Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Vince Reynolds – possession of drug paraphernalia

Dwight Ferguson – DUI

Deborah J. Smith – DUI

Gary Bohanan – driving without DL

Emmanuel Cannon – driving without DL

Marcela Hernandez – driving without DL

Julie Murry –simple possession of Schedule VI

Keyenna Smith – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michael Palmer – public intoxication

Charles Hall – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. vs Casey S. Taylor

Americredit Financial Services INC dba GM Financial vs Angela Nicholas

Harpeth Financial Services Inc vs Debra Tate

Harpeth Financial vs Tristian Peoples

Harpeth Financial Services LLC vs Dennis Vernon

Ally Financial Inc vs Constance Scott

John W. Moore vs Nikena Woodard

John W. Moore vs Willie Marshall

Ieesha Glenn vs Daphne Montgomery

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from September 11, 2017 through September 17, 2017:

Brooks, Zadrian N’Quay, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/13/2017, Walmart; Charges: evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Garrett, Tavion J’Asthen, 23, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 22nd Avenue at Sip-O-Suds; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Hall, Charles Dewayne, 47, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Holloway, April Oeisha, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2017, Osborne Street and 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Mann, Polly Marie, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2017, 632 McLin Street; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

McMinn, Megan Renee, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/14/2017, 1814 Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Thomas, Ashley Larshea, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/11/2017, 1211 W. Mitchell Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Wade, Carl Quitman, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 09/15/2017, 632 McLin Street; Charges: accessory after the fact. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Watson, Davante Tywan, 25, of Rutherford; Arrest date and location: 09/16/2017, 22nd Avenue at Wyatt’s Laundry; Charges: driving under influence, failure to maintain control, disobeying traffic signals, possession of handgun while under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for September 11, 2017 through September 17, 2017.

Valerie Curry, b/f, 51 –domestic assault

William Bradley Fisher, w/m, 37 –Schedule IV drug violations, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, Schedule II drug violations, violation of parole

Johnathan Christopher Gilliland, w/m, 23 –theft of property

Jeremy Alan Gordon, w/m, 34 –animals run at large

Dwayne Otis Horn, b/m, 27 -capias

Wilma Sue Kenton, b/f, 60 –attachment order

Polly Marie Mann, b/f, 48 -capias

Tyler R. Medley, a/m, 28 –aggravated assault

Lakeshia Renee Nelson, b/f, 31 –violation of conditions of community supervision

Decarla Darshea Redden, b/f, 42 –worthless checks

Vince Edward Reynolds, w/m, 47 -capias

Dwayne Edward Rogers, b/m, 50 –theft of property

Derrick Starnes, w/m, 36 –attachment order

Thomas Edward Taylor, w/m, 37 -capias

Tyler Fredrick Underwood, w/m, 32 –aggravated criminal trespass

Katie Renee Vaile, w/f, 27 –murder, first degree, violation of probation (circuit)

Joshua Lee Ward, w/m, 38 –improper display of plates

Shawnta Markice Woodruff, b/m, 30 –capias, violation of probation

Miller Edward Belliford, b/m, 55 -capias

Martha Lynn Blackwell, w/f, 33 -capias

Mark Allen Campbell, w/m, 35 –attachment order

James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51 -capias

Colby Anderson Criswell, w/m, 26 -capias

John Keith Crocker, w/m, 54 -capias

Jordan Robert Decker, w/m, 27 -capias

William Chase Dunagan, w/m, 27 –resisting arrest, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Zina Sue Edwards, w/f, 38 -capias

Kenneth Ray Hicks, b/m, 49 –violation of probation, capias

Kevin Scott Hunt, w/m, 25 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence second offense, violation of light law

Tyler Clark Johnson, w/m, 32 -capias

Bobby Ray Johnson, b/m, 42 -capias

Nove Jay Kephart, w/m, 24 –violation of light law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Christopher W. Lee, w/m, 25 –identity theft/use of another’s information, criminal impersonation

