Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Ryan Moore – possession of drug paraphernalia

Paul Collins – child abuse/neglect misdemeanor

Darius Williams – simple possession of Schedule VI

Joe Henry Johnson – DUI

Tacarra turner – driving without DL

Lagina Cole – driving on revoked DL

Christopher Adams – simple possession of Schedule VI

Civil

Lucy Walker vs Robert James Miggett

Anthony Osler vs Delvin Wilson

Joshua Arnold vs Dione Charmine Walker

Joshua Arnold vs Shannon Marie Epperson

Investment Retrievers Inc as assignee of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation vs Stephen Gregory

John Riddle vs Debbie Scates Smith

J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp vs Marko Murphy or current occupants

Hugh or Rhetta Youmans vs Veronica Dickson

David Porter vs Tracy Haynes

J.C. Teague vs Joshua W. Bivens and Rachel Bivens

J.C. Teague vs Amber Marie Finch

General Sessions of Gibson County – Trenton

July 2017

Dexter Killingsworth – simple possession of Sch. IV

Desirae Carter – driving while license revoked amended to driving without license

Jeremy L. Duncan – escape

Delores J. Pruitt – driving while license revoked

Gary Joe Abbitt – DUI first

Jason Randal Williams – domestic assault

James O. Stafford – driving while license suspended

Misty Gail Rodgers – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Timothy Buckingham – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Kenneth Andrew Stapka – diversion withdrawn, found guilty simple possession

Chris Cannon – meth

Marcus Martez Kinnon – DUI first

Robert Brandon Barton – Sch. VI drugs, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Larry D. Samples – domestic assault

Ceandre Perry – diversion, unlawful possession of weapon amended to theft under $1000

Walter Lee Littleton – DUI first

Thomas N. Copley Jr. – meth amended to simple possession Sch. II

Larry D. Samples – evading arrest

Benjamin R. Skelton – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Leah N. Gunn – driving while revoked

Davie Smith – driving while license suspended amended to driving without license

Antonio D. Lake – implied consent

Mindy Lynn Rolfe – simple possession Sch. VI, vandalism up to $1000

Kenneth Andrew Stapka – simple possession divert

Gerald T. Samples – driving while license suspended second amended to first

Bryan Malic Banks – simple possession Sch. VI, divert

Billie Jo Thompson – meth amended to simple II, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession Sch. IV

Billie Jo Thompson Graham – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Brian A. Echols – resist stop, arrest, search

Wesley S. Hill – escape felony amended to escape misdemeanor

Eric A. Marcelles – driving while license revoked amended to driving without

Cedric Jeffries – simple possession

Raymie Craig – theft of services $1000 or less

Lauren Ulrich – DUI first amended to reckless driving

Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked

Kimberly A. Bullington-Remmer – DUI first

Jeremy D. Abbitt – DUI by allowing amended to public intoxication

Cordarious Demarcus McCurry – theft up to $1000

Lee Campbell – driving while license suspended

Kate Elizabeth Prichard – unlawful possession of weapon

Jerry Oliver Lofton – Sch. II drugs: cocaine amended to simple possession Sch. II

James Richard Holder – assault

Randall E. Williams – child abuse/neglect/endangerment

James Bullington – simple possession Sch. II

Angela L. Williams – child abuse/neglect

Angela Barnes – nolle civil rights intimidation, contribution amended to coercion of witness, coercion of witness – nolle. Pled to harassment.

Tykaus Wynn – assault

Steven Depaul Epperson – driving on suspended third amended to driving without

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 14, 2017 through August 20, 2017:

Allbert, Elizabeth Blaine, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, 2450 Chere Carol Road; Charges: criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Donald, Quentin Gavin, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Stop N Shop; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, violation of light law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Dove, Edward Joe, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: child abuse and neglect. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Holmes, Bobbie Jean, 38, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, 17th Avenue and Baum Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Holmes, Leon Thomas, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 1703 Ferrell Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hudson.

