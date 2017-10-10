Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Joshua Dickerson – harbors or hide runaway child, simple possession of Schedule VI, resisting arrest
Corey Payne – public intoxication
Shane Morphus – driving on suspended DL (2nd count)
Harold Arnold – driving without DL
Celina Ramirez – driving without DL
Shunmeka McLin – driving without DL
Terrence Graves – contempt of court
William Doop – simple possession Schedule II
Daniel Donahoe – simple possession of Schedule VI
Michael Gooch – vandalism
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017:
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017:
Brogdon, James Earl, 28, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/04/2017, 22nd Avenue at Marathon Station; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Hayley Marsha Cottrell, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Fesmire, Tracey Darlene, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, 1330 N. 22nd Avenue Ext.; Charges: domestic assault, possession of Schedule IV. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Hatcher, Jacob Wayne, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2017, Highway 45 at airport; Charges: speeding, driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Hughes, Lakwannda Dettee, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, Central Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.
McCurry, Myron Dewayne, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, 203 Viking Court Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Tyreyounna Danya Nelson, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, Central Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: disorderly conduct, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Lt. Fuller.
Patterson, Brittany Nicole, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Perry, Roche O’Brian, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Hardee’s; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Pewitte, Eddrick Devon, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/07/2017, 1302 Cotton Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, evading arrest, criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Rice, Tyesha Ravon, 19, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Ross, Cametrice Nicole, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/06/2017, Bailey Park; Charges: assault, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Yarbrough, Kayla Autumn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/03/2017, 1903 Vine Street; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for October 2, 2017 through October 8, 2017.
Kevin Cortez Boxley, b/m, 24 –theft of property, aggravated robbery
David Wayne Brown, w/m, 36 -capias
Coleman, Jeremy Richard, w/m, 27 -capias
Hamilton Wesley Ellis, w/m, 36 -assault
Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, b/m, 20 –attachment order, capias
Stacy Lynn Hayes, b/m, 44 -capias
Joseph Edward Haynes, b/m, 44 -capias
Ashlee Nicole Johnson, b/f, 24 -capias
Julie Marie Landrum, w/f, 47 -capias
Matthew Thomas Lytle, w/m, 34 -capias
Myron Dwayne McCurry, b/m, 26 –Schedule VI drug violations
Thomas Joe Moles, w/m, 32 -capias
Makayla Moiraine Moore, w/f, 20 -forgery
Gary Bernard Patrick, b/m, 46 -capias
Anna Marie Quast, w/f, 26 -capias
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 47 –attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
James David Stout, w/m, 56 –capias
Victor Ivan Torres-Vela, w/m, 30 –domestic assault
Steve Wilbur Akins, w/m, 37 –criminal trespass
Jessica Marie Barnette, w/f, 24 -capias
Melissa Dawn Campbell, w/f, 37 –attachment order
Charles Lee Coffman, w/m, 47 -capias
Glenn Lamarr Dixon, b/m, 52 –driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of plates
Virginia Marie Fletcher, w/f, 37 -capias
Ronnie Wilson Hampton II, w/m, 39 –assault, vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent)
Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 -vandalism
Christian Keaphone McDowell, b/m, 25 –attachment order
Timothy Paul Pitts Jr., w/m, 35 –driving on revoked/suspended license, grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Jimmy Dale Quick, w/m, 59 –aggravated assault
Jason Patrick Rins, w/m, 21 -capias
Nathaniel Chase Tidwell, w/m, 25 –attachment order
Ryan David Truett, w/m, 37 –violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence first offense
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department.
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 81 score, one critical
Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 95 score
Humboldt Head Start, complete inspection, 100 score
TLC, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
New Life Recreation Center, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Trenton Donuts, follow-up inspection, 88 score
Danne’s Place, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
McDonald’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
McDonald’s, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 96 score
El Palenque, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Yorkville School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Dragon Buffet, Humboldt, complete inspection, 88 score three criticals
Medina Donuts, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Medina, complete inspection, 99 score
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, 93 score, one critical
Sam’s BBQ, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Pizza Hut, Trenton, complete inspection, 96 score
Spring Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 97 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
Trenton Middle School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Papa John’s Pizza, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, complete inspection, 95 score one critical
Little Peoples Jump Start, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Andy’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Marriage Licenses
Gary Dwayne Wade of Humboldt and Latrice Hicks of Humboldt
Lucas Neal Lamar of Trenton and Madison Leigh Sturgeon of Trenton
Amanda Kay Blakemore of Frisco, TX and William Scott Palmer of Frisco, TX
Zachary Lee Marbrey of Trenton and Natalie Brooks Mathis of Trenton
Nicholas Nathaniel Cowan of Medina and Jessica Lynn Mulder Lee of Medina
Terra Shadane Bledsoe Fortner of Trenton and Edward Lynn Fortner II of Trenton
Michael Jason Norman of Dyer and Cynthia Karine Trimmer Wilson of Dyer
Divorces
Amanda Miller vs. Thomas Lee Miller
Desirae Michele Carter vs. Shawn Richard Carter
Ricky Brasfield vs. Cynthia Brasfield
Ladonna Beth Boyd vs. Phillip Earl Boyd
Jennifer Carlson vs. Steven Carlson
Jeremy Lynn Claybrook vs. Rachel Mary Claybrook
Kristy Marie Sorrell vs. Wesley Clark Sorrell
Samuel Maurice Stricklin vs. Cynthia Stricklin
Eilee Priscilla Watson vs. Joe Wayne Watson Jr.
