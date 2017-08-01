Your Right to Know
General Session (Humboldt)
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Paul Alexander – reckless driving
Terrance Williams – driving without DL, evading arrest
Michael Burgess – domestic assault
Cody James Wood – theft under $1,000
Susan Simmons – simple possession of Schedule II
Brian Allen – driving without DL
Rhonda Adams – VBCL
Civil
Jackson TN Hospital Company dba Regional Hospital vs Gloria Vinson
Clark-Jordan Financial LC as assignee of HSBC, NA vs Misty R. Reece
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Sheila A. Quisenberry
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Comilita Lawrence
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Bridget N. Renfroe and Kevin Renfroe
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Sandra M. Williams
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Cortina L. Seward and Jairus Seward
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Gloria Dupree and James H. Dupree
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Crystal Gross
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Richard C. Bishop
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Joanne Jones
Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare-Volunteer Martin vs Britnee S. Commander
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to WebBank/Fingerhut Credit vs Sherry Burch
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Diana Birdwell
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Sears Mastercard vs Kasey R. Wawyers
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Michael Mabry
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Mega Group USA vs James Harris
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Sears Card vs Jerold Flatt
Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Volunteer Martin vs Kevin Malinow
West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Lisa M. Marcus
Lyle Swingler vs Brittany Powell and Schrita Powell
Kevin Todd vs Billy Adams
Lyle Swingler vs Shirley Minor
PHH Mortgage Corporation vs Mark Chartrand and/or current occupants
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Taylor Dickerson
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Justian Halton
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Porsha Fly
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Dolly Pewitte Holloway
John W. Moore vs Marcina Jelks
David Porter vs Amelia Pewitte
Paul Stanley vs Joshua Pewitte
Elroy Hicks vs Grueinda Lewis
Greg Soto vs Toria Kizer
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 24, 2017 through July 30, 2017:
Barnette, Jessica Marie, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Birmingham, Michael Wyman, 48, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, Highway 45 Bypass at Avondale; Charges: violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Cunningham, Marquavius Contrell, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, 16th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of a weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, serial number (alteration of). Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Dean, James Clifford, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Regal Inn; Charges: rape. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Graves, Vashaun Darel, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
Green, Kevin Ronald, 20, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, 16th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Harris, Travis Sintrell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 19th Avenue and Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Laird, Christopher Jay, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, 2714 Old Gibson Road; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Lee, Denzel Alexander, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, old Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Levingston, James Kenneth, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2017, Plaza 3 Theatre; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Marshall, Willie Thomas, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28//2017, Maple Circle; Charges: robbery, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.
McMinn, Megan Renee, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 1814 Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Mavarra, Michael W., 31, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, 3021 East End Drive at Pizza Hut; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Newbill, Michael Edward, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: offender registration, domestic assault, sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Pledge, Cornelius Marquis, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, Vine Street and 9th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Warren, Nicholas Alexander, 17, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Dotson Street and 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Williams, Ramon, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Wilson, David Christian, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, 208 Craddock Street; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 24, 2017 through July 30, 2017.
