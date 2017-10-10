Gibson aldermen act as reserve officers

Two Gibson city board members will be acting as reserve officers for the Gibson Police Department, the city board decided Thursday night.

Also Thursday, the board voted to fire city recorder Shelia Cooper and try to find a replacement.

Due to recent events, including traffic stops involving possible gang activity, the board approved aldermen Billy Loflin and Jerry Morris as Gibson city reserve officers. Both men have law enforcement backgrounds and are willing to work without compensation. The vote was unanimous with board members Chris Houck, Clyde Frye, Loflin and Morris voting for the appointments. Josh Meals was absent. Another alderman’s seat remains unfilled presently.

Currently the city of Gibson has two fulltime police officers, Sgt. Larry Morris and Chief Brad Hardin.

Mayor Jimmy Hill suggested the city sell surplus autos and scrap to raise funds to get uniforms for the reserve officers and this was unanimously approved. Alex Capps was hired by Gibson City Board as a reserve part-time police officer.

Cooper was hired fulltime in July after the former mayor Tony Black and office workers resigned earlier this year. She had worked part-time for the city previously and was hired in July to work with current Mayor Jimmy Hill.

Alderman Loflin noted conflicts and issues in the front office, “Heads butting and jobs not being completed. Something’s got to give.” He made the motion to let Cooper go and try to find a replacement. Loflin, Frye and Morris voted for the motion, while Houck voted against it.

“She came in when we were in a bind. She does some things …(another office worker) cannot do,” Houck said.

“But the city recorder needs to answer to the mayor,” Loflin said.

Cooper showed board members a list from the state comptroller’s office outlining the city recorder’s duties. Hill said Cooper second-guessed him a lot when he was right.

“She came in at a bad time but didn’t we all?” Mayor Hill said. “We get a lot accomplished when everybody works together like this board has done,” Hill added.

Hill suggested a temporary compromise. Frye suggested 30 days warning. Houck said the board should let Cooper know she answers to the mayor and motioned to change the firing to a 10 day warning. More words were exchanged between Hill and Cooper. No action was taken and the vote to let Cooper go was unchanged.

Cooper asked to speak and accused the mayor of yelling at her during altercations and banging his hand on the table. Hill said he didn’t yell, to which an alderman and the police chief -who witnessed altercations- agreed. Hill acknowledged he likely did hit the table with his hand.

She was packing up her office as the meeting ended.

The Gibson board continues to deal with software issues at city hall and Houck suggested they hire a certified public accountant to come in and do the books. A hundred thousand dollars may be missing or only missing on the software, they concluded. Houck suspects updates on the software might be missing. Another finding earlier indicated as much as $400,000 in traffic ticket funds could not be accounted for.