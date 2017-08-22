Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Ryan Moore – possession of drug paraphernalia
Paul Collins – child abuse/neglect misdemeanor
Darius Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI
Joe Henry Johnson – DUI
Tacarra turner – driving without DL
Lagina Cole – driving on revoked DL
Christopher Adams – simple possession of Schedule VI
Civil
Lucy Walker vs Robert James Miggett
Anthony Osler vs Delvin Wilson
Joshua Arnold vs Dione Charmine Walker
Joshua Arnold vs Shannon Marie Epperson
Investment Retrievers Inc as assignee of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation vs Stephen Gregory
John Riddle vs Debbie Scates Smith
J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp vs Marko Murphy or current occupants
Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Veronica Dickson
David Porter vs Tracy Haynes
J.C. Teague vs Joshua W. Bivens and Rachel Bivens
J.C. Teague vs Amber Marie Finch
Information listed for the Trenton General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions of Gibson County – Trenton
July 2017
Dexter Killingsworth – simple possession of Sch. IV
Desirae Carter – driving while license revoked amended to driving without license
Jeremy L. Duncan – escape
Delores J. Pruitt – driving while license revoked
Gary Joe Abbitt – DUI first
Jason Randal Williams – domestic assault
James O. Stafford – driving while license suspended
Misty Gail Rodgers – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Timothy Buckingham – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Kenneth Andrew Stapka – diversion withdrawn, found guilty simple possession
Chris Cannon – meth
Marcus Martez Kinnon – DUI first
Robert Brandon Barton – Sch. VI drugs, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Larry D. Samples – domestic assault
Ceandre Perry – diversion, unlawful possession of weapon amended to theft under $1000
Walter Lee Littleton – DUI first
Thomas N. Copley Jr. – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II
Larry D. Samples – evading arrest
Benjamin R. Skelton – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Leah N. Gunn – driving while revoked
Davie Smith – driving while license suspended amended to driving without license
Antonio D. Lake – implied consent
Mindy Lynn Rolfe – simple possession Sch. VI, vandalism up to $1000
Kenneth Andrew Stapka – simple possession divert
Gerald T. Samples – driving while license suspended second amended to first
Bryan Malic Banks – simple possession Sch. VI, divert
Billie Jo Thompson – meth amended to simple II, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession Sch. IV
Billie Jo Thompson Graham – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Brian A. Echols – resist stop, arrest, search
Wesley S. Hill – escape felony amended to escape misdemeanor
Eric A. Marcelles – driving while license revoked amended to driving without
Cedric Jeffries – simple possession
Raymie Craig – theft of services $1000 or less
Lauren Ulrich – DUI first amended to reckless driving
Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked
Kimberly A. Bullington-Remmer – DUI first
Jeremy D. Abbitt – DUI by allowing amended to public intoxication
Cordarious Demarcus McCurry – theft up to $1000
Lee Campbell – driving while license suspended
Kate Elizabeth Prichard – unlawful possession of weapon
Jerry Oliver Lofton – Sch. II drugs: cocaine amended to simple possession Sch. II
James Richard Holder – assault
Randall E. Williams – child abuse/neglect/endangerment
James Bullington – simple possession Sch. II
Angela L. Williams – child abuse/neglect
Angela Barnes – nolle civil rights intimidation, contribution amended to coercion of witness, coercion of witness – nolle. Pled to harassment.
Tykaus Wynn – assault
Steven Depaul Epperson – driving on suspended third amended to driving without
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 14, 2017 through August 20, 2017:
Allbert, Elizabeth Blaine, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, 2450 Chere Carol Road; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Donald, Quentin Gavin, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Stop N Shop; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, violation of light law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Dove, Edward Joe, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Holmes, Bobbie Jean, 38, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, 17th Avenue and Baum Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Holmes, Leon Thomas, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 1703 Ferrell Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.
