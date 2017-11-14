Your Right to Know
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 6, 2017 through November 12, 2017:
Brooks, Antonio Kevon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1920B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.
Cluelee, Ann Janette, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2017, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Omer.
Cunningham, William Levante, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.
Donald, Cornelius Montez, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.
Emerson, Joel Michael, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2017, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Ivory, Cassius Dominique, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1302 Bradford Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Marshall SVC.
Johnson, Taqkari Devon, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/12/2017, 1230 Brown Street; Charges: evading arrest, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Marshall, Dyeve Nicole, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
McLilly, Christopher Deundrea, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.
Speight, Morgan Renee, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2017, 2225 Barrett Lane; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Walker, Jovante Demon, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SA Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 6, 2017 through November 12, 2017.
Harold Lamont Arnold, b/m, 39 –driving without license
Terrance Marquez Ball, b/m, 21 –aggravated burglary
Laura L. Barnes, w/f, 42 -capias
Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 39 –theft of property (shoplifting)
Michael Lynn Denton, w/m, 55 –driving under the influence, first offense
Joel Michael Emerson, w/m, 25 -capias
Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 21 –contempt of court
Robert William Joyce, w/m, 51 –worthless checks
Chantel Alece Locke, w/f, 31 –aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault
Shane Neil Morphis, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Laura Lee Morris, w/f, 51 –cruelty to animals
Lonnie Muris Peoples Jr., b/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Derrick Lamont Ratliff, b/m, 38 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, b/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule VI drug violations
Romona Rippie, w/f, 44 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Nastasha Marie Smith, w/f, 27 -assault
Tristan Jamaal Williams, b/m, 34 –attachment order
Cordero Lamont Williams, b/m, 29 -capias
Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 54 -capias
Amanda Gail Blackmon, w/f, 46 –habitual traffic offender, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations
Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 26 -capias
Brandon Deshawn Gilbert, b/m, 28 –rape of a child
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 34 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage
Dennis Lee Gray, w/m, 64 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense
Kevin Ronald Green, b/m, 20 -capias
Paul O’Neal Harber, w/m, 48 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law
Michael Joseph Harvey, b/m, 39 –violation of parole
George Clinton Hill III, w/m, 37 –domestic assault, aggravated assault
Matthew Dillon Inman, w/m, 22 –contempt of court
Lewis Jenkins, b/m, 47 -capias
Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 18 –aggravated burglary, domestic assault, assault
Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 36 –attachment order
Haley Nicole Maitland, w/f, 25 -capias
Bruce Wade Morgan, w/m, 52 –aggravated cruelty to animals, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jacob Casey Reece, w/m, 37 -rape
Bobby Wayne Smith Jr., w/m, 26 -capias
Damon Wayne Whitlock, w/m, 34 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Marriage Licenses
George Morin, Jr. of Trenton and Shannon Elizabeth Vaughan of Trenton
John Derek Long of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Kelli Marie Donaldson of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr. of Jackson and Heather Nicole Sanders McFarland of Humboldt
Harold Jay Capps of Milan and Christina Renee Crossen McBride of Milan
Tarelle Artrez Gwynn of Trenton and Tamiko Hill of Memphis
Chad Michael Jackson of Trenton and Vanessa Jo Kear Lewis of Trenton
James Sidney Campbell of Trenton and Chasity Dawn Lovell of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Jack Williams to Jonathon D. Moore – Humboldt – $77,500
Patricia Crist, Trustee of the Billy E. Hickerson Trust, to Jimmie Floyd and wife, Mary Floyd – Trenton – $121,900
Brian Patterson and Melanie Waddle, f/k/a Melanie Patterson, to Brian Patterson and Kevin Patterson – Trenton – $1,000
M&M Home Builders, LLC to Gerry B. Vawter and wife, Linda B. Vawter – Milan – $9,000
Patricia A. Oden to Jonathan C. Mullikin and wife, Meagan Mullikin – Milan – $165,000
Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter and Tommy R. Carter to Jeffrey A. Lowe and wife, Traci L. Lowe – Medina – $125,000
Ron Petty Construction Company, Inc. to Holly Beth Cole and Lee Cole – Milan – $149,900
Terry C. Beaver, Jr. and wife, Michelle P. Beaver to Robert C. Barton – Medina – $196,000
Billy Raymond Barron and wife, Judith Claudette Barron to Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright – Dyer – $5,000
Fay Reed Farms to Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright – Dyer – $12,500
Barry Hammons to Lee W. Steven – Milan – $50,000
Sherrie Leigh Traweek and Thomas Mitchell Griggs to James Edward King and Tracy J. King – Trenton – $40,000
LPS Real Estate and Development LLC and Jeffrey Hamilton to R&S Properties – Milan – $73,000
Dorothy Rodgers Rimmer, Michael G. Rodgers, James Parker, Perry Parker, Demetria Spencer, Jimmy Lynn Parker and John Thomas Parker to Richard G. Rodgers – Humboldt – $15,000
Noah Borntrager to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $28,000
HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $57,500
Raymond Sutton and wife, Karen Sutton to Connor Property Holdings of Tennessee, LLC – Milan – $50,000
Heather Cole Land to Julie Grace Johnson – Milan – $174,900
James E. Brown and wife, Anna Brown to Shellee J. Wilson – Medina – $115,750
Nina Johnson to Jonathan R. Stewart – Humboldt – $38,500
Prez Enterprises, Inc. to Horizon Trust Company – Trenton – $61,800
Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $33,400
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Hale and Hamilton Properties, LLC – Milan – $37,100
James F. Harmon and Mary Joan Utley to Ladonna Beth Boyd – Medina – $167,000
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Rutherford – $50,700
J.C. Teague and Charles Teague to Jennifer Crutchfield – Humboldt – $20,000
Cynthia King and Darryl King, a/k/a Darrel King, to Jerry Pickard and wife, Evelyn Pickard – Milan – $27,500
Jesse Franklin Parker and wife, Barbara H. Parker, Jesse Maxwell Parker and Barbara Geneen Parker to Mark Shayne Fielder – Trenton – $20,000
Jayasree Chanda to Joseph E, Fouche and wife, Sophia B. Fouche – Medina
Daniel E. Hardwick to Keith J. Ausland – Humboldt – $74,000
Larry King and wife, Marilyn King to Larry Doug Sanders, Jr. and wife, Gina Michelle Sanders – Humboldt – $45,000
