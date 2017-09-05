Active shooter Drill at high school

On Friday, September 1 Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Gibson County High School teamed up together for an active shooter drill.

This was a joint effort by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and the Gibson County School District. Since the beginning of last school year deputies have been meeting with faculty and students and putting in place a plan of action in the event of an active shooter situation in our schools.

The department has no reason to believe our schools are in danger, but they all agreed that having a plan in place before an event happens would be much more beneficial than waiting until after something happens.

Sheriff Thomas said, “I would like to commend Director of Schools Eddie Pruiett for taking the initiative to ensure the safety of all the kids in the school system.”

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office trains on these, and other scenarios, on a monthly basis and frequently do training incorporating the students and faculty as well.