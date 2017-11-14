Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 6, 2017 through November 12, 2017:

Brooks, Antonio Kevon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1920B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.

Cluelee, Ann Janette, 39, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 11/08/2017, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Omer.

Cunningham, William Levante, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.

Donald, Cornelius Montez, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.

Emerson, Joel Michael, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/06/2017, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Ivory, Cassius Dominique, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1302 Bradford Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Marshall SVC.

Johnson, Taqkari Devon, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/12/2017, 1230 Brown Street; Charges: evading arrest, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Marshall, Dyeve Nicole, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

McLilly, Christopher Deundrea, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: SA Rich.

Speight, Morgan Renee, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2017, 2225 Barrett Lane; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Walker, Jovante Demon, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/09/2017, 1902B Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of weapon in commission of felony. Arresting officer: SA Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for November 6, 2017 through November 12, 2017.

Harold Lamont Arnold, b/m, 39 –driving without license

Terrance Marquez Ball, b/m, 21 –aggravated burglary

Laura L. Barnes, w/f, 42 -capias

Ann Janette Clulee, w/f, 39 –theft of property (shoplifting)

Michael Lynn Denton, w/m, 55 –driving under the influence, first offense

Joel Michael Emerson, w/m, 25 -capias

Desiree Evonne Harrison, w/f, 21 –contempt of court

Robert William Joyce, w/m, 51 –worthless checks

Chantel Alece Locke, w/f, 31 –aggravated burglary, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass, theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Robert Rendell March, b/m, 46 –domestic assault

Shane Neil Morphis, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Laura Lee Morris, w/f, 51 –cruelty to animals

Lonnie Muris Peoples Jr., b/m, 46 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Derrick Lamont Ratliff, b/m, 38 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Sirdarious Demarcus Ridley, b/m, 26 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule VI drug violations

Romona Rippie, w/f, 44 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Nastasha Marie Smith, w/f, 27 -assault

Tristan Jamaal Williams, b/m, 34 –attachment order

Cordero Lamont Williams, b/m, 29 -capias

Lenorise Beasley, b/m, 54 -capias

Amanda Gail Blackmon, w/f, 46 –habitual traffic offender, violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations

Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 26 -capias

Brandon Deshawn Gilbert, b/m, 28 –rape of a child

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 34 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper lane usage

Dennis Lee Gray, w/m, 64 –driving on revoked/suspended license, driving under the influence first offense

Kevin Ronald Green, b/m, 20 -capias

Paul O’Neal Harber, w/m, 48 –driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of light law

Michael Joseph Harvey, b/m, 39 –violation of parole

George Clinton Hill III, w/m, 37 –domestic assault, aggravated assault

Matthew Dillon Inman, w/m, 22 –contempt of court

Lewis Jenkins, b/m, 47 -capias

Grayson Andrew Knight, w/m, 18 –aggravated burglary, domestic assault, assault

Jonathan Tom Lundy, w/m, 36 –attachment order

Haley Nicole Maitland, w/f, 25 -capias

Bruce Wade Morgan, w/m, 52 –aggravated cruelty to animals, willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jacob Casey Reece, w/m, 37 -rape

Bobby Wayne Smith Jr., w/m, 26 -capias

Damon Wayne Whitlock, w/m, 34 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Marriage Licenses

George Morin, Jr. of Trenton and Shannon Elizabeth Vaughan of Trenton

John Derek Long of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Kelli Marie Donaldson of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Larry Thomas Shaffer, Jr. of Jackson and Heather Nicole Sanders McFarland of Humboldt

Harold Jay Capps of Milan and Christina Renee Crossen McBride of Milan

Tarelle Artrez Gwynn of Trenton and Tamiko Hill of Memphis

Chad Michael Jackson of Trenton and Vanessa Jo Kear Lewis of Trenton

James Sidney Campbell of Trenton and Chasity Dawn Lovell of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Jack Williams to Jonathon D. Moore – Humboldt – $77,500

Patricia Crist, Trustee of the Billy E. Hickerson Trust, to Jimmie Floyd and wife, Mary Floyd – Trenton – $121,900

Brian Patterson and Melanie Waddle, f/k/a Melanie Patterson, to Brian Patterson and Kevin Patterson – Trenton – $1,000

M&M Home Builders, LLC to Gerry B. Vawter and wife, Linda B. Vawter – Milan – $9,000

Patricia A. Oden to Jonathan C. Mullikin and wife, Meagan Mullikin – Milan – $165,000

Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter and Tommy R. Carter to Jeffrey A. Lowe and wife, Traci L. Lowe – Medina – $125,000

Ron Petty Construction Company, Inc. to Holly Beth Cole and Lee Cole – Milan – $149,900

Terry C. Beaver, Jr. and wife, Michelle P. Beaver to Robert C. Barton – Medina – $196,000

Billy Raymond Barron and wife, Judith Claudette Barron to Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright – Dyer – $5,000

Fay Reed Farms to Rodney Wright and wife, Shelley Wright – Dyer – $12,500

Barry Hammons to Lee W. Steven – Milan – $50,000

Sherrie Leigh Traweek and Thomas Mitchell Griggs to James Edward King and Tracy J. King – Trenton – $40,000

LPS Real Estate and Development LLC and Jeffrey Hamilton to R&S Properties – Milan – $73,000

Dorothy Rodgers Rimmer, Michael G. Rodgers, James Parker, Perry Parker, Demetria Spencer, Jimmy Lynn Parker and John Thomas Parker to Richard G. Rodgers – Humboldt – $15,000

Noah Borntrager to HAK Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $28,000

HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper and Jon Kendall – Milan – $57,500

Raymond Sutton and wife, Karen Sutton to Connor Property Holdings of Tennessee, LLC – Milan – $50,000

Heather Cole Land to Julie Grace Johnson – Milan – $174,900

James E. Brown and wife, Anna Brown to Shellee J. Wilson – Medina – $115,750

Nina Johnson to Jonathan R. Stewart – Humboldt – $38,500

Prez Enterprises, Inc. to Horizon Trust Company – Trenton – $61,800

Greg Lumley to Prez Enterprises, Inc. – Trenton – $33,400

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Hale and Hamilton Properties, LLC – Milan – $37,100

James F. Harmon and Mary Joan Utley to Ladonna Beth Boyd – Medina – $167,000

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Rutherford – $50,700

J.C. Teague and Charles Teague to Jennifer Crutchfield – Humboldt – $20,000

Cynthia King and Darryl King, a/k/a Darrel King, to Jerry Pickard and wife, Evelyn Pickard – Milan – $27,500

Jesse Franklin Parker and wife, Barbara H. Parker, Jesse Maxwell Parker and Barbara Geneen Parker to Mark Shayne Fielder – Trenton – $20,000

Jayasree Chanda to Joseph E, Fouche and wife, Sophia B. Fouche – Medina

Daniel E. Hardwick to Keith J. Ausland – Humboldt – $74,000

Larry King and wife, Marilyn King to Larry Doug Sanders, Jr. and wife, Gina Michelle Sanders – Humboldt – $45,000

Michael Joslin, 373 Elm Street, Dyer

Jeanna Harris-Snellenberger, 481 Christmasville, Road, Trenton