Larry Mitchell Sr. vs. Nancy Mae Mitchell
Real Estate Transfers
Scotty E. Hopper and wife, Laura F. Hopper to Kaitlen Lifsey – Milan – $149,000
LPP Mortgage, Inc. to Gregory McRae – Trenton – $13,500
Richard E. McNabb and wife, Rita J. McNabb to Kenneth Roe – Milan – $156,500
Carla Reynolds, Administrator of the Estate of Sylvia Barron, to Richard D. Criswell, Jr., Randall D. Criswell, Ricky D. Criswell and Ryan D. Criswell – Dyer – $375,000
Brian C. Butler, by and through Attorney–In-Fact, Lacinda Butler, to Tawan Sunny Khamapirad and wife, Anne Khamapirad – Medina – $55,000
June Volner McCourt to Michael Jackson – Milan – $90,000
John B. Harper and wife, Alexis E. Harper to Quintavis Jennings – Humboldt – $142,900
Nicole Doran and Lynn Bailey, n/k/a Lynn Thilmany to Ron Williams – 3rd CD – $85,000
Alan D. Turner and Turner Building Concepts, LLC to John T. Morris and wife, Janice Morris – Medina – $169,900
Jacquelyn McCoy, n/k/a Jacquelyn Goolsby, to Don E. Henry – Humboldt – $138,000
Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, to Efrain Ortega – Dyer – $12,000
Jonathan White and wife, Debra White to Jesse Gazaway – Bradford – $24,000
Chad Johnson and wife, Meredith B. Johnson to Perry Bolton – Medina – $119,500
Brian C. Butler, by and though Attorney-In-Fact Lacinda Butler, to Tawan Sunny Khamapirad and wife, Anne Khamapirad – Medina – $$55,000
Leah Parrish to Donnie Erwin – Humboldt – $20,000
U.S. Bank National Association to Gurtej Singh Sandhu – Milan – $65,000
Alice Jackson Brooks and Bobby E. Brooks to Lyle Palmer and Brenda Palmer – Trenton, $21,000
Marshall Williamson to Arvie Williamson Scates – Trenton – $5,775
Greg Lumley to Growth Equity Group, LLC – Trenton – $14,600
Michael Presson Hunter and wife, Betty Joyce Hunter to Steven Dillard and wife, Leann Dillard – Milan – $64,000
Debbie Denney Sandwith to Emma Jane Laws – Milan – $94,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Zackary D. Baggett – Medina – $354,900
Michael Granger and wife, Kimberly Granger to James E. Brandon – 2nd CD – $53,000
Denise Ann Chiesa and Fay Farris to Chase Willer – Milan – $130,000
Joe A. Tidwell and wife, Ann R. Tidwell to Vickie Roberts and husband, George Roberts – Rutherford – $4,000
Scott Reeves to Robert Wayne Dawson – Rutherford – $79,000
Victor Parkins and wife, Carol Parkins to Lesliann Paige Clulee – Milan – $104,000
Ronnie J. Curry, Jr. to Jeffrey T. Cowan and wife, Karen K. Cowan – Milan – $50,000
U.S. Bank National Association to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $40,950
Eric Michael Hefley to Ruben Martinez and wife, Stacy Martinez – Medina – $168,000
Chris Crider and wife, Terri Crider to Benjamin Hemann – Milan – $71,000
Building Permits
Clark Family Homes, 5 Timberline Cove, Medina
Peggy and Ronald Coleman, 172 State Route 420, Trenton
Matt Smith, 283 Toole Pate Levee Road, Kenton
Larry Sellers, 204B Trezevant Highway, Bradford
Buddy Laster, 348 Gibson Wells-Humboldt Road, Humboldt
Del Johnson, 32 Browning Hills Road, Milan
Kevin Fuller, 489 Old Dyersburg Road, Dyer
Si and Clara Burns, 14 West Airport Road, Milan
Billy Joe Berry, 5 RA Goodman Road, Milan
Charles Moeller, 105 Loop Road, Trenton
Allen and Cathy Jones, 449 104 Bypass, Trenton
Tracy Collins, 12 Fly Road, Humboldt
Scotty Walters, 85 Esquire Hunt Road, Humboldt
Blitzen Giannopulos, 716 High Street, Trenton
James Frazier, 107 Lyndale Street, Trenton