Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Greg Laudermilk – driving on suspended DL
Christian McDowell – driving on suspended DL
Cathy Mayfield – domestic assault
Christy Rea – simple possession of meth
Josh Bivens – theft under $1,000
Michael Gage – evading arrest
Tracey Fesmire – driving without DL
Civil
Cach LLC/Citifinancial vs Karen Wardlow
Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Regional Hospital vs Brandie J. Davis
Jackson TN Hospital Company LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Hospital vs Lea B. Defosse
Elements A Microsnutrient Company vs William Glass Farms Partnership and Willie Glass, individually
LVNV Funding LLC vs Shounda palmer
Rent-A-Center vs Brittany Michelle Bond
Rent-A-Center vs Marjorie McCurry
Rent-A-Center vs Ann Clulee
Lexington Hospital Corportation dba Henderson County Community Hospital vs Raymond Sanders
West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Alexis Wise and Janera Meadows
West Haven Mobile Home Park vs Lakenya Mannly
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 25, 2017 through October 1, 2017:
Brown, Danterrance Derrell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, 3554 Seymour Loop; Charges: domestic assault, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Castleman, Tabitha Renee, 38, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, East End Drive; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Coleman, Ronald Aubrey, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, 928 N. 30th Avenue; Charges: vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Graves, Terrence Eugene, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2017, 115 Etheridge Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Hayes, Jasmine Lashae, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, Hardee’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, retaliation for past action, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Hilbrandt, Raymond Robert, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/30/2017, Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Holmes, Sylvester, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2017, 17th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Hubbard, Patra Danielle, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, 18th Avenue and Dotson Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Jones, Deborah Janene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/25/2017, 728 N. 23rd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Kukendall, Christopher Ryan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, Central Avenue and Osborne Street; Charges: simple possession, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Mashall, Taweill Tanell, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/28/2017, 409 N. 10th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Martin, Keyna Dywann, 36, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 10/01/2017, Main Street at V.A. parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
McCoy, Carlos Ray, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/26/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/29/2017, 1515 Etheridge Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Pledge, Allen Durrell, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date 09/28/2017; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of weapon in commission of felony.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 25, 2017 through October 1, 2017.
Towaka Brionna Adkisson, b/f, 28 -capias
Justin Darnea Allen, b/m, 29 –worthless checks
Brannon Lance Blackwell, w/m, 19 –harassment (non-verbal threat)
Neils Kermit Cates, w/m, 54 –criminal trespass
Amanda Marie Coffman, w/f, 34 -capias
Mark Daniel Cole, w/m, 51 –hold for other agency
Daniel Shaw Coleman, w/m, 21 –failure to pay fines by defendants, simple exchange/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Samantha N. Daily, w/f, 22 –reckless endangerment, hit and run of a person, aggravated assault
Ricky Earl Davis, w/m, 42 –domestic assault
Jeffery Brent Davis, w/m, 37 –manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, tampering with or fabricating evidence/destruction of evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license
Terrence Eugene Graves, b/m, 27 –attachment order
Tobias Horton, b/m, 40 –Schedule VI drug violations
Corey Jelks, b/n, 25 –reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, aggravated assault
Deborah Janene Jones, w/f, 53 -capias
Christopher Ryan Kuykendall, w/m, 18 –fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/ATM card, theft of property, identity theft/use of another’s information
Bobby Lee Marable, b/m, 44 –bond revoked
Randall Glenn Mashburn, w/m, 59 –driving under influence, first offense
Carlos Ray McCoy Jr., w/m, 51 –evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Ryan Edward Moore, w/m, 26 –unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Shane Neil Morphis, w/m, 25 -capias
James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias
Janice Nicole Trotter, w/f, 43 –hold for other agency