Johnson, Conrad Conti, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 27th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Johnson, Robert William, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2017, Main Street at Marshall’s Recovery; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Johnstone, James Scott, 48, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Martin, Juan Pierre, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Etheridge Street and 12th Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Palmer, Michael Lynn, 39, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/18/2017, 49 W J O Lee Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Pikramenos, Shawania Quanette, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Price, Billy Wayne, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 515 6th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law, violation of open container law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Scott, Shannon Starr, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Dotson Street and Mullin Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Summerall, Sierra Christophe, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, 2411 Mitchell Streeet; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Tucker, Danny Earl, 28, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, Chere Carol Road at Emergency Room; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Turner, Artravis Jovan, 34, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Burrow Street and 18th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Villarreal Ramos, Guadalupe, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, 711 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Ward, Jeremy Lynn, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2017, 1530 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Warrington, Jackie Gayle, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, 1834 East Main Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 7, 2017 through August 20, 2017.
Kevin Lee Blackmon, w/m, 40 – attachment order
Lisa Sue Blurton, w/f, 47 – vandalism
Benjamin Cloe Byrer, w/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange
Lagina Michelle Cole, b/f, 33 – capias
Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 19 – failure to appear
Joseph Paul Gentile, w/m, 28 – vandalism, order of protection
Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 39 – capias, violation of parole
Melvin Travaris Guyton, b/m, 21 – violation of probation, capias
Thomas Anthony Hartigan, w/m, 54 – harassment
Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, 27 – capias, criminal trespass, failure to appear
Terry Dwight Hurt, b/m, 46 – attachment order
Blake Madison James, w/m, 27 – capias
John Wesley Jones, b/m, 24 – domestic assault, vandalism, capias
Michael A. Jones, 23 – capias
Justin Wayne Montgomery, w/m, 34 – simple possession/casual exchange
Charles Eugene Powell, w/m, 39 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
Jason Bennett Puckett, w/m, 34 – capias
Cheryl Rae Scobey, w/f, 55 – assault
Justin Lewis Steward, – capias, worthless checks
Freddie Gene Stewart, w/m, 60 – theft of property
Hunter Mills White, w/m, 26 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant
Christy K. Wyatt, – worthless checks
Bobby Lewis Brown, b/m, 65 – habitual traffic offender, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Benjamin Cloe Byrer, w/m, 36 – seatbelt law
Kevin John Coleman, w/m, 61 – capias
Joey Devon Deberry, b/m, 29 – capias
Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 32 – capias
Timothy Alan Goff, w/m, 51 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Cheyenne Gunn, b/m, 60 – capias
Freddie Lee Harrison, w/n, 50 – violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving under the influence first offense
Heather Dawn Hazelwood, w/f, 37 – domestic assault
Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, b/m, 25 – capias, attachment order
Michael A. Jones, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended/expired license
Suzanne Michelle Kail, w/f, 27 – attachment order
Bobby Lee Marable, b/m, 44 – domestic assault
Charlie Patrick, b/m, 38 – capias
Deonte Travon Polk, b/m, 20 – capias
Charles Eugene Powell, w/m, 39 – capias, bond revoked, capias
Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 29 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Jorvis Libison Taylor, b/m, 31 – attachment order
Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 22 – violation of probation
