Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Hubert Cox – sexual offender registration violation attempt
Andrew Hatley – simple possession of meth, theft under $1,000
Marquisa Turner – domestic assault
Gloria Marshall – VBCL
Illya Johnson – theft under $1,000 (3 counts)
Karen Curtis – driving while revoked
Robert Johnson – driving without DL
April Vestal – attempt to alter plate
William Robinson – driving on revoked DL, Class A escape
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 30, 2017 through November 5, 2017:
Curry, Valerie Lynette, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/03/2017, 729 N. 3rd Avenue; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Dotson, James O’Neal, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/03/2017, 6th Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Fentress, Latonya Denise, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, 2356 Maple Circle; Charges: disorderly conduct, allowing animals to run at large. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Johnson, Tyler C., 32, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 11/04/2017, Humboldt General; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Johnson, Zechariah Dewaun, 26, of Oakfield; Arrest date and location: 11/05/2017, Central Avenue at Stewart Finance; Charges: simple possession, financial responsibility law, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Norman, Takeisha Lashelle, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, Mitchell Street at Central Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.
Sain, Michael Curtis, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/02/2017, alternative school; Charges: sexual battery. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Ward, Kanelius Dion, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/02/2017, 9th Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
White, Pearl Estelle, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2017, 811 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 30, 2017 through November 5, 2017.
Paul Joseph Collins, w/m, 29 –child abuse or neglect (non-violent)
David Lee Craig, w/m, 31 –attachment order
Josten Blane Jones, w/m, 22 -assault
Takeisha Lashelle Norman, b/f, 29 -capias
Lacy O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias
Salina Faith Prince, w/f, 42 -assault
Clarence Walker, b/m, 35 –theft of property
Natasha Shantae Williams, b/f, 29 -assault
Jesse Tyler Baker, w/m, 22 –violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Robert Brandon Barton, w/m, 35 -capias
Zadrian N’Quay Brooks, b/m, 21 -capias
Jeremy Cole Burks, w/m, 42 -capias
Patrick Shane Burleson, w/m, 32 –theft of property, capias
Quentin Jerrod Childress, b/m, 20 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Deonkievious Deshun Cooper, b/m, 21 –driving on revoked/suspended license, unregistered vehicle, violation of light law
Lawrence Kurtis Douglas, b/m, 26 –aiding/abetting, accessory after the fact
Ronald Dale Fuzzell, w/m, 39 –improper display of plates, evading arrest, violation of probation
Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 29 -capias
Gary Timothy Hood, w/m, 52 -capias
Kristian Thomas Howard, w/m, 25 -capias
Martavious Lashun McHaney, b/m, 27 –revocation or suspension of sentence
Shannon Wayne Rushing, w/m, 30 –vandalism, theft of property, burglary
William Lynn Smith, w/m, 43 -capias
Danny Earl Tucker, b/m, 29 –hold for other agency
Anthony Christopher Westbrooks, b/m, 28 –domestic assault
Marriage Licenses
Colby Crockett Roberson of Bradford and Courtney Blair White of Rutherford
Timothy Wayne Purvis of Medina and Stacey Lynn Palmer of Medina
Jacob Dylan Faulkner of Rutherford and Casey Dawn Workman of Rutherford
Divorces
Joy Lynn Phillips Murdaugh vs Marcus Phillip Murdaugh
Tiffany Leigh Holland vs. Paul Ray Holland, Jr.
Charles Maness vs. Patricia Maness
Morgan Elyse Fuller Smith vs. Theodore Roosevelt Smith, III
Jonathan Blake Hendry vs. Dala Dannielle Hendry
Dalton Hinson vs. Veronica Hinson
Kevin L. Harris vs. Anne Michelle Harris
Sara Jane White vs. Christopher McKinley White
George Rodriguez vs. Deborah Ann Blair Rodriguez
Angela Sisco vs. Jason Sisco
Real Estate Transfers
Diana L. Crist – Medina – $175,000
Daniel A. Coultis and wife, Jane C. Coultis to Preston Holt – Milan – $121,700
Blake Spellings, Jack Finch and Joe Porter to Donald Perkins – Rutherford – $180,000
James Johnson, Hulon Johnson, Rita Johnson, Gary Johnson and Janet Johnson Harris to John Moore and wife, Mary K. Moore – Milan – $190,000
Keith Cunningham to John Robert Eddlemon and Magel Irene Eddlemon – Trenton – $42,000
Jeffery W. Johnson and wife, Kimberly H. Johnson to Laura McGarrity – Dyer – $8,000
Amy Hollingsworth to Jared M. Goode and Brittney S, Goode – Medina – $129,000
Jennifer Mathews, f/k/a Jennifer Jones to Gary W. Brown, Jr. and wife, Kimberly D. Brown – Medina – $189,900
Anthony W. King to Justin W. Jones and wife, Ryan Jones – Medina – $220,000
Sandra Ernest to Wanda Carlton Poore – Trenton – $1,000
Jerry W. Pickard and wife, Evelyn I. Pickard to Elizabeth Brooke Baldwin – 12th CD – $65,000
Gerald Samples, Tracy Samples Patterson, Dixie Samples Johnson, Damion Samples, Jason Samples and Robin E. Samples to Jeffrey Wayne Lucas, a/k/a Jeff Lucas – Humboldt – $18,250
Building Permits
Cindy and Jason Allen, 71 Gold Medal Road, Milan
Steven Miller, 36 TJ Scott Road, Milan
Ryan Criswell, 58 Osborne Lane, Trenton
John Nelson, 10 Country Square Road, Milan
Mike Fields, 75 Elam Road, Bradford
Clyde and Debra Antwine, 709 Humboldt-Gibson Wells Road, Humboldt
Jimmy Hanks, 214 Flippin Schoolhouse Road, Atwood
Silas Troyer, 180 Walnut Grove Road, Rutherford
Ty Hickerson, 23 Loop Road, Trenton
Steve ad Diane Lowery, 278 Germantown Road, Milan
Harold Grear, 215 Thetford Road, Trenton
Manuel Mata, 115 Graves Lane, Trenton
Darrell Huey, 7 Philip Hale Road, Medina
Michael Joslin, 373 Elm Street, Dyer
Jeanna Harris-Snellenberger, 481 Christmasville, Road, Trenton
Food Inspections
McDonald’s, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
Milan Commissary, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
El Sombero, Medina, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Zachary’s Catering, Trenton, complete inspection, 100 score
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, complete inspection, 82 score, three criticals
Clenney’s Family Restaurant, Milan, follow-up inspection, 94 score
Gibson County Golf Course, Dyer, complete inspection, 100 score
Rosato’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Little Peoples Day Care, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Hog Wild BBQ, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Milan Golf and Country Club, complete inspection, 97 score
Mustard Seed, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
To The Last Drop, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Happy Chinese, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
La Carreta Grille, Medina, complete inspection, 83 score, two criticals
La Caretta Grille, Medina, follow-up inspection, 95 score
El Sombrero, Medina, follow-up inspection, 100 score
By The Pound, LLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
By The Pound, LLC, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
TN EHS, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
El Gallero, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, complete inspection, 89 score, two criticals
To The Last Drop, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Todd Family Fun Farm, Dyer, complete inspection, 94, one critical
Todd Family Fun Farm, Dyer, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Golden Palace, Trenton, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Golden Palace, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Daddy’s Kitchen Table, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score
McDonald’s, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
Grandpa’s BBQ Trailer, Bradford, complete inspection, 100 score
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Rachel’s Diner, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Maria’s Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Maria’s Milan, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Sonic Drive-In, Milan, follow-up inspection, 99 score
El Gallero, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score