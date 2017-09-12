Davy Days names grand marshalls

by Mindy East

Nearly every year since 1987 a grand marshal has been selected for the Davy Crockett Days celebration honoring some of Rutherford’s finest citizens.

This year in old town tradition the Rutherford Davy Crockett Celebration Committee has chosen the original founders of the annual Davy Crockett Days, the Jaycees, to be the Grand Marshals for the 50th annual week long celebration.

The Jaycees started the annual tradition back in 1987. The founders included Nathan Smith, Larry Belew, Bob Blankenship, Gerald Davis, Arland Emerson, Al Estes, Joe Fowers, O.D. Gilliland, Don Landrum, Willie Morris, Jerry Patterson, Ralph Richerson, Joe Taylor, Charles Workman and Dink Wright.

Some of the originals have since passed on but their loved ones keep the spirit of the small town celebration alive.

These men will lead the parade Saturday, October 7, 2017 in downtown Rutherford.