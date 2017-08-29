Rescues in Humboldt during flash floods Monday

FLASH FLOOD! – Floodwaters rise near Morning Star Baptist Church as thunderstorms dump Gulf of Mexico moisture pulled in by Hurricane Harvey Monday morning. A planned revival at MSBC has been postponed. More rain is expected here from Harvey in later this week.

All Humboldt rescue and fire personnel were asked to report Monday morning as a slow moving thunderstorm hovered over the area for hours beginning around 8 a.m.

Gibson County’s low lying areas were inundated with flash flood waters as the morning wore on. The National Weather Service flash flood warning was extended past noon.

Six to eight people were stranded in a home in the neighborhood near the Mullins and Dodson streets intersection. For a time, high waters and strong current held back emergency workers.

A van from the Senior Citizens Center was used to move residents from the flooded area to First Assembly of God Church on East End Drive.

Streets and roadways across town were also flooded. Several stranded motorists were rescued. Some were ticketed for driving around barricades.

Water was rising near Stigall and the 6th Street bridge. Officials closed schools at 11:30 a.m.

A few people including a child were rescued from a vehicle stranded in high waters near ConAgra on Central Ave. These were also transported to the church. More rain is expected here from Harvey in later this week.