Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Wilma Kenton – VBCL

Carl Wade Jr. – resisting arrest

Dexter Patterson – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed

Polly Mann – resisting arrest

Daren Vandelah – domestic assault

Thomas Knott – theft under $1,000

Jeremy Walton – theft under $1,000

Eshan Pirtle – driving on suspended DL

Joseph Longmire – simple possession of Schedule VI

Trenton Court Report

Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

General Sessions

Robert Walker – DUI third amended to DUI second

BillyAllred – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Robert Cox – DUI third amended to DUI first

Jerrica Janae Morgan – simple possession Sch. VI, diversion

Shannon Star Scott – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Justin Montgomery – assault

Jodie A. Adkins – public intoxication

Travis Lee Chase – aggravated assault amended to simple assault

Ann J. Clulee – escape

Jason Patrick Rinks – reckless endangerment, meth amended to simple possession Sch. II

Dana K. Wilson – DUI first amended to reckless driving

Dana K. Wilson – simple possession Sch. II

Brian James Horn – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without

Kyle A Cogburn – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

WC Kimble – driving while license suspended

Sandy Hudson – meth Sch. II

Skyla N. Matousek – theft up to $1000, diversion

Nino C. Cox – simple possession Sch. VI, evading

Michael A. Jones – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Justin Lewis Steard – worthless checks up to $1,000

Carolyn K. Hughes – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Nino C. Cox – simple possession Sch. VI and evading arrest

Justin Lewis Steward – worthless checks up to $1,000 x4

Patrick D. West – driving while license suspended amended to driving without

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 18, 2017 through September 24, 2017:

Adkisson, Jacqueline Renee, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/24/2017, 49 J.O. Lee Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Berry, Jon Warren, 56, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2017, Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Choate, Mary Elizabeth, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2017, 1318 Soy Drive; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, drug: drug free school zone violation, drug: drug free school zone violation, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Cook, Herbert Keith, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, 18th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Cook, Herbert Keith, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, 18th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Croom, Latonya Antoinette, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/23/2017, 815 Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Dance, Jonathan Undreiaues, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2017, 419 S. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Davis, Malion Montreal, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, 1602 Elm Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Dirkans, Junius Dochay, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, Viking Park; Charges: counterfeit: possession of money, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Felton, Hunter Dean, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Jackson, Raymoane Javon, 28, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: 09/23/2017, Central Avenue at Emery’s Cafe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Manuel, Toni Gail, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Rodgers, Christopher Marquis, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, Viking Park; Charges: counterfeit: possession of money. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Shipley, Cortney Jo, 31, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 09/18/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: theft of property – merchandise, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 18, 2017 through September 24, 2017.

Michael Grey Edwards, w/m, 26 –failure to appear

Nicki Beth Hatcher, w/f, 32 -capias

Talia Marie Henry, b/f, 36 –worthless checks

Aubrey Randall Knight, w/m, 31 –theft of property

Gregory Allen Laudermilk, w/m, 54 –attachment order

Eshan Jaynor Pirtle, b/m, 50 -capias

Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 20 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 32 –counterfeit controlled substances

Darla Carole Scobey, w/f, 54 -harassment

Tyler Ryan White, w/m, 28 –escape, capias

Troy Len Whitson, w/m, 32 -capias

Dallas Ray Brogdon, w/m, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, civil rights intimidation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest

Mary Elizabeth Choate, w/f, 36 –attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Hubert Keith Cook, b/m, 43 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Julian Remon Cross, b/m, 31 -capias

Octavious Devoun Ferguson, b/m, 20 –aggravated robbery, theft of property

Trevor Scott Garland, w/m, 26 -capias

Kelli Jean Henry, w/f, 53 -forgery

Thomas Kadell Hughes, b/m, 31 –attachment order

Jacob Dylan Lancaster, w/m, 24 –driving under the influence, violation of light law, violation of implied consent law

Joseph Darshon Longmire, b/m, 21 –attachment order

Sinatra Donyell Luster, b/m, 40 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

George Everett Seaton, w/m, 36 -capias

Danesha Jontae Shivers, b/f, 28 –attachment order

Paul Wayne Smith, w/m, 23 -stalking