Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Hubert Cox – sexual offender registration violation attempt

Andrew Hatley – simple possession of meth, theft under $1,000

Marquisa Turner – domestic assault

Gloria Marshall – VBCL

Illya Johnson – theft under $1,000 (3 counts)

Karen Curtis – driving while revoked

Robert Johnson – driving without DL

April Vestal – attempt to alter plate

William Robinson – driving on revoked DL, Class A escape

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 30, 2017 through November 5, 2017:

Curry, Valerie Lynette, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/03/2017, 729 N. 3rd Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Dotson, James O’Neal, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/03/2017, 6th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Fentress, Latonya Denise, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, 2356 Maple Circle; Charges: disorderly conduct, allowing animals to run at large. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Johnson, Tyler C., 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2017, Humboldt General; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Johnson, Zechariah Dewaun, 26, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2017, Central Avenue at Stewart Finance; Charges: simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Norman, Takeisha Lashelle, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, Mitchell Street at Central Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.

Sain, Michael Curtis, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/02/2017, alternative school; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Ward, Kanelius Dion, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/02/2017, 9th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

White, Pearl Estelle, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, 811 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 30, 2017 through November 5, 2017.

Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

David Lee Craig, w/m, 31 –attachment order

Josten Blane Jones, w/m, 22 -assault

Takeisha Lashelle Norman, b/f, 29 -capias

Lacy O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias

Salina Faith Prince, w/f, 42 -assault

Clarence Walker, b/m, 35 –theft of property

Natasha Shantae Williams, b/f, 29 -assault

Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 –violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Robert Brandon Barton, w/m, 35 -capias

Zadrian N’Quay Brooks, b/m, 21 -capias

Jeremy Cole Burks, w/m, 42 -capias

Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 32 –theft of property, capias

Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 20 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Deonkievious Deshun Cooper, b/m, 21 –driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle, violation of light law

Lawrence Kurtis Douglas, b/m, 26 –aiding/abetting, accessory after the fact

Ronald Dale Fuzzell, w/m, 39 –improper display of plates, evading arrest, violation of probation

Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 -capias

Gary Timothy Hood, w/m, 52 -capias

Kristian Thomas Howard, w/m, 25 -capias

Martavious Lashun McHaney, b/m, 27 –revocation or suspension of sentence

Shannon Wayne Rushing, w/m, 30 –vandalism, theft of property, burglary

William Lynn Smith, w/m, 43 -capias

Danny Earl Tucker, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency

Anthony Christopher Westbrooks, b/m, 28 –domestic assault

Marriage Licenses

Colby Crockett Roberson of Bradford and Courtney Blair White of Rutherford

Timothy Wayne Purvis of Medina and Stacey Lynn Palmer of Medina

Jacob Dylan Faulkner of Rutherford and Casey Dawn Workman of Rutherford

Divorces

Joy Lynn Phillips Murdaugh vs Marcus Phillip Murdaugh

Tiffany Leigh Holland vs. Paul Ray Holland, Jr.

Charles Maness vs. Patricia Maness

Morgan Elyse Fuller Smith vs. Theodore Roosevelt Smith, III

Jonathan Blake Hendry vs. Dala Dannielle Hendry

Dalton Hinson vs. Veronica Hinson

Kevin L. Harris vs. Anne Michelle Harris

Sara Jane White vs. Christopher McKinley White

George Rodriguez vs. Deborah Ann Blair Rodriguez

Angela Sisco vs. Jason Sisco

Real Estate Transfers

Diana L. Crist – Medina – $175,000

Daniel A. Coultis and wife, Jane C. Coultis to Preston Holt – Milan – $121,700

Blake Spellings, Jack Finch and Joe Porter to Donald Perkins – Rutherford – $180,000

James Johnson, Hulon Johnson, Rita Johnson, Gary Johnson and Janet Johnson Harris to John Moore and wife, Mary K. Moore – Milan – $190,000

Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $42,000

Jeffery W. Johnson and wife, Kimberly H. Johnson to Laura McGarrity – Dyer – $8,000

Amy Hollingsworth to Jared M. Goode and Brittney S, Goode – Medina – $129,000

Jennifer Mathews, f/k/a Jennifer Jones to Gary W. Brown, Jr. and wife, Kimberly D. Brown – Medina – $189,900

Anthony W. King to Justin W. Jones and wife, Ryan Jones – Medina – $220,000

Sandra Ernest to Wanda Carlton Poore – Trenton – $1,000

Jerry W. Pickard and wife, Evelyn I. Pickard to Elizabeth Brooke Baldwin – 12th CD – $65,000

Gerald Samples, Tracy Samples Patterson, Dixie Samples Johnson, Damion Samples, Jason Samples and Robin E. Samples to Jeffrey Wayne Lucas, a/k/a Jeff Lucas – Humboldt – $18,250

Building Permits

Cindy and Jason Allen, 71 Gold Medal Road, Milan

Steven Miller, 36 TJ Scott Road, Milan

Ryan Criswell, 58 Osborne Lane, Trenton

John Nelson, 10 Country Square Road, Milan

Mike Fields, 75 Elam Road, Bradford

Clyde and Debra Antwine, 709 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt

Jimmy Hanks, 214 Flippin Schoolhouse Road, Atwood

Silas Troyer, 180 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford

Ty Hickerson, 23 Loop Road, Trenton

Steve ad Diane Lowery, 278 Germantown Road, Milan

Harold Grear, 215 Thetford Road, Trenton

Manuel Mata, 115 Graves Lane, Trenton

Darrell Huey, 7 Philip Hale Road, Medina

Michael Joslin, 373 Elm Street, Dyer

Jeanna Harris-Snellenberger, 481 Christmasville, Road, Trenton

Food Inspections

McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

Milan Commissary, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals

Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score

Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score

Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Little Peoples Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 97 score

Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

La Carreta Grille, Medina, complete inspection, 83 score, two criticals

La Caretta Grille, Medina, follow-up inspection, 95 score

El Sombrero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score

By The Pound, LLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

By The Pound, LLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

TN EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals

To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Todd Family Fun Farm, Dyer, complete inspection, 94, one critical

Todd Family Fun Farm, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score

McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, Bradford, complete inspection, 100 score

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Maria’s Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Maria’s Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Sonic Drive-In, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score

El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score