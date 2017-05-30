Humboldt police officers commended

BAXTER COMMENDS PATROLMEN – Lt. Curtis Baxter formally commended three patrolmen for their recent actions in the line of duty. Halford (right) commends (from left) Joshua Bomer, A.J. Hodge and Matthew Cox. On May 17, they responded to Westside Grocery and saw someone fleeing on foot and then hiding in a field, as though he was lying in wait. The officers organized a search of hostile terrain and took control of the perimeters, waiting the suspect out. When the suspect realized the officers had called for a dog, he surrendered. The officers took the armed suspect into custody. He was charged with several offenses, including felonies. The officers acted with total regard for their personal safety and obeyed their oath to protect and serve, said Lt. Baxter.