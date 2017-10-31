Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Kenneth Roberson – contempt of court
Brittany Vaden – DUI
Brian Armstrong – driving without DL
Civil
Jonathan Chapman vs Clarissa Wilson
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Amazon vs Yolanda Holmes
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Mary McCurry
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Lauren Rae Sundy
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Phil Melton
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Webbank/Fingerhut vs Kim Greer
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/King Size vs James A. Cottrell
Danny Hicks vs Larry Hicks
LVNV Funding LLC vs David Hanafee
LVNV Funding LLC vs Yulonda Bufford aka Yulonda Brown
LVNV Funding LLC vs Emily Holt
LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeremiah Johnson
LVNV Funding LLC vs Kenneth Spegal
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Latanya Shivers
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Vera Brooks
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Nikia McNeal
Richard Hensley vs Snow Brady
John W. Moore vs Tawill Marshall
Warlick Clark vs Kathy Cole
James Skiles vs Jillian Dennis
John W. Moore vs Heath Wantland
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 23, 2017 through October 29, 2017:
Baker, Jesse Tyler, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2017, East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Jeffery Glenn Epperson, 54, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Mullins Street and North Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, light/reflection on vehicle. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Hart, Bobby Ray, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, South 17th Avenue at railroad tracks; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals, stop sign violation , failure to maintain control, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hayes, Jasmin Lashae, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, 3509 Old Gibson Road, #35; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Michael Alan Hill, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, East Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Holmes, Silvester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, 6th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.
Ramon Levin Jones, 31, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, 10 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband in penal facility, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Chris Hickman.
Kee, Michael Alston, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless endangerment, financial responsibility law, reckless driving, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Land, Ralph William, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: burglary, vandalism, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Levingston, James Kenneth, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, 114 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Mallard, Jerry Keith, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, Valero; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Marable, Jurnee Paige, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2017, 620 29th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
McKnight, Charles Edward, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Maple Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Patrick, Earnest Lewis, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Wood, Jonathan Adam, 34, of Citrus Heights, California; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Mullins Street and North Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell control substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 23, 2017 through October 29, 2017.
Dorothy Yvonne Cooper, w/f, 60 –vandalism, assault
Iva Babe Estrada, w/f, 22 –driving under influence
Andrew Holmes Hatley, w/m, 34 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, theft of property, criminal trespass
Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 20 –attachment order
Earnest Lewis Patrick, b/m, 25 -capias
Rita Gail Raines, w/f, 54 –domestic assault
David Wayne Rhodes, w/m, 34 –driving under the influence first offense
Keith Emmanuel Roberson, b/m, 33 -capias
Brandon Rashade Schwalm, b/m, 29 -capias
Chad O’Neil Todd, w/m, 35 -capias
Christopher John Trull, w/m, 35 –domestic assault
Quenton Xavier Turner, b/m, 25 –simple possession/casual exchange
Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 23 -capias
Caprice Tyrell Anderson, b/m, 29 -capias
Zach Baggett, w/m, 40 -assault
Melissa Lee Bettie, w/f, 46 –harassment (verbal threat)
Spenser O’Neal Cole, b/m, 29 –domestic assault
Gene Edward Fesmire, w/m, 50 –animals run at large
Anthony Andrew Fitz, w/m, 36 –reckless driving
Waydell Foster, w/m, 31 -capias
Pamela Gail Frazier, w/f, 54 -capias
Michael Alan Hill, w/m, 36 –domestic assault, violation of probation, capias
Sandy R. Hudson, w/f, 37 –aggravated burglary, capias
Juwan Deshawn Hunt, b/m, 20 –attachment order
William Kristopher Short, w/m, 32 –driving under influence
William Nicholas Taylor, w/m, 31 –violation of probation
Christopher John Trull, w/m, 31 -capias
Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 30 –attachment order
Naytashia Larose Ward, b/f, 22 -capias
Adrian Maurice Wiggins, b/m, 29 –capias, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation
Marriage Licenses
Anthony Andrew Futz of Milan and Iva Babe Estrada of Milan
Robert Earl Jackson of Greenfield and Colis Roshelda Osler Long of Trenton
Zackary Dru Baggett of Medina and Rachel Megan McLean Smith of Medina
Kenneth Ray Kinkade of Medina and Lisa Clay Casteel Kinkade of Medina
Austin Blake Iverson of Bruceton and Jessica Marie Hayes of Milan
Logan Everett Abbott of Dyer and Chasity Morgan Baker of Dyer
Ronnie Jerome Donald of Milan and Bridgett Diane Herron of Milan
Brian Adam Gordon of Humboldt and Amanda Nicole Greer of Humboldt
Payton Dewayne Elliott of Bradford and Kristin Leah Warrington of Trenton
Kerry Booker Powell of Trenton and Julie Dorene Glenn Mann of Trenton
Justin Paul Brister of Medina and Kendall Paige Daniels of Medina
Real Estate Transfers
Farmers and Merchants Bank to Bruce Allen Monroe and wife, Roberta Ann Monroe – Dyer – $12,000
Sandra Ernest to Steven Craig Inman and wife, Brenda Michelle Inman – Trenton – $25,000
Miller Lumber Company, Inc. to State of Tennessee – Crockett County – $277,761
Robert Earl Dunivant to Joe Talmadge Campbell – 24th CD – $16,000
Shane Pearson and wife, Trisha A. Pearson to Deborah D. Selph, Trustee of the Mary A. Fisher Trust – Medina – $177,500
Allen Jones and wife, Cathy Jones to Martha Taylor – Milan – $175,000
Gabriel Tyler Walls and wife, Jennifer N. Walls to RH Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $37,000
Albert (Al) Valentine, Jr., and wife, Margaret K. Valentine to Robert A. Baker and wife, Laurie K. Baker – Rutherford – $175,000
James M. Brisentine and wife, Georgia L. Bristentine to James Haynes and wife, Shelia Haynes, Cathy D, Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $20,000
William S, Miller to Jay Shires and wife, Brandi Shires – Medina – $69,500
Osmond Cooper, Jr. and Bobby Cooper, Trustees of the Osmond Cooper and Earline Cooper Revocable Living Trust to Zachary C. Wright and Emilee D. Wright – Kenton – $1,701
Regions Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association – Trenton – $18,700
James Thomas Crocker and Gregory Allen Crocker to Daniel B. Lohrum and wife, Abby Lynn Lohrum – 12th CD – $127,500
William A. Meyer to Carolyn Brown and Bryce Alan King and Brittany Rhea King Rauchle – Milan – $85,000
Michael Kelly and wife, Jane Kelly to Aubrey Grimes, Carlitta Pierce and Thomas Pierce – Dyer – $17,000