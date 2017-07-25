Your Right to Know
General Session (Humboldt)
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Lacy Morris – domestic assault
Haley Fowler – simple possession of Schedule IV
Kevin Blackmon – simple possession of Schedule IV
Tony Grider Jr. – domestic assault
Scottie Campbell – driving on revoked DL with priors
Mary Choate – simple possession of Schedule VI
Michael J. Smith – driving without DL
Johnny Brogdon – simple possession of Schedule VI
David Slates – vandalism up to $1,000, driving on revoked DL
Daisey Porter – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 checks)
Martin Mallard – DUI
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from July 17, 2017 through July 23, 2017.
Barnett, Brian Nathan, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, 2235 Chere Carol Road; Charges: identity theft, adult abuse or neglect, forgery, theft of property, possession of Schedule II drugs, weapon: prohibited. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Bills, Adonus Darnell, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2017, 1109 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: domestic assault, vandalism. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Brooks, Norie Dewayne, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 18th Avenue and Ferrell Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, seatbelt law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Burgess, Michael Deangelo, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/20/2017, 2801 Northwood Avenue; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Yarbrough.
Coleman, Tequila Caprice, 44, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 407 19th Avenue; Charges: violation of registration law, driving under influence, violation of open container law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Kesterson.
Davis, Justin Nathaniel, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/19/2017, 1614 Etheridge Street; Charges: manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Greene, Jeremy Odell, 36, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 2013 Ferrell Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Hubbard, Patra Danielle, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2017, N. 9th Avenue; Charges: possession of Schedule VI drugs, disobeying traffic signals. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Jones, Ramon Levin, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 722 N. 24th Avenue; Charges: violation of order of protection, domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Salter, Nodreal Camel, 42, of Birmingham, Ala.; Arrest date and location: 07/21/2017, Fulton, Ky.; Charges: aggravated robbery, evading arrest, theft of property, theft of property, possession of weapon in commission of felony, aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Moore.
Stanford, Gerod Edward, 42, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, Old T. Baby’s; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation of registration law, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Watson, Cornelius Manwells, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 07/18/2017, East Main Street at Highway 45 Bypass; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Wynn, Terry Gene, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/22/2017, 2 Waddell Trailer Park; Charges: assault, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Wynne, Michael Lynn, 56, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 07/17/2017, 1302 N. 9th Avenue; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for July 17, 2017 through July 23, 2017.
Robert Dewayne Allen, w/m, 48 –capias
Amanda Kay Berry, w/f, 33–attachment order
Billy Loyd Bright Jr., w/m, 33–court
Tiffany Nicole Butler, w/m, 26–capias
Robert Jefferson Cox, w/m, 34–violation of light law, violation of implied consent law, open container law
Jessica Louise Hampton, b/f, 29–violation of probation
Billy McCory Haynes, b/m, 40–capias, theft of property
Patra Danielle Hubbard, b/f, 26–failure to obey traffic light, simple possession/casual exchange
Carolos Roshaun Hunt, b/m, 33–attachment order
Joshua Ryan Hutson, w/m, 27–capias
Ramon Levin Jones, b/m, 31–attachment order
Walter Lee Littleton, b/m, 33–fail to yield, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license