Lorraine Marie Lowe, w/f, 32 -capias

Daniel Juston Mitchell, w/m, 29 –domestic assault

Robert Thomas Mount, w/m, 51 –violation of conditions of community supervision

Jalen Yonterral Nicholson, b/m, 24 –attachment order

Bob Allen Price, b/m, 63 -capias

Christie Lareese Rinkines, b/f, 28 -capias

Terrance Tobiah Rodgers, b/m, 26 –contempt of court

Michael Dee Rowan, w/m, 49 –improper display of plates, Schedule II drug violations

Joey Wayne Southerland, w/m, 38 –contempt of court

Joshua Lee Ward, w/m, 38 –Schedule IV drug violations, Schedule II drug violations

Keaton Benjamin Wilson, w/m, 20 –driving under influence, Schedule VI drug violations

Marriage Licenses

Austin Edward Knapp of Evansville, IN and Makayla Ann Greeve of Evansville, IN

Carlos Roshan Hunt of Humboldt and Ney’sa Nicollette Lewis of Humboldt

Robert Gonzalez Christopher of Greenfield and Jaclyn Leann Cooper of Greenfield

Jerry Lane Hopkins of Humboldt and Phyllis Ann Carter Powell of Humboldt

Jonathan Ellis Williams of Milan and Tiffany Leigh Banks of Milan

Christopher Lynn Allen of Milan and Chelsea Elizabeth Askew of Milan

Charles Eugene Rea of Atwood and Stacie Marie Ellis of Atwood

Jonah Watt Horner of Trenton and Jaynee Camille Collins of Medina

Divorces

Jennifer A. Morris vs James S. Morris

Rebecca A. Sherrod vs Dustin R. Sherrod

Fredrick Hubbard vs Wendy Janel Hubbard

Real Estate Transfers

Jerry Todd Coleman, a/k/a Todd Coleman, Tracey Witherspoon, Amanda Poe, a/k/a Mandy Horner, Bryan Horner and Jacky Horner to Barney W. Cayson and Patrick E. Cayson – Trenton – $50,000

Stevie Holmes and wife, Amy J. Holmes to Anthony Black and wife, Rosemary Black – Milan – $94.000

Citizens City and County Bank, a Division of Farmers & Merchants Bank, n/k/a Centennial Bank, to Steven R. Counts and wife, Dorothea Counts – Bradford – $4,000

Michelle Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500

Timothy Lee to Frederick H. Agee – Milan – $2,500

Jessica C. Alexander to Wayne Launsby and wife, Brittany Launsby – Bradford – $73,000

Amanda D. Holt, a/k/a Amanda D. Reed, to Anthony Hunt and wife, Anna Hunt – Trenton – $115,900

Andrea Hudgins to Riley Thomas and wife, Emilee Thomas – Humboldt – $118,900

Regions Bank to Patricia L. Rose – Trenton – $18,500

Cathey D. Gravenmier to Brian G. Smith and wife, Jennifer D. Smith – Milan – $32,000

Elaine Munn to Tammy Little – Milan – $106,000

Terry L. Nance and wife, Sherry L. Nance to Talonda Melton Mays and husband, Timothy W. Mays – Milan – $259,800

Vicki Simpson, Betty H. Petraitis and David H. Halliburton to Colton T. Marcle and wife, Heather M. Marcle – Rutherford – $175,000

Rodney Brisco and Georgina Barger to Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny – Milan – $22,000

Jackson House Buyer, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC to Abbott Hastings – Bradford – $42,500

Michael E. Seal and wife, Sandra L. Seal to Holly Roberts and husband, Justin Whipple – Medina – $151,500

Barry D. Maitland to Secured Futures Inc, Trustee of the Pooled Special Needs Trust fbo Marilyn Amburgey – Trenton -$45,000

Kimberley D. Wells and Christopher S. Wells, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Kimberly D. Wells, to Clifton Hayes – Milan – $117,000

Darryl Marcle and Colton Marcle to Tiffany Felton and husband, Jeramy Felton – Trenton – $125,000

Joyce Roach to Richardson Denton Bell and wife, Donna Bell Milan – $259,900

Shelvy Waller Barnett, Gary Joe Waller and Deborah Waller Shelton to Evie N. Nesbitt – Humboldt – $5,000

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Milan – $59,400