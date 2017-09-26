Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Wilma Kenton – VBCL
Carl Wade Jr. – resisting arrest
Dexter Patterson – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed
Polly Mann – resisting arrest
Daren Vandelah – domestic assault
Thomas Knott – theft under $1,000
Jeremy Walton – theft under $1,000
Eshan Pirtle – driving on suspended DL
Joseph Longmire – simple possession of Schedule VI
Trenton Court Report
General Sessions
Robert Walker – DUI third amended to DUI second
BillyAllred – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Robert Cox – DUI third amended to DUI first
Jerrica Janae Morgan – simple possession Sch. VI, diversion
Shannon Star Scott – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Justin Montgomery – assault
Jodie A. Adkins – public intoxication
Travis Lee Chase – aggravated assault amended to simple assault
Ann J. Clulee – escape
Jason Patrick Rinks – reckless endangerment, meth amended to simple possession Sch. II
Dana K. Wilson – DUI first amended to reckless driving
Dana K. Wilson – simple possession Sch. II
Brian James Horn – driving while licensed suspended amended to driving without
Kyle A Cogburn – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
WC Kimble – driving while license suspended
Sandy Hudson – meth Sch. II
Skyla N. Matousek – theft up to $1000, diversion
Nino C. Cox – simple possession Sch. VI, evading
Michael A. Jones – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Justin Lewis Steard – worthless checks up to $1,000
Carolyn K. Hughes – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Nino C. Cox – simple possession Sch. VI and evading arrest
Justin Lewis Steward – worthless checks up to $1,000 x4
Patrick D. West – driving while license suspended amended to driving without
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 18, 2017 through September 24, 2017:
Adkisson, Jacqueline Renee, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/24/2017, 49 J.O. Lee Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Berry, Jon Warren, 56, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2017, Walmart; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Choate, Mary Elizabeth, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/19/2017, 1318 Soy Drive; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver/sell methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery/sell controlled substance, drug: drug free school zone violation, drug: drug free school zone violation, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Cook, Herbert Keith, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, 18th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Cook, Herbert Keith, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, 18th Avenue and Burrow Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Croom, Latonya Antoinette, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/23/2017, 815 Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Dance, Jonathan Undreiaues, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/21/2017, 419 S. 18th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Davis, Malion Montreal, 22, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, 1602 Elm Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Dirkans, Junius Dochay, 21, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, Viking Park; Charges: counterfeit: possession of money, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Felton, Hunter Dean, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Jackson, Raymoane Javon, 28, of Ripley; Arrest date and location: 09/23/2017, Central Avenue at Emery’s Cafe; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Manuel, Toni Gail, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/22/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Rodgers, Christopher Marquis, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/20/2017, Viking Park; Charges: counterfeit: possession of money. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Shipley, Cortney Jo, 31, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 09/18/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: theft of property – merchandise, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 18, 2017 through September 24, 2017.
Michael Grey Edwards, w/m, 26 –failure to appear
Nicki Beth Hatcher, w/f, 32 -capias
Talia Marie Henry, b/f, 36 –worthless checks
Aubrey Randall Knight, w/m, 31 –theft of property
Gregory Allen Laudermilk, w/m, 54 –attachment order
Eshan Jaynor Pirtle, b/m, 50 -capias
Cornelius Marquis Pledge, b/m, 20 –unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Hilda Marie Ramagos, w/f, 32 –counterfeit controlled substances
Darla Carole Scobey, w/f, 54 -harassment
Tyler Ryan White, w/m, 28 –escape, capias
Troy Len Whitson, w/m, 32 -capias
Dallas Ray Brogdon, w/m, 31 –driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving, civil rights intimidation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest
Mary Elizabeth Choate, w/f, 36 –attachment order, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale of possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Hubert Keith Cook, b/m, 43 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Julian Remon Cross, b/m, 31 -capias
Octavious Devoun Ferguson, b/m, 20 –aggravated robbery, theft of property
Trevor Scott Garland, w/m, 26 -capias
Kelli Jean Henry, w/f, 53 -forgery
Thomas Kadell Hughes, b/m, 31 –attachment order
Jacob Dylan Lancaster, w/m, 24 –driving under the influence, violation of light law, violation of implied consent law
Joseph Darshon Longmire, b/m, 21 –attachment order
Sinatra Donyell Luster, b/m, 40 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
George Everett Seaton, w/m, 36 -capias
Danesha Jontae Shivers, b/f, 28 –attachment order
Paul Wayne Smith, w/m, 23 -stalking