Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Greg Laudermilk – driving on suspended DL

Christian McDowell – driving on suspended DL

Cathy Mayfield – domestic assault

Christy Rea – simple possession of meth

Josh Bivens – theft under $1,000

Michael Gage – evading arrest

Tracey Fesmire – driving without DL

Civil

Cach LLC/Citifinancial vs Karen Wardlow

Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Regional Hospital vs Brandie J. Davis

Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Lea B. Defosse

Elements A Microsnutrient Company vs William Glass Farms Partnership and Willie Glass, individually

LVNV Funding LLC vs Shounda palmer

Rent-A-Center vs Brittany Michelle Bond

Rent-A-Center vs Marjorie McCurry

Rent-A-Center vs Ann Clulee

Lexington Hospital Corportation dba Henderson County Community Hospital vs Raymond Sanders

West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Alexis Wise and Janera Meadows

West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Lakenya Mannly

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 25, 2017 through October 1, 2017:

Brown, Danterrance Derrell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, 3554 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Castleman, Tabitha Renee, 38, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Coleman, Ronald Aubrey, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, 928 N. 30th Avenue; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Graves, Terrence Eugene, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2017, 115 Etheridge Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Hayes, Jasmine Lashae, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, Hardee’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, retaliation for past action, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Hilbrandt, Raymond Robert, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2017, Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Holmes, Sylvester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2017, 17th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Hubbard, Patra Danielle, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, 18th Avenue and Dotson Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Jones, Deborah Janene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2017, 728 N. 23rd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Kukendall, Christopher Ryan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, Central Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: simple possession, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Mashall, Taweill Tanell, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2017, 409 N. 10th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Martin, Keyna Dywann, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, Main Street at V.A. parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

McCoy, Carlos Ray, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, 1515 Etheridge Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Pledge, Allen Durrell, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date 09/28/2017; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of weapon in commission of felony.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 25, 2017 through October 1, 2017.

Towaka Brionna Adkisson, b/f, 28 -capias

Justin Darnea Allen, b/m, 29 –worthless checks

Brannon Lance Blackwell, w/m, 19 –harassment (non-verbal threat)

Neils Kermit Cates, w/m, 54 –criminal trespass

Amanda Marie Coffman, w/f, 34 -capias

Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 –hold for other agency

Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 21 –failure to pay fines by defendants, simple exchange/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Samantha N. Daily, w/f, 22 –reckless endangerment, hit and run of a person, aggravated assault

Ricky Earl Davis, w/m, 42 –domestic assault

Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 37 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Terrence Eugene Graves, b/m, 27 –attachment order

Tobias Horton, b/m, 40 –Schedule VI drug violations

Corey Jelks, b/n, 25 –reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, aggravated assault

Deborah Janene Jones, w/f, 53 -capias

Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 –fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information

Bobby Lee Marable, b/m, 44 –bond revoked

Randall Glenn Mashburn, w/m, 59 –driving under influence, first offense

Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 51 –evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Ryan Edward Moore, w/m, 26 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Shane Neil Morphis, w/m, 25 -capias

James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias

Janice Nicole Trotter, w/f, 43 –hold for other agency

Michael Wayne Gage, w/f, 42 -capias

Freida Ann Ivy, w/f, 48 –violation of probation

Cody Devon Johnson, b/m, 27 -capias

Joshua Kyle Keathley, w/m, 26 –aggravated criminal trespass

Brandon Lee Mills, w/m, 23 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Lacy O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias

Tarrance Jershuman Perry, b/m, 37 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended licnese

James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias

Nicholas Lee Rel, w/m, 23 –aggravated assault

Robert Lesley Robertson, b/m, 22 -capias

David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 37 –domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended licnese, driving under the influence first offense

Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 19 -capias

Marriage Licenses

Louis Thomas Artis, 2nd of Jackson and Sa’Harrah Marcia Malone of Trenton

Michael Charles McKeny of Bradford and Lacey Lillian House of Bradford

Jason Mozell House of Humboldt and Tabitha Sharmane Lenon of Humboldt

Douglas Duane Sellers of Milan and Courtney Paige Godwin of Milan

Nicholas Robert Suydam of Trenton and Tabitha Leray Stephens of Humboldt

Warren Olden of Memphis and Makenya Ann Winston of Jackson

Xavier Cortez Evans of Humboldt and Margaret Ann Theus of Humboldt

Tucker Eugene Green of Trenton and Kristy Gail Tyree of Trenton

Christine Denise Jones Rainey of Trenton and Christopher Lynn DePriest of Dyer

Charles Eugene Summer of Humboldt and Janice Maurine Smith Mason of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

