCurry – possession of drug paraphernalia

Austin Whitsitt – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jeremy Ward – driving on revoked DL

Jessica Duran – theft up to $1,000

Ricky Oldham – domestic assault

James Stout – simple possession of Schedule VI

Harold G. Anthony Jr. – simple possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated trespass, vandalism

Brandon Thomas – contempt of court

Miguel Mejias – contempt of court

Jarred Clayton – contempt of court

Samantha Henson – joyriding

Melissa Thompson – driving without DL

Lenonse Beasley – driving without DLJocelyn Pruitt – driving without DL

Zechariah Johnson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Jessica Barnette – driving on revoked DL, contempt of court

Nathan Hammonds – domestic assault

Marriage Licenses

Joshua David Kyle of Trenton and Angela Rae Jones Sisco of Trenton

Lawson Scott Evans of Humboldt and Regina Ellen Patterson of Humboldt

Terry Wayne Denton of Dyer and Carole Hall Denton of Dyer

Daniel Alexander Kail of Trenton and Cindy Marie Bailey of Trenton

Joseph Wayne Fuller of Humboldt and Vicky Lynn Blair of Humboldt

David Earl Hilderbrand, II of Milan and Brianna Cheyenne Crisamore of Milan

Divorces

Burbon L. McNeal vs Kali R. McNeal

Real Estate Transfers

Tina Gail Arnold to Ziyad Qaadan – Medina – $90,000

Jonathan Murphree and wife, Amy Murphree to Kevin Stockton and wife, Kacey Stockton – Medina – $125,000

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Anthony Smith – Milan – $110,500

Brandon McCall and wife, Krystal McCall to David Geyra and wife, Etty E. Geyra – Milan – $132,500

Ruth Ann McCartney, James Thomas Crocker and Billy Wayne Crocker to Brenda Joyce McCartney and Leigh Anne Revelle – 13th CD – $75,363.69

James B. Dowland and wife, Robin L. Dowland to Old Hickory Clay Company – 15th CD – $170,348

John E. Denton and wife, Susan Denton to Michael C. Lewis – Crockett and Gibson Counties – $65,000

George B. Killebrew to Joshua Thomas Wagner and wife, Jacqueline Christine Wagner – Milan – $140,000

Jonathan C. Mullikin and wife, Meagan L. Mullikin to Brittany Nicole Knight – Milan – $122,000

Eddie Wade Workman ad wife, Carolyn Faye Workman to David Wayne Grant and wife, Kellea Pirtle Grant – Rutherford – $120,560

Randall Bruce Bush and wife, Cynthia Gail Bush to Samuel W. Stanley and wife, Leigh Anne Stanley – Medina – $177,500

Monda Arrington to Stacey Dwayne Barry – Milan – $44,000

Sylvester Hicks and wife, June Hicks to Ernest Ables – Trenton – $10,000

Lois Maloy to Eric Redovian – Kenton – $64,700