TOO GOOD IN LIFE TO BE FORGOTTEN IN DEATH – Quenton Jennings’ impressive stone at Rose Hill is a fitting tribute to a young man who brought comfort and joy to all he knew. He was a miracle at birth and left this earth on Christmas Day, 2015. His parents, Steve and Alicia, and brother Quintavis visit his gravesite.

You know there is something very special about him when you see the angel weeping at his grave.

The angel mourns a young Humboldt father, son and brother, Quenton Rashad Jennings, who passed away two years ago. His family tenderly cares for the grave now just as Quenton tenderly cared for his fellow man in his lifetime.

“We wanted to do something to reflect on who he was, to match his personality,” says his mother, Alicia Jennings.

“He was happy and cheerful. That’s the way he lived. He brought peace, joy and comfort to all he knew. He smiled all the time,” said his father, Steve Jennings. Little brother, Quintavis, agrees.

Even after death, Quenton continues to make an impression on people. The sculpture near the South 17th entrance to Rose Hill Cemetery bears witness: “Too good in life to be forgotten in death.”

Quenton was a big boned man, a 2009 Humboldt High School graduate who played baseball, basketball and football. At age 23, he had become a father and was working at Dana.

It was before daylight on Christmas morning, 2014, when Alicia, Steve and Quintavis, got a call from Quenton’s girlfriend. They rushed to his home. Father and brother began CPR immediately until the ambulance arrived and the paramedics took over. It was to no avail but still they kept trying, even after they arrived at the emergency room. No one wanted to stop trying to save him.

Quenton died of cardiac arythmia. Heart disease is hereditary and the family has a history of it. But Quenton thought he was in good shape; he worked out and took care of himself.

He was a surprise for his family when Alicia became pregnant with him. She had been married to Steve for four years and doctors told her she couldn’t have kids. Steve believes once Alicia accepted that reality, she relaxed and nature took over.

“Once she accepted it, here he comes,” said Steve.

To his parents, baby Quenton’s arrival was a miracle, really not unlike his departure on Christmas morning, 23 years later.

The Jennings had kept their boys busy, kept them off the streets and watched their grades. They had better plans and intentions, knowing how so many youths fall into trouble.

When news of Quenton’s death reached the community, an outpouring of love and respect followed. There was a wave of love and support the Jennings will never forget. Friends at Humboldt First Baptist suggested they have the service there because Morning Star would not hold the crowds. Members of Quenton’s HHS graduating class came to see them; sharing special memories and telling the brokenhearted family how Quenton had affected them. Many co-workers from Dana came. They talked about how he was always smiling, constantly of good cheer no matter what he was going through. There were more people, people they didn’t know, people Quenton wouldn’t even know.

“He was just that type of person,” said his dad.

The tall memorial stone that marks Quenton’s grave includes this poem on the back with an etching of a Christmas tree:

God gave us Quenton, our miracle child

A gift from heaven that made us smile

A gift to others…from spoken confessions

Of how he left a huge impression

He was thoughtful, unselfish, and all so kind

Few in this world like him you’ll find

His beautiful life came to an end

He died as he lived being everyone’s friend

He was born so perfect in every way

God couldn’t have taken him on a more perfect day

The poem ends with family names, daughter Londyn, parents Steve and Alicia and brothers Quintavis and Jordan.