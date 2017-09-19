Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Vince Reynolds – possession of drug paraphernalia
Dwight Ferguson – DUI
Deborah J. Smith – DUI
Gary Bohanan – driving without DL
Emmanuel Cannon – driving without DL
Marcela Hernandez – driving without DL
Julie Murry –simple possession of Schedule VI
Keyenna Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI
Michael Palmer – public intoxication
Charles Hall – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs Casey S. Taylor
Americredit Financial Services INC dba GM Financial vs Angela Nicholas
Harpeth Financial Services Inc vs Debra Tate
Harpeth Financial vs Tristian Peoples
Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Dennis Vernon
Ally Financial Inc vs Constance Scott
John W. Moore vs Nikena Woodard
John W. Moore vs Willie Marshall
Ieesha Glenn vs Daphne Montgomery
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 11, 2017 through September 17, 2017:
Brooks, Zadrian N’Quay, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2017, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Garrett, Tavion J’Asthen, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 22nd Avenue at Sip-O-Suds; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Hall, Charles Dewayne, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Holloway, April Oeisha, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2017, Osborne Street and 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Mann, Polly Marie, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2017, 632 McLin Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
McMinn, Megan Renee, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2017, 1814 Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Thomas, Ashley Larshea, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 1211 W. Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Wade, Carl Quitman, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2017, 632 McLin Street; Charges: accessory after the fact. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Watson, Davante Tywan, 25, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2017, 22nd Avenue at Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, disobeying traffic signals, possession of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 11, 2017 through September 17, 2017.
Valerie Curry, b/f, 51 –domestic assault
William Bradley Fisher, w/m, 37 –Schedule IV drug violations, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations, violation of parole
Johnathan Christopher Gilliland, w/m, 23 –theft of property
Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 34 –animals run at large
Dwayne Otis Horn, b/m, 27 -capias
Wilma Sue Kenton, b/f, 60 –attachment order
Polly Marie Mann, b/f, 48 -capias
Tyler R. Medley, a/m, 28 –aggravated assault
Lakeshia Renee Nelson, b/f, 31 –violation of conditions of community supervision
Decarla Darshea Redden, b/f, 42 –worthless checks
Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 47 -capias
Dwayne Edward Rogers, b/m, 50 –theft of property
Derrick Starnes, w/m, 36 –attachment order
Thomas Edward Taylor, w/m, 37 -capias
Tyler Fredrick Underwood, w/m, 32 –aggravated criminal trespass
Katie Renee Vaile, w/f, 27 –murder, first degree, violation of probation (circuit)
Joshua Lee Ward, w/m, 38 –improper display of plates
Shawnta Markice Woodruff, b/m, 30 –capias, violation of probation
Miller Edward Belliford, b/m, 55 -capias
Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 33 -capias
Mark Allen Campbell, w/m, 35 –attachment order
James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51 -capias
Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 26 -capias
John Keith Crocker, w/m, 54 -capias
Jordan Robert Decker, w/m, 27 -capias
William Chase Dunagan, w/m, 27 –resisting arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Zina Sue Edwards, w/f, 38 -capias
Kenneth Ray Hicks, b/m, 49 –violation of probation, capias
Kevin Scott Hunt, w/m, 25 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence second offense, violation of light law
Tyler Clark Johnson, w/m, 32 -capias
Bobby Ray Johnson, b/m, 42 -capias
Nove Jay Kephart, w/m, 24 –violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Christopher W. Lee, w/m, 25 –identity theft/use of another’s information, criminal impersonation
Lorraine Marie Lowe, w/f, 32 -capias
Daniel Juston Mitchell, w/m, 29 –domestic assault
Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 51 –violation of conditions of community supervision
Jalen Yonterral Nicholson, b/m, 24 –attachment order
Bob Allen Price, b/m, 63 -capias
Christie Lareese Rinkines, b/f, 28 -capias
Terrance Tobiah Rodgers, b/m, 26 –contempt of court
Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 49 –improper display of plates, Schedule II drug violations
Joey Wayne Southerland, w/m, 38 –contempt of court
Joshua Lee Ward, w/m, 38 –Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule II drug violations
Keaton Benjamin Wilson, w/m, 20 –driving under influence, Schedule VI drug violations
Marriage Licenses
Austin Edward Knapp of Evansville, IN and Makayla Ann Greeve of Evansville, IN
Carlos Roshan Hunt of Humboldt and Ney’sa Nicollette Lewis of Humboldt
Robert Gonzalez Christopher of Greenfield and Jaclyn Leann Cooper of Greenfield
Jerry Lane Hopkins of Humboldt and Phyllis Ann Carter Powell of Humboldt
Jonathan Ellis Williams of Milan and Tiffany Leigh Banks of Milan
Christopher Lynn Allen of Milan and Chelsea Elizabeth Askew of Milan
Charles Eugene Rea of Atwood and Stacie Marie Ellis of Atwood
Jonah Watt Horner of Trenton and Jaynee Camille Collins of Medina
Divorces
Jennifer A. Morris vs James S. Morris
Rebecca A. Sherrod vs Dustin R. Sherrod
Fredrick Hubbard vs Wendy Janel Hubbard
Real Estate Transfers
Jerry Todd Coleman, a/k/a Todd Coleman, Tracey Witherspoon, Amanda Poe, a/k/a Mandy Horner, Bryan Horner and Jacky Horner to Barney W. Cayson and Patrick E. Cayson – Trenton – $50,000
Stevie Holmes and wife, Amy J. Holmes to Anthony Black and wife, Rosemary Black – Milan – $94.000
Citizens City and County Bank, a Division of Farmers & Merchants Bank, n/k/a Centennial Bank, to Steven R. Counts and wife, Dorothea Counts – Bradford – $4,000
Michelle Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500
Timothy Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500
Jessica C. Alexander to Wayne Launsby and wife, Brittany Launsby – Bradford – $73,000
Amanda D. Holt, a/k/a Amanda D. Reed, to Anthony Hunt and wife, Anna Hunt – Trenton – $115,900
Andrea Hudgins to Riley Thomas and wife, Emilee Thomas – Humboldt – $118,900
Regions Bank to Patricia L. Rose – Trenton – $18,500
Cathey D. Gravenmier to Brian G. Smith and wife, Jennifer D. Smith – Milan – $32,000
Elaine Munn to Tammy Little – Milan – $106,000
Terry L. Nance and wife, Sherry L. Nance to Talonda Melton Mays and husband, Timothy W. Mays – Milan – $259,800
Vicki Simpson, Betty H. Petraitis and David H. Halliburton to Colton T. Marcle and wife, Heather M. Marcle – Rutherford – $175,000
Rodney Brisco and Georgina Barger to Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny – Milan – $22,000
Jackson House Buyer, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Abbott Hastings – Bradford – $42,500
Michael E. Seal and wife, Sandra L. Seal to Holly Roberts and husband, Justin Whipple – Medina – $151,500
Barry D. Maitland to Secured Futures Inc, Trustee of the Pooled Special Needs Trust fbo Marilyn Amburgey – Trenton -$45,000
Kimberley D. Wells and Christopher S. Wells, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Kimberly D. Wells, to Clifton Hayes – Milan – $117,000
Darryl Marcle and Colton Marcle to Tiffany Felton and husband, Jeramy Felton – Trenton – $125,000
Joyce Roach to Richardson Denton Bell and wife, Donna Bell Milan – $259,900
Shelvy Waller Barnett, Gary Joe Waller and Deborah Waller Shelton to Evie N. Nesbitt – Humboldt – $5,000
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $59,400