J. Vance Ambrose, Trustee of the J. Vance Ambrose Revocable Living Trust to the State of Tennessee – Humboldt – $1,525

Sarah Davis to Shannon Newbill – Medina – $145,900

Steven C. Bridger and wife, Jennifer Elizabeth Bridger to Jeremy Lee Woods and wife, Pamela Carol Woods – Medina – $131,300

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James D. Peery and wife, Amanda R. Peery – Medina – $339,900

Brenda Joyce McCartney, Leigh Anne McCartney Revelle and Ruth Ann McCartney to Mandy E. Smith – Milan – $113,000

Joseph Sheffield and wife, Elaine Sheffield to Richard Reed – Dyer – $22,500

Crown Winery, LLC to Scott M. Fallert and wife, Dawn E. Fallert and Andrew J. Horner and wife, Christine V. Horner – Humboldt – $662,303

Rita Wilson Howard to Scott M. Fallert and wife, Dawn E. Fallert and Andrew J. Horner and wife, Christine V. Horner – Humboldt – $60,197

France Ann Lock, a/k/a France Ann Locke, Charlotte Cupples, Kathy Denton and Sherry Hughes, a/k/a Sherry Cooper, to Christopher M. Cooper and wife, Sherry L. Cooper – Dyer – $30,763.12

Michael J. Joslin and wife, Helga A. Joslin to Ben Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $210,000

Janie Scott, Ricky McMinn, Rosemary Smith, Randy McMinn, Peggy Clarke and Jo Ellen Woods to Harvey M. Mize – Milan – $65,000

Justin Whimore to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $8,000

Jeffrey L. Gray and wife, Diana Gray to Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster – Milan – $150,000

Cheryl Dawn Anderson, Ronald Wyatt Anderson, a/k/a Ronnie Anderson, George Randall Anderson, a/k/a Randy Anderson and Steven Ray Walls, a/k/a Steve Walls to Lyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis – Milan – $45,000

Lisa Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500

Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie Alexander to Anita Robertson – Medina – $117,000

Centennial Bank to Jeremy Brooks – Trenton – $15,000

Dixie Lee Arnall, Dennie Eugene Edwards, Joyce Marie Bodkin, Julia Vobst, Virginia Faye Carson, Michael Morgan, Suzanne M. Varnon, Jason Morgan, Shirley Morgan, Harold Wayne Morgan, Shelby Jean Morgan and Janice C. Fox, a/k/a Jan Fox, to John Allen Milam and Jeffrey Todd Milam, Trustees of the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust – Humboldt – $40,000

Margaret Faye Sanders to Alexis Morgan Woodard – Medina – $46,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Smith and Angie Andrews – Medina – $249,900

Kenneth A, Hogue to Donald M. Lewis – Dyer – $35,000

Jordan Greenup, Jenna Greenup, by and through attorney-in-fact Jordan Greenup, Grayson Greenup, by and through attorney-in-fact Jordan Greenup, to Maegan Rae Davis and Joe D. King, II – Humboldt – $88,000

Brenda S. McGraw to Mark Owen Watkins and Melissa Monk – Medina – $147,000

Jimmy Lee Copous and wife, Donna Lynn Copous to Edward W. Whitten and wife, Kimberly Whitten – Milan – $134,000

Mary A. Cobb, n/k/a Mary Cobb Duff, to Michael S. McCoy and wife, Angela M. McCoy – Humboldt – $95,800

Jerry W. Pickard to Donald Bramley – Milan – $6,500

Ellen Spain and David Brown to Marvin Ramey and Shirley Ramey – Dyer – $270,000

Lynda C. Noel to Samantha Rhodes – Humboldt – $67,500

Thomas Blankenship and wife, Kelli Blankenship to Ernest G. Scherer – Milan – $1,100,000

US Bank National Association to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – $14,000

Homer D. “Buddy” Mathis, Executor of the Estate of Reggie D. Cox, to John David Johnson – Humboldt – $48,000

Jason Allen and wife, Cindy Allen to Margrette E. Wilson – Milan – $94,650

Linda F. Rickman to Jeffrey D. Lansdale and wife, Toni L. Lansdale – Humboldt – $275,000

Ron B. Van and wife, Elizabeth Van to Linda Rickman – Humboldt – $270,000