Scendarius Milik Marable, b/m, 20 –reckless endangerment, murder, first degree, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest on search (non-violent), manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Eric Allen Marcelles, w/m, 44–attachment order
Dedrick Lamar Mays, b/m, 35–capias
Lisa R. Noval –open container law
David Lee Overton, w/m, 25–theft of property, aggravated burglary
Coreonveia Sharmineke Pledge, b/f, 19–capias
Dwayne Edward Rogers, b/m, 50–theft of property
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48–capias
Andrea Grace Sellers, w/f, 29–theft of property
David Lynn Slates, b/m, 28–court
Gerod Edward Stanford, b/m, 42–attachment order
Richard Hartin Truett, w/m, 45–capias
Travis Leighton Tull, w/m, 25–domestic assault
Jeremy Ross Walton, w/m, 26 –theft of property
Tabitha Leigh Whitney, w/f, 30 –theft of services
Billy Wayne Willis, w/m, 55 –driving under the influence second offense
Jodie Allen Adkins, w/m, 33 –public intoxication
Timothy Wayne Buckingham, w/m, 29 –capias
Thomas Nelson Copley, w/m, 55 –driving on revoked/suspended license, Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Robert Jefferson Cox, w/m, 34 –driving under the influence
Sean Edward Hayes, b/m, 33 –capias
Joshua Ryan Hutson, b/m, 27 –domestic assault
Angela Ann Jackson, w/f, 50 –capias
Dexter Ryan Killingsworth, w/m, 21 –Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchanged
Walter Lee Littleton, b/m, 33 –driving under the influence, resisting arrest
Demarcus Laquarla, b/m, 29 –capias
Michael Shante Montgomery, b/m, 20 –domestic assault
Lisa R. Noval –driving under the influence, improper display of plates
Teddy Gene Priser, w/m, 44 –attachment order
Larry Damon Samples, w/m, 48 –simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, evading arrest
James Howard Thomas, b/m, 65 –manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities
Cody James Woods, b/m, 19 –theft of property, burglary
Marriage Licenses
Ryan Averitt Guinn of Milan and Rebecca Ann Szopinski of Milan
Michael Ryan George of Kenton and Amyee Caitlin Sawyer of Kenton
Jared Hunter Whitby of Trenton and Corrine Gail Green of Trenton
John Malcolm Jarnigan of Trenton and Lea Paige Prestininizi of Trenton
Brian Wilson Pulley of Trenton and Kelly Lyn Richardson Potts of Trenton
Bobby Deen Gordon of Trenton and Sharon Melanie Cash Barron of Trenton
Divorces
Barbara Rogier vs Terry Rogier
Real Estate Transfers
Anthony Dwayne McMinn and wife, Valerie McMinn to David Austin and wife, Pat Austin – Dyer – $3,500
Tyson B. Ramey and wife, Megan R. Ramey to Robert H. Gilliland – Dyer – $93,000
Dameon L. Rinks and wife, Stephanie B. Rinks to Brandon Reese – Dyer – $57,973
Black Reef Trust to Thomas Porter – Humboldt $5,000
Lisa Arnold to Genesis Capital Limited Partnership – Medina – $196,542.97
Mona McNeil Jordan and Amber Dawn Jordan to Clarke Homes, LLC – Medina – $69,900
Hale Estates, LLC to Jack Camp and wife, Tracy Camp – Humboldt – $58,000
Billy Joe Chaffin and wife, Brenda C. Chaffin to Eric Cain Johnson and Shelby Lane Ross – Newbern – $173,000
Hale Estates, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Humboldt – $190,000
Sharon Kaler Hooker to Scott D. Baldwin and wife, Lisa S. Baldwin – Milan – $55,800
Wilburn Clarence Ledford to Jonathan M. Mackey and wife, Charissa R. Mackey – Medina – $149,900
AVC, Inc. to Gibson County Farm Bureau – Trenton – $12,000
Christopher Daron Brauss, Trustee of the Rose Ann Brauss Irrevocable Trust, to Garland D. Kuykendall and wife, Ginger G. Kuykendall – Humboldt – $120,000
Julia Victoria Porter, Ida Yvonne Porter Winfrey and Jerry Ikhnaton Roach to Lorin W. Simon – 13th CD – $2,300
Glynn Thomas Edmonds and wife, Sherilyn M. Edmonds to Loren W. Simon – 13th CD – $6,500
Sharron Hamilton to Anthony Black and wife, Brenda Black – Milan – $95,000
Dream Center of Jackson, Inc. to American Trade & Deal, LLC – Milan – $48,000
Greg McLean to Christina Marie Collins – Medina – $128,000
Michael S. Threadgill and wife, Jenny M. Threadgill to Terry P. Dwyer and Melanie Dial – Medina – $163,000
E.M Tucker to Dorothy S. Duncan – 10th CD – $1,500
Billy Joe Goff to Sarah Hauke – Milan – $84,900
Timothy Tyler McAlexander to Christopher L. Eddie and wife, Jana N. Eddie – Medina – $124,000
Josh Youmans to Bro-Co Properties, a general partnership composed of Paul Bradley Rogers and James Zachary Rogers – Medina – $14,000
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael G. Potter and wife, Nancy Potter – Dyer – $25,000