Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Joshua Dickerson – harbors or hide runaway child, simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest

Corey Payne – public intoxication

Shane Morphus – driving on suspended DL (2nd count)

Harold Arnold – driving without DL

Celina Ramirez – driving without DL

Shunmeka McLin – driving without DL

Terrence Graves – contempt of court

William Doop – simple possession Schedule II

Daniel Donahoe – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michael Gooch – vandalism

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017:

Brogdon, James Earl, 28, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2017, 22nd Avenue at Marathon Station; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Hayley Marsha Cottrell, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Fesmire, Tracey Darlene, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, 1330 N. 22nd Avenue Ext.; Charges: domestic assault, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Hatcher, Jacob Wayne, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2017, Highway 45 at airport; Charges: speeding, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Hughes, Lakwannda Dettee, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, Central Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

McCurry, Myron Dewayne, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, 203 Viking Court Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Tyreyounna Danya Nelson, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, Central Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.

Patterson, Brittany Nicole, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Perry, Roche O’Brian, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Hardee’s; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Pewitte, Eddrick Devon, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2017, 1302 Cotton Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Rice, Tyesha Ravon, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Ross, Cametrice Nicole, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Yarbrough, Kayla Autumn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, 1903 Vine Street; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017.

Kevin Cortez Boxley, b/m, 24 –theft of property, aggravated robbery

David Wayne Brown, w/m, 36 -capias

Coleman, Jeremy Richard, w/m, 27 -capias

Hamilton Wesley Ellis, w/m, 36 -assault

Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, b/m, 20 –attachment order, capias

Stacy Lynn Hayes, b/m, 44 -capias

Joseph Edward Haynes, b/m, 44 -capias

Ashlee Nicole Johnson, b/f, 24 -capias

Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 47 -capias

Matthew Thomas Lytle, w/m, 34 -capias

Myron Dwayne McCurry, b/m, 26 –Schedule VI drug violations

Thomas Joe Moles, w/m, 32 -capias

Makayla Moiraine Moore, w/f, 20 -forgery

Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 46 -capias

Anna Marie Quast, w/f, 26 -capias

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 47 –attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

James David Stout, w/m, 56 –capias

Victor Ivan Torres-Vela, w/m, 30 –domestic assault

Steve Wilbur Akins, w/m, 37 –criminal trespass

Jessica Marie Barnette, w/f, 24 -capias

Melissa Dawn Campbell, w/f, 37 –attachment order

Charles Lee Coffman, w/m, 47 -capias

Glenn Lamarr Dixon, b/m, 52 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates

Virginia Marie Fletcher, w/f, 37 -capias

Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 39 –assault, vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)

Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 -vandalism

Christian Keaphone McDowell, b/m, 25 –attachment order

Timothy Paul Pitts Jr., w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Jimmy Dale Quick, w/m, 59 –aggravated assault

Jason Patrick Rins, w/m, 21 -capias

Nathaniel Chase Tidwell, w/m, 25 –attachment order

Ryan David Truett, w/m, 37 –violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence first offense

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 81 score, one critical

Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 95 score

Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score

TLC, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

New Life Recreation Center, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Trenton Donuts, follow-up inspection, 88 score

Danne’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score

El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score three criticals

Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, 93 score, one critical

Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score

Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score one critical

Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Marriage Licenses

Gary Dwayne Wade of Humboldt and Latrice Hicks of Humboldt

Lucas Neal Lamar of Trenton and Madison Leigh Sturgeon of Trenton

Amanda Kay Blakemore of Frisco, TX and William Scott Palmer of Frisco, TX

Zachary Lee Marbrey of Trenton and Natalie Brooks Mathis of Trenton

Nicholas Nathaniel Cowan of Medina and Jessica Lynn Mulder Lee of Medina

Terra Shadane Bledsoe Fortner of Trenton and Edward Lynn Fortner II of Trenton

Michael Jason Norman of Dyer and Cynthia Karine Trimmer Wilson of Dyer

Divorces

Amanda Miller vs. Thomas Lee Miller

Desirae Michele Carter vs. Shawn Richard Carter

Ricky Brasfield vs. Cynthia Brasfield

Ladonna Beth Boyd vs. Phillip Earl Boyd

Jennifer Carlson vs. Steven Carlson

Jeremy Lynn Claybrook vs. Rachel Mary Claybrook

Kristy Marie Sorrell vs. Wesley Clark Sorrell

Samuel Maurice Stricklin vs. Cynthia Stricklin

Eilee Priscilla Watson vs. Joe Wayne Watson Jr.

