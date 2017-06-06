Church member sues over Sugar Creek name
Seeks to have new vote taken at First Baptist
A member of a historic Humboldt church that recently changed its name has filed a lawsuit asking for a new vote on the matter.
Harold Gunn, a local attorney and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Humboldt, filed the lawsuit last week. He charges that, in March this year, an illegal and void vote was taken of the membership to change the name of the church to the Church at Sugar Creek.
One of the major points of the lawsuit is that the election was not handled correctly. “It makes no sense to sign the ballots,” said Gunn. “They should hold another (vote) and do it right.”
Several members have quit attending, said Gunn.
“The membership runs the church, not the pastor and the deacons,” he added. “Changing the name won’t make it grow.”
In his lawsuit, Gunn notes that ballots were handed out with instructions to vote, sign and turn them in that day. The church’s charter adopted Robert’s Rules of Order to govern their meetings in 2011.
According to the complaint, Roberts Rules of Order state that ballot voting is used in situations in which knowing how all members voted is not desirable. If the ballot decides a motion, you mark your ballot yes or no, however, if the ballot decides an election between two or more items, you write the name of your choice on the ballot. The ballot should read retain name of First Baptist Church of Humboldt, Tn., Inc. or change to The Church at Sugar Creek and no where should your name be on the ballot for people to know how you voted.
Also noted is that in the Baptist Congregational Church Governance, all members of the church vote, however, no absentee ballots were produced, even though asked for by members who could not be present.
The complaint noted that some members were told that if the vote was less than 75-percent, the name would not be changed. The vote was 192 for and 132 against, or 59-percent for and almost 40.7-percent against.
The lawsuit claims ballots were given to children who were not members and to university student who were not members.
Defendents in the lawsuit are the church, pastor Greg McFadden and deacon chairman Gerry Brittain.
The suit charges that after the vote, McFadden told a member he knew how they voted, demonstrating why it should have been anonymous voting.
Gunn said he took action because some disappointed members kept saying that something needed to be done.
The lawsuit asks that the first vote be set aside and another vote taken by members only and anonymously. It asks the defendants be enjoined from changing the name on the void vote, pay the cost of the cause and other different and general relief.
3 Comments
This suit has no merit. As a member of this church and Baptist churches all my adult life this vote was handled as any other vote. Members present are the ones that vote on all issues. If absentee votes were allowed then members that had not been inside the church or any church could decide how the church is run at all times. Someone has to stir the pot to create problems within the church. These people if given another chance would come vote and then not support the church. When and issue comes up, vote and accept the results and move on. If you can’t move on then go somewhere else to worship. Quietly move forward WITHOUT creating problems. This kind of reminds me of the recent presidential election, Trump won, Hillary lost and it’s over.
I’m a new member of the church. When I became a member I immediately started tithing to support the church. Proceeding with this law suit will drive just as many members away from the church. Brother Greg is a good and Godly man. Rrepresenting all of us well. He preaches straight from the word of God and has not changed the doctrine at all. To make such a big deal out of a name seems petty. If the law suit drives more members from the church , the church will not be able to support it’s self, then we all lose. I pray we can get past this division. It’s only a name.
1 Corinthians 6:1-7 Dare any of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unjust, and not before the saints?
2 Do ye not know that the saints shall judge the world? and if the world shall be judged by you, are ye unworthy to judge the smallest matters?
3 Know ye not that we shall judge angels? how much more things that pertain to this life?
4 If then ye have judgments of things pertaining to this life, set them to judge who are least esteemed in the church.
5 I speak to your shame. Is it so, that there is not a wise man among you? no, not one that shall be able to judge between his brethren?
6 But brother goeth to law with brother, and that before the unbelievers.
7 Now therefore there is utterly a fault among you, because ye go to law one with another. Why do ye not rather take wrong? why do ye not rather suffer yourselves to be defrauded?