Reeling in the years: Daniel Wynne looks back

Daniel Earl Wynne is the assistant pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Fruitland, Tennessee. This is the same church that burned in 1996. President Bill Clinton and other dignitaries visited and spoke at the site of the rebuilding of the church.

Wynne’s mother had 11 children. He had six sisters and five brothers. All of them are living except one brother, John Williams Jr., that was killed in a car wreck during the Strawberry Festival. It was on Highway 152 going towards Humboldt Lake Road.

Wynne’s mother was Sarah Pearl Williams Wynne and his father was John A. Wynne. Daniel was born in Humboldt at Saint Mary’s Hospital in 1949, and will be 68 on August 15th.

When Daniel was a kid the family went to Morning Star Baptist Church in Humboldt. He also went to Saint James Baptist Church in Humboldt too. He has been preaching for 18 years. His first home was on Maple Street.

He remembers when he was 11 or 12 years old it being hard as his mother worked at the St. Mary’s Hospital while he was in civil rights marches. His mother lost her job when they found out her kids were marching, he recalled. He said it was rough growing up but he made it with the help of the Lord.

He attended Stigall High School and graduated there in 1968. His favorite teacher was Mr. Williams who taught Science. He recalled some of his classmates in Peggy Guthrie, Donald Broads, Petunia Pettigrew, Charles Sullivan and Virginia Wilson.

His first job out of high school was at Ocoma Foods, which later became Tyson Foods. He worked there eight years then worked at the Milan Arsenal for two years. After that he worked at Florida Steel in Jackson. He worked there 29 and a half years until he retired.

“I was 21 years old when I married Doris Jean Newberry. She was only 16 years old. You can’t do that no more. You’d go to jail now!,” Wynne said. They have been married 47 years now since their wedding in 1970 at St. James Baptist Church. The pastor there was Reverend J.T. Freeman.

He recalls that he used to go up on Vine Street to visit and Doris Jean lived just up the street.

“I used to see her all the time, she was a pretty girl and she still looks pretty now.” On their first date he took her to the Dairy Queen on 22nd.

They have three children, two boys and one girl. One of the boys is Daniel Wynne Jr. He lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His daughter, Tammy Marsh, lives there too. Her husband is a supervisor at Nissan. His other son, Courtney, lives in Humboldt. Daniel said, “I let him live in one of my rental houses so he won’t live with me!”

He remembers as a kid playing basketball and kickball growing up. He used to get old tires and put dirt in them, then roll them and watch the dirt come out. He used to play jack rocks and he used to be good at that. He played basketball in school and says his left-hand hook was pretty awesome. He was the forward on the team.

Daniel didn’t like school at all. He just wanted to get out. After he graduated and started working he wished he had studied in school. It would have helped him in his life.

“I’ve been blessed in my life. My wife was an R.N. She always had good jobs. Ameri-Steel opened up in 1982 and I got hired in 1982. The Lord blessed us then. We both made good money.”

When Daniel and Doris Jean were contemplating marriage, he was unsure. “Well, I didn’t want to get married. I told her that, she got mad and hit me in the head with a Coke bottle! I went ahead and married her but I’m glad I did.

The longest trip he ever took was when he went on a cruise to Canada. He said his wife would get off the boat but he didn’t want off. He loved that boat!

The happiest time of his life was when he married his lovely bride.