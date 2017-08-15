Vets honored on Purple Heart Day

PURPLE HEART DAY – Last week, the Tennessee State Veterans Home celebrated Purple Heart Day. Purple Heart recipients and other residents were honored by State Representative Curtis Halford and Sheriff Paul Thomas, both veterans themselves. Representative Halford presented Purple Heart recipients in attendance with certificates of military merit. Refreshments were served. Among those honored are (from left) Austin Hopkins, Purple Heart recipient, Troy Hurst, Purple Heart recipient, Charles Little and Bobby Holmes, Purple Heart recipient. Sheriff Thomas (at podium) is joined by Representative Halford (right).