Johnson, Conrad Conti, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 27th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Johnson, Robert William, 40, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/20/2017, Main Street at Marshall’s Recovery; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Johnstone, James Scott, 48, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Martin, Juan Pierre, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Etheridge Street and 12th Avenue; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Palmer, Michael Lynn, 39, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/18/2017, 49 W J O Lee Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Pikramenos, Shawania Quanette, 24, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Price, Billy Wayne, 66, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/14/2017, 515 6th Avenue; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, stop sign violation, financial responsibility law, violation of open container law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Scott, Shannon Starr, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, Dotson Street and Mullin Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Summerall, Sierra Christophe, 48, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, 2411 Mitchell Streeet; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Tucker, Danny Earl, 28, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, Chere Carol Road at Emergency Room; Charges: disobeying traffic signals, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Turner, Artravis Jovan, 34, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/17/2017, Burrow Street and 18th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation of registration law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Villarreal Ramos, Guadalupe, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/19/2017, 711 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Ward, Jeremy Lynn, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/16/2017, 1530 Fitzgerald Street; Charges: theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Warrington, Jackie Gayle, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/15/2017, 1834 East Main Street; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for August 7, 2017 through August 20, 2017.

Kevin Lee Blackmon, w/m, 40 – attachment order

Lisa Sue Blurton, w/f, 47 – vandalism

Benjamin Cloe Byrer, w/m, 36 – simple possession/casual exchange

Lagina Michelle Cole, b/f, 33 – capias

Joshua Lareze Dickerson, w/m, 19 – failure to appear

Joseph Paul Gentile, w/m, 28 – vandalism, order of protection

Michael Dewayne Gooch, b/m, 39 – capias, violation of parole

Melvin Travaris Guyton, b/m, 21 – violation of probation, capias

Thomas Anthony Hartigan, w/m, 54 – harassment

Chauncey Desmond Hunt, b/m, 27 – capias, criminal trespass, failure to appear

Terry Dwight Hurt, b/m, 46 – attachment order

Blake Madison James, w/m, 27 – capias

John Wesley Jones, b/m, 24 – domestic assault, vandalism, capias

Michael A. Jones, 23 – capias

Justin Wayne Montgomery, w/m, 34 – simple possession/casual exchange

Charles Eugene Powell, w/m, 39 – capias, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

Jason Bennett Puckett, w/m, 34 – capias

Cheryl Rae Scobey, w/f, 55 – assault

Justin Lewis Steward, – capias, worthless checks

Freddie Gene Stewart, w/m, 60 – theft of property

Hunter Mills White, w/m, 26 – grounds for arrest by office without warrant

Christy K. Wyatt, – worthless checks

Bobby Lewis Brown, b/m, 65 – habitual traffic offender, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Benjamin Cloe Byrer, w/m, 36 – seatbelt law

Kevin John Coleman, w/m, 61 – capias

Joey Devon Deberry, b/m, 29 – capias

Chasity Nicole Finch, w/f, 32 – capias

Timothy Alan Goff, w/m, 51 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Cheyenne Gunn, b/m, 60 – capias

Freddie Lee Harrison, w/n, 50 – violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving under the influence first offense

Heather Dawn Hazelwood, w/f, 37 – domestic assault

Nehemiah Quillon Jackson, b/m, 25 – capias, attachment order

Michael A. Jones, 23 – driving on revoked/suspended/expired license

Suzanne Michelle Kail, w/f, 27 – attachment order

Bobby Lee Marable, b/m, 44 – domestic assault

Charlie Patrick, b/m, 38 – capias

Deonte Travon Polk, b/m, 20 – capias

Charles Eugene Powell, w/m, 39 – capias, bond revoked, capias

Sarah Jean Ramirez, w/f, 29 – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Jorvis Libison Taylor, b/m, 31 – attachment order

Montreal Larmar Warren, b/m, 22 – violation of probation

Hunter Milles White, w/m, 26 manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Jason Randal Williams, w/m, 21 – capias

Tristan Jamaal Williams, b/m, 34 – improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Timothy Eugene Anderson, b/m, 30 – capias

Johnny Lynn Battle, w/m, 50 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, theft of property, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates

Kenneth Belew, b/m, 40 – knowingly falsify sex offender registry

Nick Fountain Bohannon, w/m, 56 – attachment order

Michael Edward Bolin, w/m, 31 – bond revoked, identity theft/uses of another’s information, capias, theft of property, aggravated burglary, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest on search (non- violent)

Walter Lee Bond, b/m, 60 – Schedule VI dug violations

Melandric Jeandurs Claybourne, b/m, 27 – capias

Griffin, Deshun Cole, b/m, 21 – firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, capias, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

