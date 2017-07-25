Your Right to Know

General Session (Humboldt)

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Lacy Morris – domestic assault

Haley Fowler – simple possession of Schedule IV

Kevin Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule IV

Tony Grider Jr. – domestic assault

Scottie Campbell – driving on revoked DL with priors

Mary Choate – simple possession of Schedule VI

Michael J. Smith – driving without DL

Johnny Brogdon – simple possession of Schedule VI

David Slates – vandalism up to $1,000, driving on revoked DL

Daisey Porter – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 checks)

Martin Mallard – DUI

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 17, 2017 through July 23, 2017.

Barnett, Brian Nathan, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, 2235 Chere Carol Road; Charges: identity theft, adult abuse or neglect, forgery, theft of property, possession of Schedule II drugs, weapon: prohibited. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Bills, Adonus Darnell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2017, 1109 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Brooks, Norie Dewayne, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Burgess, Michael Deangelo, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/20/2017, 2801 Northwood Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.

Coleman, Tequila Caprice, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 407 19th Avenue; Charges: violation of registration law, driving under influence, violation of open container law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.

Davis, Justin Nathaniel, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2017, 1614 Etheridge Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Greene, Jeremy Odell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 2013 Ferrell Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Hubbard, Patra Danielle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2017, N. 9th Avenue; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Jones, Ramon Levin, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 722 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Salter, Nodreal Camel, 42, of Birmingham, Ala.; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2017, Fulton, Ky.; Charges: aggravated robbery, evading arrest, theft of property, theft of property, possession of weapon in commission of felony, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.

Stanford, Gerod Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, Old T. Baby’s; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Watson, Cornelius Manwells, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2017, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Wynn, Terry Gene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 2 Waddell Trailer Park; Charges: assault, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Wynne, Michael Lynn, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, 1302 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 17, 2017 through July 23, 2017.

Robert Dewayne Allen, w/m, 48 –capias

Amanda Kay Berry, w/f, 33–attachment order

Billy Loyd Bright Jr., w/m, 33–court

Tiffany Nicole Butler, w/m, 26–capias

Robert Jefferson Cox, w/m, 34–violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, open container law

Jessica Louise Hampton, b/f, 29–violation of probation

Billy McCory Haynes, b/m, 40–capias, theft of property

Patra Danielle Hubbard, b/f, 26–failure to obey traffic light, simple possession/casual exchange

Carolos Roshaun Hunt, b/m, 33–attachment order

Joshua Ryan Hutson, w/m, 27–capias

Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 31–attachment order

Walter Lee Littleton, b/m, 33–fail to yield, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Scendarius Milik Marable, b/m, 20 –reckless endangerment, murder, first degree, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest on search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Eric Allen Marcelles, w/m, 44–attachment order

Dedrick Lamar Mays, b/m, 35–capias

Lisa R. Noval –open container law

David Lee Overton, w/m, 25–theft of property, aggravated burglary

Coreonveia Sharmineke Pledge, b/f, 19–capias

Dwayne Edward Rogers, b/m, 50–theft of property

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48–capias

Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 29–theft of property

David Lynn Slates, b/m, 28–court

Gerod Edward Stanford, b/m, 42–attachment order

Richard Hartin Truett, w/m, 45–capias

Travis Leighton Tull, w/m, 25–domestic assault

Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 26 –theft of property

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 30 –theft of services

Billy Wayne Willis, w/m, 55 –driving under the influence second offense

Jodie Allen Adkins, w/m, 33 –public intoxication

Timothy Wayne Buckingham, w/m, 29 –capias

Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 55 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Robert Jefferson Cox, w/m, 34 –driving under the influence

Sean Edward Hayes, b/m, 33 –capias

Joshua Ryan Hutson, b/m, 27 –domestic assault

Angela Ann Jackson, w/f, 50 –capias

Dexter Ryan Killingsworth, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchanged

Walter Lee Littleton, b/m, 33 –driving under the influence, resisting arrest

Demarcus Laquarla, b/m, 29 –capias

Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 20 –domestic assault

Lisa R. Noval –driving under the influence, improper display of plates

Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 44 –attachment order

Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest

James Howard Thomas, b/m, 65 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities

Cody James Woods, b/m, 19 –theft of property, burglary

Marriage Licenses

Ryan Averitt Guinn of Milan and Rebecca Ann Szopinski of Milan

Michael Ryan George of Kenton and Amyee Caitlin Sawyer of Kenton

Jared Hunter Whitby of Trenton and Corrine Gail Green of Trenton

John Malcolm Jarnigan of Trenton and Lea Paige Prestininizi of Trenton

Brian Wilson Pulley of Trenton and Kelly Lyn Richardson Potts of Trenton

Bobby Deen Gordon of Trenton and Sharon Melanie Cash Barron of Trenton

Divorces

Barbara Rogier vs Terry Rogier

Real Estate Transfers

Anthony Dwayne McMinn and wife, Valerie McMinn to David Austin and wife, Pat Austin – Dyer – $3,500

Tyson B. Ramey and wife, Megan R. Ramey to Robert H. Gilliland – Dyer – $93,000

Dameon L. Rinks and wife, Stephanie B. Rinks to Brandon Reese – Dyer – $57,973

Black Reef Trust to Thomas Porter – Humboldt $5,000

Lisa Arnold to Genesis Capital Limited Partnership – Medina – $196,542.97

Mona McNeil Jordan and Amber Dawn Jordan to Clarke Homes, LLC – Medina – $69,900

Hale Estates, LLC to Jack Camp and wife, Tracy Camp – Humboldt – $58,000

Billy Joe Chaffin and wife, Brenda C. Chaffin to Eric Cain Johnson and Shelby Lane Ross – Newbern – $173,000

Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $190,000

Sharon Kaler Hooker to Scott D. Baldwin and wife, Lisa S. Baldwin – Milan – $55,800

Wilburn Clarence Ledford to Jonathan M. Mackey and wife, Charissa R. Mackey – Medina – $149,900

AVC, Inc. to Gibson County Farm Bureau – Trenton – $12,000

Christopher Daron Brauss, Trustee of the Rose Ann Brauss Irrevocable Trust, to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $120,000

Julia Victoria Porter, Ida Yvonne Porter Winfrey and Jerry Ikhnaton Roach to Lorin W. Simon – 13th CD – $2,300

Glynn Thomas Edmonds and wife, Sherilyn M. Edmonds to Loren W. Simon – 13th CD – $6,500

Sharron Hamilton to Anthony Black and wife, Brenda Black – Milan – $95,000

Dream Center of Jackson, Inc. to American Trade & Deal, LLC – Milan – $48,000

Greg McLean to Christina Marie Collins – Medina – $128,000

Michael S. Threadgill and wife, Jenny M. Threadgill to Terry P. Dwyer and Melanie Dial – Medina – $163,000

E.M Tucker to Dorothy S. Duncan – 10th CD – $1,500

Billy Joe Goff to Sarah Hauke – Milan – $84,900

Timothy Tyler McAlexander to Christopher L. Eddie and wife, Jana N. Eddie – Medina – $124,000

Josh Youmans to Bro-Co Properties, a general partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers – Medina – $14,000

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael G. Potter and wife, Nancy Potter – Dyer – $25,000