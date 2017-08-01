Humboldt Alderman Pruett seeks re-election

Humboldt city election November 7, 2017

Bob Pruett is announcing his bid for re-election as alderman of Ward 4 in the Humboldt city election November 7.

He is a long-time Humboldt resident, married to Humboldt native, Sandra Arnold Pruett. He currently works for a local trucking company. He and his wife are supporters of the local Boys & Girls Club, members of the Friends of the Library organization and members of First United Methodist Church where they are very active.

Bob has been a member of the Humboldt Lions since 2009 and his wife also serves in the Lions. Bob was Lion of the Year in 2012, has served as the Humboldt Lions president for the 2012 – 2013 year, was district governor of the Lions Club for the 2015 – 2016 year, received several Certificates of Appreciation from Lions Club International presidents, received an Edwin Dalstrom Award for distinguished service and leadership, and is a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award.

Pruett is serving the last year of his first term.

“One of my main concerns when I initially ran for alderman was blight and crime. During my first term as alderman I have worked with the mayor and board to identify and clean up blighted property. We have torn down many buildings as part of this process and auctioned others to increase our tax base. Crime statistics also show a positive change during these last four years. We still have work to do in these areas but we are making real progress.”

“In the last four years, the board approved new capital projects for fire and police departments and have also been instrumental in obtaining upgrades for the library and many other city projects.” Grants have recently been obtained for various street and roadway projects, he added.

Pruett serves on the Airport Advisory Board and happily reports that grant money has been used for the new “T” hangers there. There are also major clean up and improvement projects underway at the airport.

Pruett was tasked with finding a replacement for Lee Williams on the school board. “I had several very good candidates who were interested in this position and I believe I nominated an excellent choice, Wayne McLemore. I believe Wayne will be a positive force for the school board and will work well with Dr. Hamlett and the other school board members.”

“I continue to be committed to doing everything I can to improve our schools, the number of jobs available for those who want to work, crime, and to remove the blight that is still prevalent in certain neighborhoods. I am supportive of Neighborhood Watch organizations. I want to help to promote a positive image for our city and to help bring new businesses to our area. If re-elected, I will continue to work with the mayor and city officials to improve Humboldt in all ways possible. But more importantly, I want all citizens to work together to improve our city. Working together we can accomplish what we cannot alone. “

“I fell in love with Humboldt when I moved here in 2001. I want to continue to do everything I can to ensure that Humboldt remains a vibrant and energetic working community where we are all proud to live and work. I would greatly appreciate your vote on November 7 and would be proud to once again represent the citizens of Ward 4. Please early vote or come out and vote on November 7,” he added.