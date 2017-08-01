Your Right to Know

General Session (Humboldt)

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Paul Alexander – reckless driving

Terrance Williams – driving without DL, evading arrest

Michael Burgess – domestic assault

Cody James Wood – theft under $1,000

Susan Simmons – simple possession of Schedule II

Brian Allen – driving without DL

Rhonda Adams – VBCL

Civil

Jackson TN Hospital Company dba Regional Hospital vs Gloria Vinson

Clark-Jordan Financial LC as assignee of HSBC, NA vs Misty R. Reece

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Sheila A. Quisenberry

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Comilita Lawrence

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Bridget N. Renfroe and Kevin Renfroe

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Sandra M. Williams

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Cortina L. Seward and Jairus Seward

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Gloria Dupree and James H. Dupree

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Crystal Gross

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Company, LLC dba Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson vs Richard C. Bishop

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs Joanne Jones

Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare-Volunteer Martin vs Britnee S. Commander

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to WebBank/Fingerhut Credit vs Sherry Burch

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Care Credit vs Diana Birdwell

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Sears Mastercard vs Kasey R. Wawyers

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Credit One Bank NA vs Michael Mabry

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Mega Group USA vs James Harris

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Citibank NA/Sears Card vs Jerold Flatt

Martin Hospital Corporation dba Tennova Healthcare Volunteer Martin vs Kevin Malinow

West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic (Athena) vs Lisa M. Marcus

Lyle Swingler vs Brittany Powell and Schrita Powell

Kevin Todd vs Billy Adams

Lyle Swingler vs Shirley Minor

PHH Mortgage Corporation vs Mark Chartrand and/or current occupants

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Taylor Dickerson

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Justian Halton

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Porsha Fly

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Dolly Pewitte Holloway

John W. Moore vs Marcina Jelks

David Porter vs Amelia Pewitte

Paul Stanley vs Joshua Pewitte

Elroy Hicks vs Grueinda Lewis

Greg Soto vs Toria Kizer

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 24, 2017 through July 30, 2017:

Barnette, Jessica Marie, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, Exxon parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Birmingham, Michael Wyman, 48, of Bells; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, Highway 45 Bypass at Avondale; Charges: violation of registration law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Cunningham, Marquavius Contrell, 18, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, 16th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, possession of a weapon in commission of felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, serial number (alteration of). Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Dean, James Clifford, 58, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Regal Inn; Charges: rape. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Graves, Vashaun Darel, 22, of Milan; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Milan; Charges: aggravated robbery, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

Green, Kevin Ronald, 20, of Huntingdon; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, 16th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, simple possession, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Harris, Travis Sintrell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 19th Avenue and Main Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of open container law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Laird, Christopher Jay, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, 2714 Old Gibson Road; Charges: reckless endangerment. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Lee, Denzel Alexander, 19, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, old Walmart parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of light law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Levingston, James Kenneth, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/25/2017, Plaza 3 Theatre; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Marshall, Willie Thomas, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28//2017, Maple Circle; Charges: robbery, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Sgt. Hill.

McMinn, Megan Renee, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 1814 Main Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Mavarra, Michael W., 31, of Dyer; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, 3021 East End Drive at Pizza Hut; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Newbill, Michael Edward, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/29/2017, 212 S. 17th Avenue; Charges: offender registration, domestic assault, sexual offender registration violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Pledge, Cornelius Marquis, 20, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/28/2017, Vine Street and 9th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Warren, Nicholas Alexander, 17, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Dotson Street and 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Williams, Ramon, 32, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/27/2017, Auto Zone; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Wilson, David Christian, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/30/2017, 208 Craddock Street; Charges: simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cox.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 24, 2017 through July 30, 2017.

Nasir Anthony Alhahah–theft of property

Amanda Lynn Allen, w/f, 21–harassment (non-verbal threat)

William Banks, b/m, 47–manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Christopher W. Baxter, w/m, 32–aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated assault, commission of certain offenses while wearing a body vest, criminal impersonation, aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Kenneth Carnell Belew, b/m, 64–capias

Kevin Bryce Cannon, w/m, 23–capias

James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51–unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Steven Ray Carter, w/m, 28–capias

Ronnie Joe Clark, w/m, 50–capias

Rodny Eric Clark, w/m, 50–abandonment of airtight containers

Randy Howard Collins, w/m, 36–capias

Brent Herron Davis, w/m, 49–solicitation of commit, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence related

Brandie Nichole Dudley, w/f, 36–attachment order

Johnathan Blake Gordon, w/m, 32–joyriding, other, domestic assault, grounds for arrest by office without warrant, violation of probation

Leah Nicole Gunn, w/f, 30–driving on revoked/suspended/expired license

Tishorea Wynett Hall, b/f, 38–hold for other agency

Jesssica Leigh Hill, w/f, 29–manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange

