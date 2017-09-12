Houston bound: hiking through Humboldt

Life in a small town can, for some, become monotonous, with the seeing of familiar faces, places and things day in and day out. When someone or something new passes through towns like Humboldt, quite a buzz is ignited throughout the community.

Such an event happened last week as Donald and Crystal Sutphin came through town on foot, with a service dog, geared up as hikers.

One business owner took the time to speak with the couple and was taken with their story. Others saw the couple and posted their wonderings on Facebook. What follows is their story thus far.

The Sutphins are from Fairmont, West Virginia. They started hiking on the Appalachian Trail, headed for Oklahoma to visit the mother of Donald. Their excursion began July 3 in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Not long into their trip they arrived in the well-known hiking town of Parisburg, Virginia where they spent two weeks in a hostel. They met an elderly man in Parisburg, an elderly man who had lost his monthly check. They spent the two weeks helping the gentleman recover his check. Now that they have befriended this man, he has hopes of meeting up with them in Memphis, at pier five on the Mississippi River.

The story continues with another twist. The Sutphins like doing for others. When they got word of the devastation in Houston that came about as a result of Hurricane Harvey, they said they knew they must change their plans and hike to Houston to assist in the disaster relief, “whatever it takes and however long it takes,” said both Sutphins.

Knoxville was a bit tricky for them and took them 70 miles out of their way, causing them to have to back track.

Friday, September 8, the Sutphins were in Humboldt, on Main Street headed west to be exact.

The town was abuzz. They hope to make it to Houston by the end of the month.

The service dog with them, Daisy Mae, alerts Crystal to low blood sugar and aids in her battles with anxiety and depression. This has to be a hard trek for the dog as well. They stated that on Friday they had not slept for two days.

Pray for the Sutphins, the residents of Texas and now those in Florida.