Larry Mitchell Sr. vs. Nancy Mae Mitchell

Real Estate Transfers

Scotty E. Hopper and wife, Laura F. Hopper to Kaitlen Lifsey – Milan – $149,000

LPP Mortgage, Inc. to Gregory McRae – Trenton – $13,500

Richard E. McNabb and wife, Rita J. McNabb to Kenneth Roe – Milan – $156,500

Carla Reynolds, Administrator of the Estate of Sylvia Barron, to Richard D. Criswell, Jr., Randall D. Criswell, Ricky D. Criswell and Ryan D. Criswell – Dyer – $375,000

Brian C. Butler, by and through Attorney–In-Fact, Lacinda Butler, to Tawan Sunny Khamapirad and wife, Anne Khamapirad – Medina – $55,000

June Volner McCourt to Michael Jackson – Milan – $90,000

John B. Harper and wife, Alexis E. Harper to Quintavis Jennings – Humboldt – $142,900

Nicole Doran and Lynn Bailey, n/k/a Lynn Thilmany to Ron Williams – 3rd CD – $85,000

Alan D. Turner and Turner Building Concepts, LLC to John T. Morris and wife, Janice Morris – Medina – $169,900

Jacquelyn McCoy, n/k/a Jacquelyn Goolsby, to Don E. Henry – Humboldt – $138,000

Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Efrain Ortega – Dyer – $12,000

Jonathan White and wife, Debra White to Jesse Gazaway – Bradford – $24,000

Chad Johnson and wife, Meredith B. Johnson to Perry Bolton – Medina – $119,500

Brian C. Butler, by and though Attorney-In-Fact Lacinda Butler, to Tawan Sunny Khamapirad and wife, Anne Khamapirad – Medina – $$55,000

Leah Parrish to Donnie Erwin – Humboldt – $20,000

U.S. Bank National Association to Gurtej Singh Sandhu – Milan – $65,000

Alice Jackson Brooks and Bobby E. Brooks to Lyle Palmer and Brenda Palmer – Trenton, $21,000

Marshall Williamson to Arvie Williamson Scates – Trenton – $5,775

Greg Lumley to Growth Equity Group, LLC – Trenton – $14,600

Michael Presson Hunter and wife, Betty Joyce Hunter to Steven Dillard and wife, Leann Dillard – Milan – $64,000

Debbie Denney Sandwith to Emma Jane Laws – Milan – $94,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Zackary D. Baggett – Medina – $354,900

Michael Granger and wife, Kimberly Granger to James E. Brandon – 2nd CD – $53,000

Denise Ann Chiesa and Fay Farris to Chase Willer – Milan – $130,000

Joe A. Tidwell and wife, Ann R. Tidwell to Vickie Roberts and husband, George Roberts – Rutherford – $4,000

Scott Reeves to Robert Wayne Dawson – Rutherford – $79,000

Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Lesliann Paige Clulee – Milan – $104,000

Ronnie J. Curry, Jr. to Jeffrey T. Cowan and wife, Karen K. Cowan – Milan – $50,000

U.S. Bank National Association to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $40,950

Eric Michael Hefley to Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez – Medina – $168,000

Chris Crider and wife, Terri Crider to Benjamin Hemann – Milan – $71,000

Building Permits

Clark Family Homes, 5 Timberline Cove, Medina

Peggy and Ronald Coleman, 172 State Route 420, Trenton

Matt Smith, 283 Toole Pate Levee Road, Kenton

Larry Sellers, 204B Trezevant Highway, Bradford

Buddy Laster, 348 Gibson Wells-Humboldt Road, Humboldt

Del Johnson, 32 Browning Hills Road, Milan

Kevin Fuller, 489 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer

Si and Clara Burns, 14 West Airport Road, Milan

Billy Joe Berry, 5 RA Goodman Road, Milan

Charles Moeller, 105 Loop Road, Trenton

Allen and Cathy Jones, 449 104 Bypass, Trenton

Tracy Collins, 12 Fly Road, Humboldt

Scotty Walters, 85 Esquire Hunt Road, Humboldt

Blitzen Giannopulos, 716 High Street, Trenton

James Frazier, 107 Lyndale Street, Trenton