Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Joycelyn Wilder – driving on revoked DL (2nd)
James K. Levingston – public intoxication
Kyle Nance – domestic assault
LaKeisha Caritt – driving without DL
Brittany Bond – DUI (2nd)
Tony McHaney – assault
Bradley Crouch – simple possession of Schedule VI
Cymone Martin – driving without DL
Justin Ayers – simple possession-meth
Daniel Williams – theft under $500
Virginia Flowers – reckless endangerment (no weapon)
Timothy Brown – simple assault
Travis Brown – simple assault
Silvester Holmes – VBCL up to $1,000
Robert Kercze – domestic assault
Andrea Sellers – disorderly conduct
Quantavious Spinks – simple possession of Schedule VI
James Cox – driving without DL
Nicklaus Duncan – evading arrest
Megan McMinn – assault
Scott Messerschmidt – driving without DL
Raymond Hilbrandt – public intoxication
Gregory Byrd – disorderly conduct
Wendy Brown – public intoxication
Jermaine Smith – criminal impersonation
Sherbreshia Lunsford – driving on revoked DL
Martin Garcia – driving without DL
Devonte McCurry – DUI
Keely Askins – theft up to $1,000
Jason Kyle – vandalism
Bobby McLemore – driving without DL, resisting arrest
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from August 7, 2017 through August 13, 2017:
Brooks, Zadrian N’Quay, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, East End Drive at Printco; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Bushart, Leonard Bruce, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1139 Old Bells Road; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Cunningham, Jaylon Raequan, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/11/2017, 1513 Woodhaven Street; Charges: aggravated burglary. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Dickerson, Joshua Larrenze, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Epperson, Steven Depaul, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, HCI parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Fesmire, Tracey Darlene, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Fly, Donald Nelson, 65, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 2303 Northwood Boulevard; Charges: seatbelt law, evading arrest, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Patterson.
Gooch, Michael Dwayne, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1315 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Guyton, Melvin Travaris, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 517 N. 17th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Holmes, Tevin Ja Mal, 22, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Johns, Lee Jason, 46, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/11/2017; Charges: reckless driving, speeding.
Johnson, Joe Henry, 50, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1440 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of implied consent law, driving under influence, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Jones, John Wesley,, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1602 Vine Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Jones, Trevor Austin, 18, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Marable, Bobby Lee, 44, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Mays, Jeremiah Jerome, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1803 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
McHaney, Martavious Lashun, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1803 Maple Street; Charges: aggravated burglary, vandalism, evading arrest. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Moore, Cortez Desteon, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 907 N. Central Avenue; Charges: possession of weapon in commission of felony, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Office, Euniquica Tanette, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2017, East Main Street; Charges: speeding, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Palmer, Jonathan Laterell, 26, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, 1002 Etheridge Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Payne, Corey Lavelle, 25, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, 1607 Poplar Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Perry, Tarrance Jershumn, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/08/2017, 1107 Patton Street; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Price, Christopher Lee, 42, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, Mitchell Street and 19th Avenue; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Revelle, Steven Alvin, 54, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 08/10/2017, Dollar Tree; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, child restraint law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Smith, Jermaine Alexander, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, Front Street; Charges: criminal impersonation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Wilson.
Torres-Vela, Victor Ivan, 29, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/12/2017, 1239 Gibson Wells Road; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Wardlow, Frances Marie, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/07/2017, 25 W. Maple Street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Williams, Darius Leandre, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/09/2017, Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Wynne, Cortney Debronski, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/13/2017, Brown Street and Jackson Street; Charges: violation of order of protection. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Inspections
Information listed for the restaurant inspections is obtained from records of the Gibson County Health Department. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some scores may have been updated after records were obtained and published.
Humboldt Senior Center, complete inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 70 score, six criticals
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
Domino’s Pizza, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Kidsland Child Care Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Kidsland Child Care Center, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 97 score
Sonic Drive-In, Medina, complete inspection, 94 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, complete inspection, 97 score
Humboldt Donuts, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Cotton’s Cafe, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Milan Hampton Inn, complete inspection, 100 score
Burger King #3701, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
CoCo’s, Medina, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
CoCo’s, Medina, follow-up inspection, 99 score
MCLC Inc., Medina, complete inspection, 97 score
McDonald’s of Medina, complete inspection, 98 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 91 score, four criticals
Ramz Place, Trenton, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical
Ramz Place, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Hannah and Doris’ Prayer, Humboldt, complete inspection, 98 score
Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, two criticals
Subway, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Professional Child Care Center, Trenton, complete inspection, 99 score
Children’s Learning Center, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
El Gallero #2, Milan, complete inspection, 92 score, one critical