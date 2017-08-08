Sailor wins his true love with a proposal from sea

Reeling in the years with Billy Yates of Humboldt

by J.D. Pinkerton

Billy Yates had a whole head full of red hair when he was growing up and everyone called him “Red.” Yates was born in Jackson at the hospital on December 22, 1938.

Back in the early 1940s, his father was in the US Army stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. There was a little place called Devil’s Elbow, a bend in the river. His Dad would go fishing there and the kids would stand and throw rocks in the river. That experience is his earliest memory.

The family lived in a two-story house in the bottom apartment at Devil’s Elbow which is now part of Land Between the Lakes.

His father had a 1936 Plymouth that he painted black with a pump-up fly sprayer. As he pumped it, it would spray paint. The motor went bad and he found a 1941 Dodge motor that he put in it. One night, one of the military guys stole it, took it out and turned it over.

After his Dad got out of the Army, they moved to Humboldt to the Bill Nuckles farm on South 17th. There used to be a Dunagan Grocery store out there. That’s where Billy remembers getting his nickel Moon Pies and nickel RC Colas.

He had a brother that died at birth named William Paul. He has a brother, Mike, who owns Counter Solutions in Jackson now. He has a sister, Patricia McDade, who lives in Trezevant.

Mike was born in 1948, at the time they lived in a little shotgun house on Bill Nuckles’ farm. You would walk in the front door and see right out the back door. Every morning they would get up early and head to the dairy barn. If they had electricity, they had 42 cows to milk with the electric milking machines.

“I had a German Shepherd dog, and the dog and I would bring the cows into the barn every morning,” recalled Yates. “If it was raining, Dad would tell me to stay inside and send Ike, our dog to get the cows in. Dad would tell Ike to leave the horses out there but to just bring the cows.”

The family also had 1,000 chickens under their care, so they would gather the eggs, grade, wash and cull them.

He started school at Pope Elementary just this side of Jackson. Then he went to Gadsden school for the 5th and 6th grade. Then the family moved to Humboldt on Sunset Street behind the Hosiery Mill.

Ms. Dollar was a favorite teacher when he attended school at Humboldt. Her punishment in her class was five licks across the hand with a ruler. Mr. DeShazo was his homeroom teacher and football coach. Some of his classmates were Herman Yomans and Lehman Booher. Booher and Billy joined the navy together. Amos Otis Lafayette Booher was his full and complete name. Marsha Toombs and Frances Trimmer were classmates.

Yates recalls sleeping on one end of a cot and his sister, Patricia, slept on the other end with their feet touching in the middle. At night before bed, he would sharpen his toenails. She would tattle to her mama saying, “Mama, he sharpened his toe nails again!”

When they moved out of that house, Neil and Dorothy Wolfe moved into it. They had two children, Joey and Hester. Hester was the girl he would eventually marry. The Wolfes moved to Chicago like so many from West Tennessee back then because there was no work to be had.

Yates went to school in Humboldt till the 11th grade when he joined the US Navy in 1956. Billy had just turned 17. He got his GED through the Navy. Billy wrote to Hester, and she to him.

His father signed a paper to get him in the Navy. In the Navy he earned $164 a month and he sent over half of it home. His Dad saved the money he sent and bought him a 1952 Packard. The year was 1958.

He stayed in the navy for four years. He was on the USS Everglades and the USS Randolph. The Randolph was an aircraft carrier. His duty on their was as a ‘hot suitman’. The hot suitman is a person especially equipped to rescue the crew of a burning airplane.

If a plane crashed on deck, his job was to get the pilot out. Luckily, he never had to rescue anyone.

Some of the planes on the carriers were the AD1 fighter from WWII, a few F-6’s, F-9F-2 Panther Jet fighters, and F-9-F-6 Cougar fighters. Also they had Banshees.

Visiting back at home, Billy was out in the country visiting relatives. His Mother called him on the phone and said he had company, he had better come home but she wouldn’t tell him who it was. Hester and her family had moved back to Humboldt.

When he saw her, he couldn’t think of who she was till it dawned on him, this is Hester!

“From that point on we had three dates. I actually proposed to her in a letter I wrote her while I was at sea. It took about 10 days to receive a letter from back home. I was a little nervous as to her response. I got the letter and she said ‘yes!’ As a matter of fact she had written ‘yes’ on two pages of her letter to me!”

The most amazing thing that ever happened to him was hearing both of his children cry when they were first born. Also, he was amazed by his wife when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006: “It was rough on her but she came through it like a trooper.”

He recalled asking Hester’s father if it was all right for him to marry her. His would be father-in-law was working on a car in his garage, he looked up at Billy, smiled and said, “Its ok by me, by God, but you got to live with her!”

Ronald Reagan was his favorite president. He said Reagan would point his finger at you and tell you that God is first.

Billy and Hester Yates are planning a trip to Yellowstone in September. They have been married 57 years.