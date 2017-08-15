Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Joycelyn Wilder – driving on revoked DL (2nd)

James K. Levingston – public intoxication

Kyle Nance – domestic assault

LaKeisha Caritt – driving without DL

Brittany Bond – DUI (2nd)

Tony McHaney – assault

Bradley Crouch – simple possession of Schedule VI

Cymone Martin – driving without DL

Justin Ayers – simple possession-meth

Daniel Williams – theft under $500

Virginia Flowers – reckless endangerment (no weapon)

Timothy Brown – simple assault

Travis Brown – simple assault

Silvester Holmes – VBCL up to $1,000

Robert Kercze – domestic assault

Andrea Sellers – disorderly conduct

Quantavious Spinks – simple possession of Schedule VI

James Cox – driving without DL

Nicklaus Duncan – evading arrest

Megan McMinn – assault

Scott Messerschmidt – driving without DL

Raymond Hilbrandt – public intoxication

Gregory Byrd – disorderly conduct

Wendy Brown – public intoxication

Jermaine Smith – criminal impersonation

Sherbreshia Lunsford – driving on revoked DL

Martin Garcia – driving without DL

Devonte McCurry – DUI

Keely Askins – theft up to $1,000

Jason Kyle – vandalism

Bobby McLemore – driving without DL, resisting arrest

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 7, 2017 through August 13, 2017:

Brooks, Zadrian N’Quay, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, East End Drive at Printco; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Bushart, Leonard Bruce, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1139 Old Bells Road; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Cunningham, Jaylon Raequan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/11/2017, 1513 Woodhaven Street; Charges: aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Dickerson, Joshua Larrenze, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Epperson, Steven Depaul, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, HCI parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Fesmire, Tracey Darlene, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Fly, Donald Nelson, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 2303 Northwood Boulevard; Charges: seatbelt law, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.

Gooch, Michael Dwayne, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1315 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Guyton, Melvin Travaris, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 517 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Holmes, Tevin Ja Mal, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Johns, Lee Jason, 46, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/11/2017; Charges: reckless driving, speeding.

Johnson, Joe Henry, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1440 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Jones, John Wesley,, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1602 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Jones, Trevor Austin, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Marable, Bobby Lee, 44, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Mays, Jeremiah Jerome, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1803 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

McHaney, Martavious Lashun, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1803 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Moore, Cortez Desteon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 907 N. Central Avenue; Charges: possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Office, Euniquica Tanette, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2017, East Main Street; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Palmer, Jonathan Laterell, 26, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 1002 Etheridge Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1607 Poplar Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Perry, Tarrance Jershumn, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1107 Patton Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Price, Christopher Lee, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Revelle, Steven Alvin, 54, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2017, Dollar Tree; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, child restraint law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Smith, Jermaine Alexander, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, Front Street; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.

Torres-Vela, Victor Ivan, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, 1239 Gibson Wells Road; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Wardlow, Frances Marie, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, 25 W. Maple Street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Williams, Darius Leandre, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Wynne, Cortney Debronski, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, Brown Street and Jackson Street; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Inspections

Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.

Humboldt Senior Center, complete inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 70 score, six criticals

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Kidsland Child Care Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Kidsland Child Care Center, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 97 score

Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, complete inspection, 97 score

Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Milan Hampton Inn, complete inspection, 100 score

Burger King #3701, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score

MCLC Inc., Medina, complete inspection, 97 score

McDonald’s of Medina, complete inspection, 98 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, four criticals

Ramz Place, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical

Ramz Place, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Hannah and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score

Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals

Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score

Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical