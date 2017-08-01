Patrolman commended for apprehending suspect

Chase leads HPD officers to Fulton, Ky.

COMMENDATIONS – Last week Ptl. Chris Moore (center) of the Humboldt Police Department received a letter of commendation for his efforts in capturing an armed robber July 21, 2017. Family Dollar in Humboldt was robbed and the police department was notified. Officer Moore saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit unfolded and continued to Fulton, Ky. where the suspect was arrested. The letter of commendation states, “Office Moore truly laid his life on the line and is to be commended for a job well done.” The presentation was made by Humboldt Police Chief Rob Ellis (right) and shift Commander Lt. Clyde Fuller (left).