Michael Wayne Gage, w/f, 42 -capias
Freida Ann Ivy, w/f, 48 –violation of probation
Cody Devon Johnson, b/m, 27 -capias
Joshua Kyle Keathley, w/m, 26 –aggravated criminal trespass
Brandon Lee Mills, w/m, 23 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Lacy O’Brien, w/f, 35 -capias
Tarrance Jershuman Perry, b/m, 37 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended licnese
James Russell Pipkin, w/m, 49 -capias
Nicholas Lee Rel, w/m, 23 –aggravated assault
Robert Lesley Robertson, b/m, 22 -capias
David Wayne Shelby, w/m, 37 –domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended licnese, driving under the influence first offense
Desmond Jamond Stewart, b/m, 19 -capias
Marriage Licenses
Louis Thomas Artis, 2nd of Jackson and Sa’Harrah Marcia Malone of Trenton
Michael Charles McKeny of Bradford and Lacey Lillian House of Bradford
Jason Mozell House of Humboldt and Tabitha Sharmane Lenon of Humboldt
Douglas Duane Sellers of Milan and Courtney Paige Godwin of Milan
Nicholas Robert Suydam of Trenton and Tabitha Leray Stephens of Humboldt
Warren Olden of Memphis and Makenya Ann Winston of Jackson
Xavier Cortez Evans of Humboldt and Margaret Ann Theus of Humboldt
Tucker Eugene Green of Trenton and Kristy Gail Tyree of Trenton
Christine Denise Jones Rainey of Trenton and Christopher Lynn DePriest of Dyer
Charles Eugene Summer of Humboldt and Janice Maurine Smith Mason of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
J. Vance Ambrose, Trustee of the J. Vance Ambrose Revocable Living Trust to the State of Tennessee – Humboldt – $1,525
Sarah Davis to Shannon Newbill – Medina – $145,900
Steven C. Bridger and wife, Jennifer Elizabeth Bridger to Jeremy Lee Woods and wife, Pamela Carol Woods – Medina – $131,300
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to James D. Peery and wife, Amanda R. Peery – Medina – $339,900
Brenda Joyce McCartney, Leigh Anne McCartney Revelle and Ruth Ann McCartney to Mandy E. Smith – Milan – $113,000
Joseph Sheffield and wife, Elaine Sheffield to Richard Reed – Dyer – $22,500
Crown Winery, LLC to Scott M. Fallert and wife, Dawn E. Fallert and Andrew J. Horner and wife, Christine V. Horner – Humboldt – $662,303
Rita Wilson Howard to Scott M. Fallert and wife, Dawn E. Fallert and Andrew J. Horner and wife, Christine V. Horner – Humboldt – $60,197
France Ann Lock, a/k/a France Ann Locke, Charlotte Cupples, Kathy Denton and Sherry Hughes, a/k/a Sherry Cooper, to Christopher M. Cooper and wife, Sherry L. Cooper – Dyer – $30,763.12
Michael J. Joslin and wife, Helga A. Joslin to Ben Hager and wife, Julie Hager – Trenton – $210,000
Janie Scott, Ricky McMinn, Rosemary Smith, Randy McMinn, Peggy Clarke and Jo Ellen Woods to Harvey M. Mize – Milan – $65,000
Justin Whimore to Bob Wilson – Trenton – $8,000
Jeffrey L. Gray and wife, Diana Gray to Alex Ryan Waycaster and wife, Rebecca G. Waycaster – Milan – $150,000
Cheryl Dawn Anderson, Ronald Wyatt Anderson, a/k/a Ronnie Anderson, George Randall Anderson, a/k/a Randy Anderson and Steven Ray Walls, a/k/a Steve Walls to Lyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis – Milan – $45,000
Lisa Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500
Joshua K. Alexander and wife, Stephanie Alexander to Anita Robertson – Medina – $117,000
Centennial Bank to Jeremy Brooks – Trenton – $15,000
Dixie Lee Arnall, Dennie Eugene Edwards, Joyce Marie Bodkin, Julia Vobst, Virginia Faye Carson, Michael Morgan, Suzanne M. Varnon, Jason Morgan, Shirley Morgan, Harold Wayne Morgan, Shelby Jean Morgan and Janice C. Fox, a/k/a Jan Fox, to John Allen Milam and Jeffrey Todd Milam, Trustees of the Danny C. Milam and Teresa A. Milam Irrevocable Trust – Humboldt – $40,000
Margaret Faye Sanders to Alexis Morgan Woodard – Medina – $46,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Brian Smith and Angie Andrews – Medina – $249,900
Kenneth A, Hogue to Donald M. Lewis – Dyer – $35,000
Jordan Greenup, Jenna Greenup, by and through attorney-in-fact Jordan Greenup, Grayson Greenup, by and through attorney-in-fact Jordan Greenup, to Maegan Rae Davis and Joe D. King, II – Humboldt – $88,000
Brenda S. McGraw to Mark Owen Watkins and Melissa Monk – Medina – $147,000
Jimmy Lee Copous and wife, Donna Lynn Copous to Edward W. Whitten and wife, Kimberly Whitten – Milan – $134,000
Mary A. Cobb, n/k/a Mary Cobb Duff, to Michael S. McCoy and wife, Angela M. McCoy – Humboldt – $95,800
Jerry W. Pickard to Donald Bramley – Milan – $6,500
Ellen Spain and David Brown to Marvin Ramey and Shirley Ramey – Dyer – $270,000
Lynda C. Noel to Samantha Rhodes – Humboldt – $67,500
Thomas Blankenship and wife, Kelli Blankenship to Ernest G. Scherer – Milan – $1,100,000
US Bank National Association to Lanten Investments, LLC – Trenton – $14,000
Homer D. “Buddy” Mathis, Executor of the Estate of Reggie D. Cox, to John David Johnson – Humboldt – $48,000
Jason Allen and wife, Cindy Allen to Margrette E. Wilson – Milan – $94,650
Linda F. Rickman to Jeffrey D. Lansdale and wife, Toni L. Lansdale – Humboldt – $275,000
Ron B. Van and wife, Elizabeth Van to Linda Rickman – Humboldt – $270,000