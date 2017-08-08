Your Right to Know

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 31, 2017 through August 6, 2017:

Byrd, Gregory Lyn, 56, of St. Louis, Mo.; Arrest date and location: 08/04/2017, McDonald’s; Charges: disorderly conduct, public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Duncan, Nicklaus Lee, 39, of Newbern; Arrest date and location: 08/01/2017, Ingram Street and Central Avenue; Charges: evading arrest, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Glenn, Phillip Wayne, 60, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/04/2017, 2809 Vine Street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Hilbrandt, Raymond Robert, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2017, Highway 45 and Bongard; Charges: public intoxication, indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Lunsford, Sherbreshia Pearlann, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/04/2017, Stop N Shop; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, criminal impersonation, financial responsibility law, violation of safety law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Pirtle, Linda Diane, 43, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 08/03/2017, Central Avenue Market; Charges: driving under influence, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, violation safety equipment law, violation of open container law, violation of implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Pruitt, Delores Jean, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/05/2017, 1309 Old Gibson Road; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Rogers, Krystal Joy, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/31/2017, Maple Circle; Charges: violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Ross, Monterio Demarius, 21, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2017, Milan Police Department; Charges: investigation. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Spinks, Quantaviuous Deshawn, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2017, 22nd Avenue and Vine Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Ward, Jeremy Lynn, 24, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 08/02/2017, 880 West McLin Street Extended; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 31, 2017 through August 6, 2017.

James David Brown, w/m, 41–domestic assault, violation of probation (circuit), revocation or suspension of sentence, capias

Emmanuel Maurice Cannon, b/m, 29–capias

James Earl Cox, b/m, 48–capias

Ethan Henry Denton, w/m, 27–failure to appear

Nicklaus Lee Duncan, w/m, 39–violation of probation (circuit)

Harvey Eugene Gillentine, w/m, 51–capias

Tiffany Glenn, w/f–assault

Gary Timothy Hood, w/m, 51–capias

Jaquay Donte Irwin, b/m, 38–capias

Sherbreshia Pearlann Lunsford, b/f, 21–violation of probation, capias

Bobby Lee Marable, b/m, 44–sex offender registry, improper lane usage, reckless driving, criminal impersonation, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Cymone Dennisha Martin, b/m, 27–capias, attachment order

Phillip Tyrone McHaney, b/m, 46–domestic assault

Lannie Joe Mosier, w/m, 34–capias

Rodney Lewis Nance, b/m, 48–attachment order

Kevin Dwight Patterson, w/m, 50–theft of property

Andy Lynn Redmond, w/m, 31–capias

Jessie James Rodgers, b/m, 70–assault

Cornelius Marquis Sharp, b/m, 30–failure to appear, improper lane usage, improper display of plates, violation of probation (circuit), capias, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, attachment order

Dante Jeffery Shockley, b/m, 29–violation of probation

Daniel Lee Sumner, w/m, 29–violation of probation

Martha Lee Sutton, w/f, 51–violation of probation

Jeremy Deshaun Wade, b/m, 27–capias

Rodney Arnold, w/m –violation of light law, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Matthew Shane Beckett, w/m, 29–attachment order

Kenneth Belew, b/m, 40 –knowingly falsify sex offender registry, violation of conditions of community supervision

Joshua Allen Coble, w/m, 21 –domestic assault

Stacie Marie Ellis, w/f, 31 –domestic assault

Dillon Brice Gladney, b/m, 23 –attachment order, simple possession/casual exchange

Samantha Nicole Henson, w/f, 28 –theft of property

Todd Aithan Holbrook, w/m, 23 –violation of light law, violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Carolyn Kay Hughes, w/f, 29 –capias

Justin Wayne Montgomery, w/m, 34 –capias

Christopher Thomas Robinson, w/m, 36 –capias

Adam David Roe, w/m, 28 –capias, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Robin Elaine Samples, w/f, 28 –capias

Gary Wayne Schwegmann, w/m, 38 –violation of probation

Monte Cortez Taylor, b/m, 36 –attachment order

Daniel Allen Ziebart, b/m, 20 -capias

Real Estate Transfers

Nicholas L. Schrupp to Jeremy D. Hinson and wife, Rachel L. Hinson – 2nd C.D. – $232,500

Jeff Johnson and Bill Miller to Juanita Doss – Medina – $174,000

Larry Davidson and wife, Twyla Davidson, to Kenneth Roberts and wife, Barbara Roberts – Rutherford – $78,500

Jackie Carol Smith to Michael J. Simpson and wife, Marcy N. Simpson – 1st C.D. – $40,000

Larry Langford to James C. Skiles – 18th C.D. – $18,500

Kelly Jordan, now known as Kelly Whiteside, to Zachary Cross – 12th C.D. – $126,000