John Dee Collins Jr., w/m, 34 – capias

Jamison Oneal Daniels, w/m, 26 – capias

Semika D. Davis, b/f, 35 – capias

Charles Edward Dial, w/m, 26 – capias

Jon Matthew Dickey, w/m, 34 – capias, capias

Steven Mark Garner, w/m, 39 – theft of property, vandalism

Timothy Eric Higgs, b/m, 47 – capias

Darick Allen Hollar, w/m, 55 – capias

Scott David Honen, w/m, 37 – bond revoked

Sandy R. Hudson, w/f, 37 – manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, simple possession/casual exchange/unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Curtis Craig Kelley, b/m, 30 – capias

Skyla N. Matousek, w/f, 22 – theft of property

Devin Ray Mitchell, w/m, 21 – capias

Thomas Joe Moles, w/m, 32 – capias

Joseph Daniel Mullis, w/m, 25 – capias

Jason Odom, – capias

Deshawn Montel Pillow, b/m, 23 – capias

Christopher Blake Reasons, w/m, 53 – driving on revoked/suspended license

Matthew Benjamin Russell, w/m, 36 – capias

Shannon Star Scott, w/f, 35 – capias

David Lester Slaughter, w/m, 49 – capias

Barry Van Thompson, w/m, 22 – capias

Katie Renee Vaile, w/f, 27 – murder, first degree, violation of probation (circuit)

Jeffery Andrew Warfield, b/m, 57 – capias

Jackie Gayle Warrington, w/f, 41 – capias

Quinton Rodell Webster, w/m, 40 – capias

Joe David West, w/m, 46 – contempt of court

Tyler Matthew Whitcraft, w/m, 26 – capias

James Alvin Woodson, b/m, 47 – capias

Demarcus Andre Wynn, b/m, 27 – capias

Terry Gene Wynn, w/m, 53 – open container law

Kristen Michelle Alford, w/f, 36 – domestic assault

James Allen Bickford, w/m, 47 – capias

Jeremiah Wallin Brock, w/m, 39 – domestic assault

Kevin Christopher Casey, w/m, 30 – capias

Amanda Page Davis, w/f, 36 – forgery, theft of property

Douglas Timothy Denton, w/m, 39 – aggravated assault

Hayley Krystyne Duncan, w/f, 21 – domestic assault

Bryce Allan Haynes, w/m, 27 – criminal simulation, theft of property

Gerry Lynn Hensley, w/m, 36 – driving under influence

Jennifer Lynn Jordan, w/f, 30 – capias

Leslie Lavon Lyell, w/f, 34 – domestic assault

Jeremiah Odell Maness, w/m, 31 – attachment order, domestic assault

Robert Franklin McClain, w/m, 52 – driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Anna Marie Quast, w/f, 27 – simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Ricky Lynn Rhodes, w/m, 53 – capias

Michael Alan Ring, w/m, 31 – attempted suicide

Debra Sue Wiltshire, w/f, 60 – violation of implied consent law, driving under the influence using commercial vehicle

Terry Gene Wynn, w/m, 53 – violation of light law, driving under the influence second offense

Marriage Licenses

Jerry Robert Lytle of Humboldt and Shannon Michelle Harrison of Bradford

Patrick Lee Flatt Jr. of Bradford and Katelyn Brooke Prentice of Nesbit, Mississippi

Dilan Ray Marsh of Shelbyville and Rachel Claire McMinn Holladay of Dyer

Christopher Alan Conner of Milan and Paula Geneane Hassell Bridges of Milan

Jonathan David Moore of Trenton and Bethaney Paige Lowery of Trenton

Trask Montgomery Belew of Milan and Haley Dawn Houge of Milan

William Patterson Luckey of Humboldt and Carolyn Kay Webb Ellis of Humboldt

Divorces

Amy L. Middleton vs Randall T. Middleton

Charles Greene vs. Donna Jean Greene

Zachery Hubble vs. Etta Hubble

Terrence Pirtle vs. Felecia Pirtle

Karen Diane Emison vs. Michael Andrew Emison

Tera Jo Gant vs. Jonathan Adam Gant

Megan Kathleen Ernest vs. Christopher L. Ernest

Lalaith Morris vs. Eric Morris

Maria Adriana Angel vs. Edgar Fabian Garcia

Cathy Luanne Emerson vs. Joel Michael Lee Emerson

Candace Leigh Pruitt vs Jason King Pruitt

Donald Lee Morgan vs Janet Smith Morgan

Courtney Gatewood vs Larry G. Gatewood