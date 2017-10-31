Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Kenneth Roberson – contempt of court

Brittany Vaden – DUI

Brian Armstrong – driving without DL

Civil

Jonathan Chapman vs Clarissa Wilson

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Amazon vs Yolanda Holmes

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Mary McCurry

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart vs Lauren Rae Sundy

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Phil Melton

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Webbank/Fingerhut vs Kim Greer

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Comenity Bank/King Size vs James A. Cottrell

Danny Hicks vs Larry Hicks

LVNV Funding LLC vs David Hanafee

LVNV Funding LLC vs Yulonda Bufford aka Yulonda Brown

LVNV Funding LLC vs Emily Holt

LVNV Funding LLC vs Jeremiah Johnson

LVNV Funding LLC vs Kenneth Spegal

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Latanya Shivers

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Vera Brooks

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Nikia McNeal

Richard Hensley vs Snow Brady

John W. Moore vs Tawill Marshall

Warlick Clark vs Kathy Cole

James Skiles vs Jillian Dennis

John W. Moore vs Heath Wantland

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 23, 2017 through October 29, 2017:

Baker, Jesse Tyler, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2017, East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Jeffery Glenn Epperson, 54, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Mullins Street and North Street; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, manufacture, deliver, sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, light/reflection on vehicle. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Hart, Bobby Ray, 28, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, South 17th Avenue at railroad tracks; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, financial responsibility law, disobeying traffic signals, stop sign violation , failure to maintain control, reckless driving. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hayes, Jasmin Lashae, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, 3509 Old Gibson Road, #35; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Michael Alan Hill, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, East Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Holmes, Silvester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, 6th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.

Ramon Levin Jones, 31, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, 10 Humboldt Trailer Park; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, contraband in penal facility, possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Chris Hickman.

Kee, Michael Alston, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, reckless endangerment, financial responsibility law, reckless driving, failure to maintain control. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Land, Ralph William, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2017, 12th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: burglary, vandalism, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Levingston, James Kenneth, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/26/2017, 114 S. 6th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Mallard, Jerry Keith, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2017, Valero; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Marable, Jurnee Paige, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2017, 620 29th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

McKnight, Charles Edward, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Maple Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Patrick, Earnest Lewis, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2017, Stop and Shop; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Wood, Jonathan Adam, 34, of Citrus Heights, California; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2017, Mullins Street and North Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell control substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 23, 2017 through October 29, 2017.

Dorothy Yvonne Cooper, w/f, 60 –vandalism, assault

Iva Babe Estrada, w/f, 22 –driving under influence

Andrew Holmes Hatley, w/m, 34 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, theft of property, criminal trespass

Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 20 –attachment order

Earnest Lewis Patrick, b/m, 25 -capias

Rita Gail Raines, w/f, 54 –domestic assault

David Wayne Rhodes, w/m, 34 –driving under the influence first offense

Keith Emmanuel Roberson, b/m, 33 -capias

Brandon Rashade Schwalm, b/m, 29 -capias

Chad O’Neil Todd, w/m, 35 -capias

Christopher John Trull, w/m, 35 –domestic assault

Quenton Xavier Turner, b/m, 25 –simple possession/casual exchange

Bernie Edward Young, w/m, 23 -capias

Caprice Tyrell Anderson, b/m, 29 -capias

Zach Baggett, w/m, 40 -assault

Melissa Lee Bettie, w/f, 46 –harassment (verbal threat)

Spenser O’Neal Cole, b/m, 29 –domestic assault

Gene Edward Fesmire, w/m, 50 –animals run at large

Anthony Andrew Fitz, w/m, 36 –reckless driving

Waydell Foster, w/m, 31 -capias

Pamela Gail Frazier, w/f, 54 -capias

Michael Alan Hill, w/m, 36 –domestic assault, violation of probation, capias

Sandy R. Hudson, w/f, 37 –aggravated burglary, capias

Juwan Deshawn Hunt, b/m, 20 –attachment order

William Kristopher Short, w/m, 32 –driving under influence

William Nicholas Taylor, w/m, 31 –violation of probation

Christopher John Trull, w/m, 31 -capias

Brittany Nicole Vaden, w/f, 30 –attachment order

Naytashia Larose Ward, b/f, 22 -capias

Adrian Maurice Wiggins, b/m, 29 –capias, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation

Marriage Licenses

Anthony Andrew Futz of Milan and Iva Babe Estrada of Milan

Robert Earl Jackson of Greenfield and Colis Roshelda Osler Long of Trenton

Zackary Dru Baggett of Medina and Rachel Megan McLean Smith of Medina

Kenneth Ray Kinkade of Medina and Lisa Clay Casteel Kinkade of Medina

Austin Blake Iverson of Bruceton and Jessica Marie Hayes of Milan

Logan Everett Abbott of Dyer and Chasity Morgan Baker of Dyer

Ronnie Jerome Donald of Milan and Bridgett Diane Herron of Milan

Brian Adam Gordon of Humboldt and Amanda Nicole Greer of Humboldt

Payton Dewayne Elliott of Bradford and Kristin Leah Warrington of Trenton

Kerry Booker Powell of Trenton and Julie Dorene Glenn Mann of Trenton

Justin Paul Brister of Medina and Kendall Paige Daniels of Medina

Real Estate Transfers

Farmers and Merchants Bank to Bruce Allen Monroe and wife, Roberta Ann Monroe – Dyer – $12,000

Sandra Ernest to Steven Craig Inman and wife, Brenda Michelle Inman – Trenton – $25,000

Miller Lumber Company, Inc. to State of Tennessee – Crockett County – $277,761

Robert Earl Dunivant to Joe Talmadge Campbell – 24th CD – $16,000

Shane Pearson and wife, Trisha A. Pearson to Deborah D. Selph, Trustee of the Mary A. Fisher Trust – Medina – $177,500

Allen Jones and wife, Cathy Jones to Martha Taylor – Milan – $175,000

Gabriel Tyler Walls and wife, Jennifer N. Walls to RH Holdings, LLC – Trenton – $37,000

Albert (Al) Valentine, Jr., and wife, Margaret K. Valentine to Robert A. Baker and wife, Laurie K. Baker – Rutherford – $175,000

James M. Brisentine and wife, Georgia L. Bristentine to James Haynes and wife, Shelia Haynes, Cathy D, Reaves and Derek Haynes – Humboldt – $20,000

William S, Miller to Jay Shires and wife, Brandi Shires – Medina – $69,500

Osmond Cooper, Jr. and Bobby Cooper, Trustees of the Osmond Cooper and Earline Cooper Revocable Living Trust to Zachary C. Wright and Emilee D. Wright – Kenton – $1,701

Regions Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association – Trenton – $18,700

James Thomas Crocker and Gregory Allen Crocker to Daniel B. Lohrum and wife, Abby Lynn Lohrum – 12th CD – $127,500

William A. Meyer to Carolyn Brown and Bryce Alan King and Brittany Rhea King Rauchle – Milan – $85,000

Michael Kelly and wife, Jane Kelly to Aubrey Grimes, Carlitta Pierce and Thomas Pierce – Dyer – $17,000