Shelby Madison-Hope Parham, w/f, 20–hold for other agency

Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 30–capias

Megan Michelle Thomas, w/f, 27–resisting arrest

Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 29–theft of property

Chaniel Shantel Wade, b/f, 29–theft of property (shoplifting)

Joycelyn Diane Wilder, b/f, 48–capias

James Brice Carlton, w/m, 51–manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines

John Thomas Epperson, b/m, 47–capias

Christopher Lee Halbrook, w/m, 38 –domestic assault

Tishorea Wynett Hall, b/f, 38–improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jessica Leigh Hill, w/f, 39 –simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence second offense

James Anthony Johnson, w/m, 49 –failure to obey traffic light, evading arrest, theft of property

Abagail Lou Ann Kennedy, w/f, 27 –violation of probation

Zachary Blake Powell, w/m, 25 –driving on revoked/suspended license

Samuel Paul Seat, w/m, 48 –capias

Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 30 –disorderly conduct

William Lynn Smith, w/m, 43 –capias

Megan Michelle Thomas, b/f, 27 –disorderly conduct

Joycelyn Diane Wilder, b/f, 48 –improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jeremy Alan Wilson, w/m, 32 –attachment order

Marriage Licenses

David Lee Butler of Milan and Martha Estela Ramos Padilla of Milan

Douglas Wayne Matte, Jr. of Bradford and Rosemarie Joan Roberts Paasch of Bradford

Todd Owen Budine of Bradford and Kimberly Suzanne Snyder Finch of Bradford

Antonio Naquan Robertson of Trenton and Mahlah Asia Nelson of Louisville, Ky.

Chad Everett Pratt of Bradford and Angela Dawn Kail Hardin of Bradford

Gregory Eric Harrison of Trenton and Jennifer Faye Williams Heaton of Trenton

Thomas John Hanik of Trenton and Tammy Michelle Griffis of Trenton

Patrick Allen McAbee of Milan and Patricia May Pearce Williams of Milan

Jamaine Antonio Miller of Hendersonville and Deserae Ann Romska Leatherland of Medina

Jeremy Scott Cole of Humboldt and Jamie Katherine Hart of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Del Wade Johnson and Mariesa Leeann Johnson to Scott M. Weronko and wife, Kimberly A. Clark – Medina – $244,900

Marvin J. Rodish, Jr. and wife, Judith D. Rodish to Cassidy C. Minton and husband, Brandon L. Minton – Humboldt – $102,000

Luke Yandell and Amanda Yandell to Brian Buck and wife, Kelly Buck – Medina – $265,900

Bradley Hutchens to Jada Woodard – Rutherford – $47,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to John R. Pate and wife, Penny W. Pate – Milan – $206,900

Commodore Baker Warren to Barry Keathley and wife, Amy Keathley – Kenton – $52,772.40

Fona Fay Bailey, a/k/a Fona Fay Warren, to Barry Keathley and wife, Amy Keathley – Kenton – $46,591.20

James Richard Lyons to Billy Joe Lewis and wife, Kimberly Cheryl Lewis – Kenton – $65,000

Darin T. Easter and wife, Kelly M. Easter to Terry L. Sumner and wife, Ericka F. Parsons – Medina – $166,000

Joyce A. Manning, n/k/a Joyce A. Manning Wingo, to Kasey Harris and wife, Courtney Harris – Bradford – $64,000

Joey H. Featherston and wife, Carol M. Featherston to Joyce Wingo – Bradford – $15,000

Roger Autry and wife, Gay Autry to Shawn C. Patton and wife, Toni M. Patton – Milan – $248,000

Brad Webster and wife, Tisha Webster to Darrel Huey – Humboldt – $55,000

Shirley A. Deaton, f/k/a Shirley A. Maness, to Vicki Moore and Marissa Powell – Medina – $70,000

Marion G. Ellis to Brian Zimny and wife, Alane Zimny – Milan – $7,000

Wanda Nell Graves Denton to Todd Halford – Trenton – $23,000

Veneda M. Ing, f/k/a Veneda M. Graves, and Jerry Bruce Ing to PJ Realty 889, LLC – Milan – $130,000

Tina Bell, n/k/a Tina Colvett, to Bruce Zacharzuk and wife, Dilafruz Zacharzuk – Humboldt – $65,000

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Quayondra Fields – Trenton – $59,000

Jerry Wayne Davis and Linda Vaughn to Mark Gant and wife, Shelley M. Gant – Trenton – $97,850

Tonya Michelle King to Tim Faulkner and wife, Libby Faulkner – Dyer – $15,000

Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC and HAK Acquisitions, LLC to John Cooper – Milan – $65,000

PennyMae Loan Services, LLC to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – Trenton – $122,180

Larry Kenneth Flowers to Jesse Alexander – Milan – $100,000