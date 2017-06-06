Church member sues over Sugar Creek name

Seeks to have new vote taken at First Baptist

A member of a historic Humboldt church that recently changed its name has filed a lawsuit asking for a new vote on the matter.

Harold Gunn, a local attorney and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Humboldt, filed the lawsuit last week. He charges that, in March this year, an illegal and void vote was taken of the membership to change the name of the church to the Church at Sugar Creek.

One of the major points of the lawsuit is that the election was not handled correctly. “It makes no sense to sign the ballots,” said Gunn. “They should hold another (vote) and do it right.”

Several members have quit attending, said Gunn.

“The membership runs the church, not the pastor and the deacons,” he added. “Changing the name won’t make it grow.”

In his lawsuit, Gunn notes that ballots were handed out with instructions to vote, sign and turn them in that day. The church’s charter adopted Robert’s Rules of Order to govern their meetings in 2011.

According to the complaint, Roberts Rules of Order state that ballot voting is used in situations in which knowing how all members voted is not desirable. If the ballot decides a motion, you mark your ballot yes or no, however, if the ballot decides an election between two or more items, you write the name of your choice on the ballot. The ballot should read retain name of First Baptist Church of Humboldt, Tn., Inc. or change to The Church at Sugar Creek and no where should your name be on the ballot for people to know how you voted.

Also noted is that in the Baptist Congregational Church Governance, all members of the church vote, however, no absentee ballots were produced, even though asked for by members who could not be present.

The complaint noted that some members were told that if the vote was less than 75-percent, the name would not be changed. The vote was 192 for and 132 against, or 59-percent for and almost 40.7-percent against.

The lawsuit claims ballots were given to children who were not members and to university student who were not members.

Defendents in the lawsuit are the church, pastor Greg McFadden and deacon chairman Gerry Brittain.

The suit charges that after the vote, McFadden told a member he knew how they voted, demonstrating why it should have been anonymous voting.

Gunn said he took action because some disappointed members kept saying that something needed to be done.

The lawsuit asks that the first vote be set aside and another vote taken by members only and anonymously. It asks the defendants be enjoined from changing the name on the void vote, pay the cost of the cause and other different and general relief.