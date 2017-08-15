Church name lawsuit continues
by April G. Jackson
Depositions have been taken in the lawsuit over the renaming of a 150 year old Humboldt church.
In March this year, a vote was taken at First Baptist Church to change the name to the Church at Sugar Creek. In June, longtime member and attorney Harold Gunn filed a lawsuit asking for a new vote on the matter.
He charges the vote was illegal and void. Robert’s Rules of Order was adopted in the bylaws of the church, which is a corporation. To make changes in accordance with those rules, two thirds of the membership must approve, Gunn maintains. Only 59-percent approved the new name, he added.
Gunn took dispositions from minister, Greg McFadden, and deacons Gary Brittain, John Hale and Scott Williams August 8. No motions have been presented to the court as of this week.
Gunn questions if those who voted were all members or if ballots were given to non-members in the audience. He said deacons assumed everyone who raised their hands were members.
Someone was to cross check the names at a later date but that hasn’t been done, Gunn said. And it’s been almost six months.
The name on the ballot was ‘the Church at Sugar Creek, a ministry of First Baptist’. But the new name on the sign doesn’t include the First Baptist reference, Gunn said.
Gunn believes Robert’s Rules of Order should have been followed. “That’s why I sued. Some people are really torn up. We’ve been a Baptist Church for 150 years. Why change it now. I’m a Baptist. I’ve always been a Baptist.” Gunn hasn’t attended the church lately. He was “disheartened” to see the minister preach several sermons wearing a lime green t-shirt that says the Church at Sugar Creek, Gunn said.
Minister McFadden was asked for comment but declined. “It’s probably in our best interest just to let it all play out,” he said.
In his lawsuit, Gunn notes that ballots were handed out with instructions to vote, sign and turn them in that day. According to the complaint, Roberts Rules of Order state that ballot voting is used in situations in which knowing how all members voted is not desirable. Nowhere should your name be on the ballot for people to know how you voted, Gunn says in the lawsuit.
“It was just done wrong and it should be void. To continue will just make it worse,” he added.
Also noted is that in the Baptist Congregational Church Governance, all members of the church vote, however, no absentee ballots were produced, even though asked for by members who could not be present.
The lawsuit asks that the first vote be set aside and another vote taken by members only and anonymously.
It asks the defendants be enjoined from changing the name on the void vote, pay the cost of the cause and other different and general relief.
4 Comments
Harold Gun needs to read 1 Corinthians 6:1-8. He is going against the Bible and he is worried about Roberts Rule of order, how ignorant can a “Christian” be. Harold Gun has probably never read the Word of God through one time.
I think it is silly for First Baptist to change their name BUT Harold Gunn is going against the Bible taking this to court. He needs to drop it.
Think the suit should be dropped. I love the new name! We are the church, walk in love everyone and pray for you pastors and those in authority 😇😇😇🙏🙏🙏🙏
To preface this, I voted against the name change as I believed that it was unnecessary and there would be more effective way to bring people to Christ. That being said, this lawsuit is frivolous and will do nothing to bring people to Christ. I don’t care what the name of a church is. I don’t attend a church because the name makes me feel “better.” I didn’t start going to this church because of the name on the sign. I go to this church to worship and learn about God. I may go to a Baptist church but I don’t consider myself Baptist. Or Methodist, or Presbyterian, or any of the others. I’m a Christian and that’s all that matters. If Mr. Gunn is disenfranchised by a name on a shirt and quits attending solely because of a name, then I think he was attending for the wrong reasons.
I believe the majority of the church spoke with the first vote. If forced to vote again by the court then I will vote yes. Strictly because I don’t care what the name of a church is and I don’t want to keep promoting the divide between members which is what Satan wants.
Unfortunate.
Wow.
Definitely making a name for itself. Need to pray for this church.