Lady Pioneers softball team 2-2 in pool play

by Lori Cathey

Gibson County Lady Pioneers hosted Union City Tuesday night at Gibson County. Union City took a 1 -0 lead over the Lady Pioneers in the first inning. Neither team scored in the second inning giving Union City a 1 to 0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning Macie Tucker walked and took second base on a pass ball. Tucker stole third base and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1 all. Union City scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and the Lady Pioneers were unable to score in the bottom half with Union City taking a 4 to 1 lead. Union City scored four more runs in the top of the fifth to extend their lead to 8 to 1. With one out in the bottom of the fifth Tucker walked, Gracie Griffin singled up the middle and Emily Porter walked. Karlee Hanna hit a RBI single to left field to score Tucker. Porter scored on a RBI single by Callie Emerson to make it 8 to 3 Union City. In the sixth inning Union City added five more runs for a 13 to 3 final.

Emerson pitched 5 1/3 innings giving up four hits, struck out three batters and walked four. Gracie Griffin led the Lady Pioneers was 2 for 3 with a double. Karleen Hanna and Callie Emerson both were 1 for 3 with a RBI.

The Lady Pioneers played in the Union City Tournament at Martin Saturday August 26th. They finished the tournament with a record of 2-2 and played in the semi-finals. The Lady Pioneers started the tournament facing Lake County 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The Lady Pioneers score three runs in the first inning with Emily Porter, MacyRuth Chandler, Carly Warren all scoring and Olivia Dickinson hit a RBI single. Lake County scored two runs but Gibson County held on to a 3 to 2 lead. In the second inning the Lady Pioneers added four runs as Chandler hit a RBI single.

Going into the third inning the Lady Pioneers had a 7 to 3 lead. The Lady Pioneers added five runs in third inning with Maya Turner hitting a two RBI’s single. Scoring for the Lady Pioneers were Grace Hubble, Sophie Allred, Laklyn White, Elle Carson, and Avery Eakes.

Gibson County defeated Lake County 12 to 3.Lady Pioneer Kirsten Moore was the winning pitcher. She pitched four innings giving up three hits, no walks and three runs. The Lady Pioneers were led by Maya Turner. She was 1 for 2 with two RBI’s; Olivia Dickinson was 1 for 2 with a RBI. Emily Porter and MacyRuth Chandler each had a single.

In the second game of pool play The Lady Pioneers fell to Union City 6 to 2.

In the first inning the Lady Pioneers scored two runs off a 2 RBI’s single by Callie Emerson but Union City scored four runs to take a 4 to2 lead. Union City added two runs in the second inning to take a 6 to 2 lead. Neither team scored in the third inning for a 6 to 2 final. Callie Emerson pitched two innings giving up two hits, four walks and only one earn run. She was 1 fo1 with 2 RBI’s from the plate. Kirsten Moore pitched an inning giving up one hit, walk and no runs.

The Lady Pioneers won 6 to 3 over Dyersburg in first game of the tournament. In the first inning Karlee Hanna reached on error and scored on a pass ball. Reagann McVay singled and stole second base and Callie Emerson followed with a single. McVay scored on a single up the middle by Olivia Dickinson to give the Lady Pioneers a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first Dyersburg tie the game at 2 all off two singles. Neither team scored in the second inning. McVay was hit by a pitch to start the third inning off. McVay stole second base and Callie Emerson followed with a walk. McVay scored off a wild pitch with Olivia Dickinson hit a RBI single to score Carly Warren courtesy runner for Emerson. Courtesy runner Sophie Allred for Dickinson scored on a double by MacyRuth Chandler. Gracie Griffin hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Chandler to give the Lady Pioneers a 6 to 2 lead. Dyersburg scored a run in the bottom of the third inning for a 6 to 3 Gibson County win. Gibson County Callie Emerson was the winning pitcher. She pitched three innings giving up two hits, two walks, two runs and struck out three. Olivia Dickinson was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI’s to lead the Lady Pioneers. MacyRuth Chandler was 1 for 1 with a double and RBI. Callie Emerson and Reagann McVay each had a hit.

Next the Lady Pioneers faced Lexington. Neither team scored in the first inning. Lexington scored run in the top of the second inning but the Lady Pioneers were not able to score in the bottom of the inning. Lexington took a 1 to 0 lead over Gibson County. Lexington added four more runs in the top of the third inning making 5 to 0 Lexington. In the bottom of the inning with two outs Karlee Hanna singled but was unable to score. Both teams were unable to score in the fourth inning Lexington held a 5 to 0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning Macie Tucker singled with one out. She was thrown out trying to steal third base to end the game 5 to 0 Lexington. Karlee Hanna and Macie Tucker each had singles during the game.

Callie Emerson took the loss. She pitched 4 2/3 inning giving up five hits, two walks, two earned runs and struck out one batter.