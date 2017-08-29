Kane Scott

Joshua Kane Scott, age two, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017. He was born on October 13, 2014 in Gilbert, Ariz.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and Jaclyn Scott; his sister, Kara; brothers, Gabe and JP; grandparents Sammy and Dorothy Scott and Jackie and Suzy Pemberton, all of Milan; great-grandmother, Sue Pemberton of Fulton, Ky. and great-grandmother Frances Pate of Jackson, Tenn.

Memorial service details have not yet been set, but will be held at the Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Kane’s parents request that memorial gifts be made to the Adoption Fund at the Church at Sugar Creek.