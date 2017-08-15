Kane Young’s family plans free cookout, celebration in his honor Saturday

The late Kane Young

Kane Young, born August 22, 1992, was taken from this life on July 22, 2010 in a fatal drowning accident. Young left his mark on not only his family and friends, but on the city of Humboldt. Young was a good student, athlete and Christian.

To commemorate his birthday this year, his family will host a community cookout featuring free food and drinks, music, jumpers for children, face painting and more.

The event will take place Saturday, August 19, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the old Stigall Gym and Westside Park.

“We will be celebrating his birthday, a day that a beautiful spirit stamped his love on our life, and remembering that he is always with us,” said Young’s mother, Latoya Currie.

The family said that everyone is welcome to join in on the activities as there will be something fun for everyone.