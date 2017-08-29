Larry Ruben Boals

Larry R. Boals, 69, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Tennova Regional Health Care.

Mr. Boals was a retired business owner, avid poker player, devoted family man, loyal friend and child of God. The Lord chose a wonderful, loving and kind family man to bring home to his heavens. As each day goes on, his family feels blessed to have him flying high with the lord and savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warner G. Boals; mother, Ada Virginia Beeler; and brother, Warner Terry Boals.

Mr. Boals is survived by his sister, Dorothy Ferguson of Humboldt, Tenn.; three daughters, Allison Harrison (David Duncan) of Gadsden, Tenn., Jennifer Boals of Gadsden and Lilly Wingham (Tish) of Medina, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Samantha Damron (A.J.), Katie Ward (Chase Green), Alex Brogdon (Michaela Johnson), Parker Brogdon, Kaitlyn Duncan and Cainan Duncan; one great grandchild, Ada Damron.

Visitation was Monday, August 28, 2017 from 5 until 9 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Greg Boals officiating. Burial was in Gadsden Methodist Church Cemetery.