Nasir Anthony Alhahah–theft of property
Amanda Lynn Allen, w/f, 21–harassment (non-verbal threat)
William Banks, b/m, 47–manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Christopher W. Baxter, w/m, 32–aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated assault, commission of certain offenses while wearing a body vest, criminal impersonation, aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 64–capias
Kevin Bryce Cannon, w/m, 23–capias
James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51–unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Steven Ray Carter, w/m, 28–capias
Ronnie Joe Clark, w/m, 50–capias
Rodny Eric Clark, w/m, 50–abandonment of airtight containers
Randy Howard Collins, w/m, 36–capias
Brent Herron Davis, w/m, 49–solicitation of commit, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related
Brandie Nichole Dudley, w/f, 36–attachment order
Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 32–joyriding, other, domestic assault, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, violation of probation
Leah Nicole Gunn, w/f, 30–driving on revoked/suspended/expired license
Tishorea Wynett Hall, b/f, 38–hold for other agency
Jesssica Leigh Hill, w/f, 29–manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange
Shelby Madison-Hope Parham, w/f, 20–hold for other agency
Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 30–capias
Megan Michelle Thomas, w/f, 27–resisting arrest
Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 29–theft of property
Chaniel Shantel Wade, b/f, 29–theft of property (shoplifting)
Joycelyn Diane Wilder, b/f, 48–capias
James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51–manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines
John Thomas Epperson, b/m, 47–capias
Christopher Lee Halbrook, w/m, 38 –domestic assault
Tishorea Wynett Hall, b/f, 38–improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jessica Leigh Hill, w/f, 39 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence second offense
James Anthony Johnson, w/m, 49 –failure to obey traffic light, evading arrest, theft of property
Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, w/f, 27 –violation of probation
Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license
Samuel Paul Seat, w/m, 48 –capias
Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 30 –disorderly conduct
William Lynn Smith, w/m, 43 –capias
Megan Michelle Thomas, b/f, 27 –disorderly conduct
Joycelyn Diane Wilder, b/f, 48 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license
Jeremy Alan Wilson, w/m, 32 –attachment order
Marriage Licenses
David Lee Butler of Milan and Martha Estela Ramos Padilla of Milan
Douglas Wayne Matte, Jr. of Bradford and Rosemarie Joan Roberts Paasch of Bradford
Todd Owen Budine of Bradford and Kimberly Suzanne Snyder Finch of Bradford
Antonio Naquan Robertson of Trenton and Mahlah Asia Nelson of Louisville, Ky.
Chad Everett Pratt of Bradford and Angela Dawn Kail Hardin of Bradford
Gregory Eric Harrison of Trenton and Jennifer Faye Williams Heaton of Trenton
Thomas John Hanik of Trenton and Tammy Michelle Griffis of Trenton
Patrick Allen McAbee of Milan and Patricia May Pearce Williams of Milan
Jamaine Antonio Miller of Hendersonville and Deserae Ann Romska Leatherland of Medina
Jeremy Scott Cole of Humboldt and Jamie Katherine Hart of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Del Wade Johnson and Mariesa Leeann Johnson to Scott M. Weronko and wife, Kimberly A. Clark – Medina – $244,900
Marvin J. Rodish, Jr. and wife, Judith D. Rodish to Cassidy C. Minton and husband, Brandon L. Minton – Humboldt – $102,000
Luke Yandell and Amanda Yandell to Brian Buck and wife, Kelly Buck – Medina – $265,900
Bradley Hutchens to Jada Woodard – Rutherford – $47,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John R. Pate and wife, Penny W. Pate – Milan – $206,900
Commodore Baker Warren to Barry Keathley and wife, Amy Keathley – Kenton – $52,772.40
Fona Fay Bailey, a/k/a Fona Fay Warren, to Barry Keathley and wife, Amy Keathley – Kenton – $46,591.20
James Richard Lyons to Billy Joe Lewis and wife, Kimberly Cheryl Lewis – Kenton – $65,000
Darin T. Easter and wife, Kelly M. Easter to Terry L. Sumner and wife, Ericka F. Parsons – Medina – $166,000
Joyce A. Manning, n/k/a Joyce A. Manning Wingo, to Kasey Harris and wife, Courtney Harris – Bradford – $64,000
Joey H. Featherston and wife, Carol M. Featherston to Joyce Wingo – Bradford – $15,000
Roger Autry and wife, Gay Autry to Shawn C. Patton and wife, Toni M. Patton – Milan – $248,000
Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster to Darrel Huey – Humboldt – $55,000
Shirley A. Deaton, f/k/a Shirley A. Maness, to Vicki Moore and Marissa Powell – Medina – $70,000
Marion G. Ellis to Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny – Milan – $7,000
Wanda Nell Graves Denton to Todd Halford – Trenton – $23,000
Veneda M. Ing, f/k/a Veneda M. Graves, and Jerry Bruce Ing to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Milan – $130,000
Tina Bell, n/k/a Tina Colvett, to Bruce Zacharzuk and wife, Dilafruz Zacharzuk – Humboldt – $65,000
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Quayondra Fields – Trenton – $59,000
Jerry Wayne Davis and Linda Vaughn to Mark Gant and wife, Shelley M. Gant – Trenton – $97,850
Tonya Michelle King to Tim Faulkner and wife, Libby Faulkner – Dyer – $15,000
Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $65,000
PennyMae Loan Services, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Trenton – $122,180
Larry Kenneth Flowers to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $100,000