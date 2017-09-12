Patterson, Petty to marry

Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Petty of Selmer, Tenn. announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Morgan Leigh Petty to Robert Bailey Patterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Arrington of Gibson, Tenn. and Mr. and Mrs. Robbie Patterson of Brownsville, Tenn.

Morgan is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Norville of Gadsden, Tenn. and Mr. and Mrs. James Petty of Troy, Tenn. Bailey is the grandson of Ms. Lareada Johnson of Humboldt, Tenn., Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Johnson of Paris, Tenn., Ms. Patricia Patterson of Brownsville, Tenn. and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Patterson Sr. of Marysville, Ohio.

Morgan is a 2012 graduate of McNairy Central High School and a 2016 graduate of Blue Mountain College, Blue Mountain, Miss. She is currently employed with the Eye Care Group in Jackson, Tenn. Bailey is a 2013 graduate of South Gibson High School and is attending Bethel University, McKenzie, Tenn. pursuing a degree in criminal justice. He is currently employed with the Humboldt Police Department in Humboldt, Tenn.

The couple will exchange vows at 2 p.m., September 23, 2017 at Unity Baptist Church in Ramer, Tenn. with the reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. All friends and family are invited to attend.

After a honeymoon trip to the Smoky Mountains, the couple will make their home in Medina, Tenn.