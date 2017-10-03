County Vietnam veterans photos requested for Nov. 10 program

Please note the corrected date is Friday, November 10th!

The third annual Humboldt Community Veterans Day Program will feature Jason Robertson and honor Vietnam veterans this year.

Vietnam-era veterans of this area are urged to submit service-era photos to be shown during the program.

Robertson is one of the 219 Vietnamese orphans who were airlifted out of Saigon before it fell in 1975. He says if not for the US veterans he wouldn’t be alive.

The program will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 3400 Mitchell St. in Humboldt.

Robertson is the author of ‘A Love Beyond Explaining, An Orphan’s Journey from Rice to Grits’.

For more information, call or text the Humboldt Exchange Club at 731-225-3924.

Jason Robertson’s book, ‘A Love Beyond Explaining: An Orphan’s Journey From Rice To Grits’ could also have been titled, ‘A Miracle Beyond Explaining’. As an infant, he was left to die in the filth along a city street during the Vietnam War. Later, he was found and brought to a Saigon orphanage where hundreds of other South Vietnamese children were living.

Robertson’s parents, like so many of the other orphan’s parents, had been captured or killed by the invading North Vietnamese soldiers or by Viet Cong guerrillas.

Robertson chronicles his incredible rescue, flight to freedom to the United States, his adoption, and his lifelong efforts to find his parents or find out what happened to them, and the many emotional, physical, and spiritual challenges he has faced.

‘A Love Beyond Explaining’ is an incredible and poignant story of appreciation, forgiveness, honesty, love, respect, strength, belief in and eternal thanks to God, and a story of appreciation and thanks to the American soldier for the sacrifices each made.”