Your Right to Know

General Session (Humboldt)

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

Jason Sisk – criminal trespass

Edward McCrady – simple assault (domestic)

Brittany Vaden – aggravated criminal trespass

Billy Thomas Jr. – disorderly conduct

Danny Hart – DUI

James Levingston – domestic assault

Tommy Bynum – driving on revoked DL

Lee Butler – driving without DL

Crystal Kilzer – VBCL

Rashontious Long – driving without DL

Everett Jarrett – VBCL

Larry Wade – driving without DL

Rachel McCorkle – attempt theft up to $1,000, public intoxication

Willie Sowell – DUI

Brandon Barrett – theft up to $1,000

James Bragdon – driving without DL

Brian Armstrong – driving on suspended DL

Gianni Bonds – simple possession of Schedule VI

Leon Newhouse – simple possession of Schedule VI

Keith Jones – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 counts)

Civil

Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to CitiBank NA Goodyear vs Tanya Martin

Clay County Medical Center vs John Drinkard

Discover Bank vs Neenah C. Jernigan

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Shannon L. Randolph

Amanda Gail Adams vs Thomas Clayton Blackmon

Michael Eugene Johnson vs WC Robert Dean

Ashley Marie Harris vs Jason Lee Terry

Samantha A. Breinger vs Butch Kelly Cunningham

Lisa Katherine Powell vs Steven Mitchell Powell

Humboldt Police Report

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 15, 2017 through May 21, 2017:

Allen, Brian Joseph, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2017, Humboldt Police Department parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.

Brogdon, Dallas Ray, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2017, Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Brooks, Kadaysha Marie, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, 1422 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.

Champion, Angela Domonique, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Fenner, Caminski Jawun, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Fenner, Caminski Jawun, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, 1829 McKnight Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, drug – drug free school zone violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Flowers, Christopher Jason, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2017, Murphy Gas Station; Charges: financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Frye, James Louis, 29, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2017, Stop ‘N Shop; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Gunn, Deangelos Argentiess, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2017, Central Avenue at Dover’s; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Inman, Matthew Dillon, 21, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 05/17/2017, Craddock Street and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, evading arrest, weapon – prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Johnson, Taqkari Devon, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, Central Avenue Market; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Moore, Ryan Edward, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, Humboldt ER; Charges: public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.

Poston, Tanesha Lachell, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2017, Central Avenue at Mitchell Street; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Vandolah, Karen Joy, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, 2107 Hawks Loop; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for May 15, 2017 through May 21, 2017.

Leon Bobbitt, b/m, 55– capias

James Thomas, w/m, 36 – violation of bad check law

Michael Glenn, w/m, 37 –capias

Clay Elliot, w/m, 20 –contempt of court

Keith Cole, b/m, 21–violation of probation

Monica Love, h/f, 27–aggravated assault and aggravated burglary

Travis Hester, w/m, 30–simple possession of Schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia

Lakersha Cavitt, b/m, 42–attachment

Steve Boykin, b/m, 55–disorderly conduct

Justin Ayers, w/m, 28–capias

Jessica Riggs, w/f, 32–attachment

Jessica McCaskill, w/f, 26–possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and failure to appear

Thomas Hastings, w/m, 35–assault

Deven Brooks, b/f, 22–harassment

Billy Bright Jr, w/m, 32–possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence

Shon Williams, b/m, 37–attachment

Keith Hart, b/m, 44–capias

James Bullington, w/m, 52–possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kimberly Bullington, w/f, 47–possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and violation of implied consent law

Sylvester Holmes, b/m, 53–domestic assault

Nove Kephart, w/m, 24–driving on revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, light law violation, and capias

Daniel Wilson, b/m, 23–attachment

Michael Simpson, w/m, 41–aggravated assault

Charles Hughes, w/m, 36–violation of bad check law

Real Estate Transfers

David T. Gammons and wife, Belinda J. Gammons to Will Minton and wife, Stacey Minton – 9th CD – $137,500

Synergy In Motion, Inc. to Jeffery Moore and Kristina Tate – Humboldt – $13,000

Marjorie Starnes and Dudley Schleifer to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation – Trenton – $130,000

David Van Scott to Ryan James Fisher – 8th CD – $100,000

Brad Simmons and Scott Simmons, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of D.L. Simmons to Jerry H. White and wife, Marilyn H. White – Dyer – $125,000

Brad Simmons and Scott Simmons, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of D.L. Simmons to Dyer Church of Christ

Lee A. Birmingham, Barbara Birmingham Swepston, Wade C. Birmingham and Sally L. Birmingham to Jamie L. Byars – Trenton – $43,000

Mike K. Tucker and wife, Teresa Tucker to Jennifer Browning and husband, David Browning – Trenton – $159,000

Malissa L. Vaughn, individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Kathryn L. Harris, to MCM Properties, LLC – Milan – $42,500

Herbert Adams and wife, Marie Adams to Herbert Adams and Shane Adams – Humboldt – $89,000

Gretchen E. Seyerle to Justin Pierre Knockaert – Medina – $115,000

Kenneth Garland Carter, Barbara Joyce Carter Sampson and Nancy Carol West to Christopher Sampson and wife, Kimberly Sampson – Humboldt – $90,000

Kevin Todd and Susan Todd, Trustees of the Kevin Todd and Susan Todd Revocable Trust, to Phillip Comer and wife, Teddi Comer – Trenton – $129,900

Preston Holt to M.C. Gatlin – Humboldt – $152,500

Christopher William Miller and wife, Tina Miller to Benjamin R. Mitchell and wife, Jane B. Mitchell – Medina – $187,000

Michael David Lancaster to Kurt T. Brown and wife, Leslie C. Brown – Trenton – $135,000

Jerry Donald Crossett and wife, Wilda Diann Crossett, to Jerry Donald Crossett and Wilda Diann Crossett and Shona D. Smith, 20th C.D., $10,000