Church name lawsuit continues

by April G. Jackson

Depositions have been taken in the lawsuit over the renaming of a 150 year old Humboldt church.

In March this year, a vote was taken at First Baptist Church to change the name to the Church at Sugar Creek. In June, longtime member and attorney Harold Gunn filed a lawsuit asking for a new vote on the matter.

He charges the vote was illegal and void. Robert’s Rules of Order was adopted in the bylaws of the church, which is a corporation. To make changes in accordance with those rules, two thirds of the membership must approve, Gunn maintains. Only 59-percent approved the new name, he added.

Gunn took dispositions from minister, Greg McFadden, and deacons Gary Brittain, John Hale and Scott Williams August 8. No motions have been presented to the court as of this week.

Gunn questions if those who voted were all members or if ballots were given to non-members in the audience. He said deacons assumed everyone who raised their hands were members.

Someone was to cross check the names at a later date but that hasn’t been done, Gunn said. And it’s been almost six months.

The name on the ballot was ‘the Church at Sugar Creek, a ministry of First Baptist’. But the new name on the sign doesn’t include the First Baptist reference, Gunn said.

Gunn believes Robert’s Rules of Order should have been followed. “That’s why I sued. Some people are really torn up. We’ve been a Baptist Church for 150 years. Why change it now. I’m a Baptist. I’ve always been a Baptist.” Gunn hasn’t attended the church lately. He was “disheartened” to see the minister preach several sermons wearing a lime green t-shirt that says the Church at Sugar Creek, Gunn said.

Minister McFadden was asked for comment but declined. “It’s probably in our best interest just to let it all play out,” he said.

In his lawsuit, Gunn notes that ballots were handed out with instructions to vote, sign and turn them in that day. According to the complaint, Roberts Rules of Order state that ballot voting is used in situations in which knowing how all members voted is not desirable. Nowhere should your name be on the ballot for people to know how you voted, Gunn says in the lawsuit.

“It was just done wrong and it should be void. To continue will just make it worse,” he added.

Also noted is that in the Baptist Congregational Church Governance, all members of the church vote, however, no absentee ballots were produced, even though asked for by members who could not be present.

The lawsuit asks that the first vote be set aside and another vote taken by members only and anonymously.

It asks the defendants be enjoined from changing the name on the void vote, pay the cost of the cause and other different and general relief.