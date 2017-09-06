It’s not Harvey!

Humboldt had her own wee bit of water woes last week but with the news from Texas and the horrors of Harvey, our little flash flooding problems seem almost insignificant.

Let us all continue to pray for Texas. Restoring services and putting together new homes from nothing is a daunting challenge for thousands of fellow Americans now.

Now is the time to send our help and money, and send up prayers. God bless those who are suffering and struggling and also those who are helping in Texas and Louisiana!