Hunter Milles White, w/m, 26 manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Jason Randal Williams, w/m, 21 – capias
Tristan Jamaal Williams, b/m, 34 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Timothy Eugene Anderson, b/m, 30 – capias
Johnny Lynn Battle, w/m, 50 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, theft of property, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates
Kenneth Belew, b/m, 40 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry
Nick Fountain Bohannon, w/m, 56 – attachment order
Michael Edward Bolin, w/m, 31 – bond revoked, identity theft/uses of another’s information, capias, theft of property, aggravated burglary, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest on search (non- violent)
Walter Lee Bond, b/m, 60 – Schedule VI dug violations
Melandric Jeandurs Claybourne, b/m, 27 – capias
Griffin, Deshun Cole, b/m, 21 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
John Dee Collins Jr., w/m, 34 – capias
Jamison Oneal Daniels, w/m, 26 – capias
Semika D. Davis, b/f, 35 – capias
Charles Edward Dial, w/m, 26 – capias
Jon Matthew Dickey, w/m, 34 – capias, capias
Steven Mark Garner, w/m, 39 – theft of property, vandalism
Timothy Eric Higgs, b/m, 47 – capias
Darick Allen Hollar, w/m, 55 – capias
Scott David Honen, w/m, 37 – bond revoked
Sandy R. Hudson, w/f, 37 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange/unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Curtis Craig Kelley, b/m, 30 – capias
Skyla N. Matousek, w/f, 22 – theft of property
Devin Ray Mitchell, w/m, 21 – capias
Thomas Joe Moles, w/m, 32 – capias
Joseph Daniel Mullis, w/m, 25 – capias
Jason Odom, – capias
Deshawn Montel Pillow, b/m, 23 – capias
Christopher Blake Reasons, w/m, 53 – driving on revoked/suspended license
Matthew Benjamin Russell, w/m, 36 – capias
Shannon Star Scott, w/f, 35 – capias
David Lester Slaughter, w/m, 49 – capias
Barry Van Thompson, w/m, 22 – capias
Katie Renee Vaile, w/f, 27 – murder, first degree, violation of probation (circuit)
Jeffery Andrew Warfield, b/m, 57 – capias
Jackie Gayle Warrington, w/f, 41 – capias
Quinton Rodell Webster, w/m, 40 – capias
Joe David West, w/m, 46 – contempt of court
Tyler Matthew Whitcraft, w/m, 26 – capias
James Alvin Woodson, b/m, 47 – capias
Demarcus Andre Wynn, b/m, 27 – capias
Terry Gene Wynn, w/m, 53 – open container law
Kristen Michelle Alford, w/f, 36 – domestic assault
James Allen Bickford, w/m, 47 – capias
Jeremiah Wallin Brock, w/m, 39 – domestic assault
Kevin Christopher Casey, w/m, 30 – capias
Amanda Page Davis, w/f, 36 – forgery, theft of property
Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 39 – aggravated assault
Hayley Krystyne Duncan, w/f, 21 – domestic assault
Bryce Allan Haynes, w/m, 27 – criminal simulation, theft of property
Gerry Lynn Hensley, w/m, 36 – driving under influence
Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 30 – capias
Leslie Lavon Lyell, w/f, 34 – domestic assault
Jeremiah Odell Maness, w/m, 31 – attachment order, domestic assault
Robert Franklin McClain, w/m, 52 – driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Anna Marie Quast, w/f, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Ricky Lynn Rhodes, w/m, 53 – capias
Michael Alan Ring, w/m, 31 – attempted suicide
Debra Sue Wiltshire, w/f, 60 – violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence using commercial vehicle
Terry Gene Wynn, w/m, 53 – violation of light law, driving under the influence second offense
Marriage Licenses
Jerry Robert Lytle of Humboldt and Shannon Michelle Harrison of Bradford
Patrick Lee Flatt Jr. of Bradford and Katelyn Brooke Prentice of Nesbit, Mississippi
Dilan Ray Marsh of Shelbyville and Rachel Claire McMinn Holladay of Dyer
Christopher Alan Conner of Milan and Paula Geneane Hassell Bridges of Milan
Jonathan David Moore of Trenton and Bethaney Paige Lowery of Trenton
Trask Montgomery Belew of Milan and Haley Dawn Houge of Milan
William Patterson Luckey of Humboldt and Carolyn Kay Webb Ellis of Humboldt
Divorces
Amy L. Middleton vs Randall T. Middleton
Charles Greene vs. Donna Jean Greene
Zachery Hubble vs. Etta Hubble
Terrence Pirtle vs. Felecia Pirtle
Karen Diane Emison vs. Michael Andrew Emison
Tera Jo Gant vs. Jonathan Adam Gant
Megan Kathleen Ernest vs. Christopher L. Ernest
Lalaith Morris vs. Eric Morris
Maria Adriana Angel vs. Edgar Fabian Garcia
Cathy Luanne Emerson vs. Joel Michael Lee Emerson
Candace Leigh Pruitt vs Jason King Pruitt
Donald Lee Morgan vs Janet Smith Morgan
Courtney Gatewood vs Larry G. Gatewood