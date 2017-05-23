Your Right to Know
General Session (Humboldt)
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
Jason Sisk – criminal trespass
Edward McCrady – simple assault (domestic)
Brittany Vaden – aggravated criminal trespass
Billy Thomas Jr. – disorderly conduct
Danny Hart – DUI
James Levingston – domestic assault
Tommy Bynum – driving on revoked DL
Lee Butler – driving without DL
Crystal Kilzer – VBCL
Rashontious Long – driving without DL
Everett Jarrett – VBCL
Larry Wade – driving without DL
Rachel McCorkle – attempt theft up to $1,000, public intoxication
Willie Sowell – DUI
Brandon Barrett – theft up to $1,000
James Bragdon – driving without DL
Brian Armstrong – driving on suspended DL
Gianni Bonds – simple possession of Schedule VI
Leon Newhouse – simple possession of Schedule VI
Keith Jones – worthless checks up to $1,000 (3 counts)
Civil
Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to CitiBank NA Goodyear vs Tanya Martin
Clay County Medical Center vs John Drinkard
Discover Bank vs Neenah C. Jernigan
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Shannon L. Randolph
Amanda Gail Adams vs Thomas Clayton Blackmon
Michael Eugene Johnson vs WC Robert Dean
Ashley Marie Harris vs Jason Lee Terry
Samantha A. Breinger vs Butch Kelly Cunningham
Lisa Katherine Powell vs Steven Mitchell Powell
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 15, 2017 through May 21, 2017:
Allen, Brian Joseph, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2017, Humboldt Police Department parking lot; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cano.
Brogdon, Dallas Ray, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/19/2017, Central Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Brooks, Kadaysha Marie, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, 1422 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony. Arresting officer: S.A. Rich.
Champion, Angela Domonique, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, Exxon; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Fenner, Caminski Jawun, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Fenner, Caminski Jawun, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, 1829 McKnight Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon, mfg/del/sell controlled substance, drug – drug free school zone violation. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Flowers, Christopher Jason, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/18/2017, Murphy Gas Station; Charges: financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Frye, James Louis, 29, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2017, Stop ‘N Shop; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Gunn, Deangelos Argentiess, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/21/2017, Central Avenue at Dover’s; Charges: speeding, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Inman, Matthew Dillon, 21, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 05/17/2017, Craddock Street and Gibson Wells Road; Charges: resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk, aggravated robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating evidence, evading arrest, weapon – prohibited. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Johnson, Taqkari Devon, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, Central Avenue Market; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, unlawful possession of a weapon, stop sign violation. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Moore, Ryan Edward, 25, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/16/2017, Humboldt ER; Charges: public intoxication, criminal trespassing. Arresting officer: Ptl Kesterson.
Poston, Tanesha Lachell, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/15/2017, Central Avenue at Mitchell Street; Charges: violation of light law, financial responsibility law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Vandolah, Karen Joy, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/20/2017, 2107 Hawks Loop; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for May 15, 2017 through May 21, 2017.
Leon Bobbitt, b/m, 55– capias
James Thomas, w/m, 36 – violation of bad check law
Michael Glenn, w/m, 37 –capias
Clay Elliot, w/m, 20 –contempt of court
Keith Cole, b/m, 21–violation of probation
Monica Love, h/f, 27–aggravated assault and aggravated burglary
Travis Hester, w/m, 30–simple possession of Schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia
Lakersha Cavitt, b/m, 42–attachment
Steve Boykin, b/m, 55–disorderly conduct
Justin Ayers, w/m, 28–capias
Jessica Riggs, w/f, 32–attachment
Jessica McCaskill, w/f, 26–possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and failure to appear
Thomas Hastings, w/m, 35–assault
Deven Brooks, b/f, 22–harassment
Billy Bright Jr, w/m, 32–possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence
Shon Williams, b/m, 37–attachment
Keith Hart, b/m, 44–capias
James Bullington, w/m, 52–possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia
Kimberly Bullington, w/f, 47–possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and violation of implied consent law
Sylvester Holmes, b/m, 53–domestic assault
Nove Kephart, w/m, 24–driving on revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, light law violation, and capias
Daniel Wilson, b/m, 23–attachment
Michael Simpson, w/m, 41–aggravated assault
Charles Hughes, w/m, 36–violation of bad check law
Real Estate Transfers
David T. Gammons and wife, Belinda J. Gammons to Will Minton and wife, Stacey Minton – 9th CD – $137,500
Synergy In Motion, Inc. to Jeffery Moore and Kristina Tate – Humboldt – $13,000
Marjorie Starnes and Dudley Schleifer to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation – Trenton – $130,000
David Van Scott to Ryan James Fisher – 8th CD – $100,000
Brad Simmons and Scott Simmons, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of D.L. Simmons to Jerry H. White and wife, Marilyn H. White – Dyer – $125,000
Brad Simmons and Scott Simmons, individually and as Co-Executors of the Estate of D.L. Simmons to Dyer Church of Christ
Lee A. Birmingham, Barbara Birmingham Swepston, Wade C. Birmingham and Sally L. Birmingham to Jamie L. Byars – Trenton – $43,000
Mike K. Tucker and wife, Teresa Tucker to Jennifer Browning and husband, David Browning – Trenton – $159,000
Malissa L. Vaughn, individually and as Attorney-in-Fact for Kathryn L. Harris, to MCM Properties, LLC – Milan – $42,500
Herbert Adams and wife, Marie Adams to Herbert Adams and Shane Adams – Humboldt – $89,000
Gretchen E. Seyerle to Justin Pierre Knockaert – Medina – $115,000
Kenneth Garland Carter, Barbara Joyce Carter Sampson and Nancy Carol West to Christopher Sampson and wife, Kimberly Sampson – Humboldt – $90,000
Kevin Todd and Susan Todd, Trustees of the Kevin Todd and Susan Todd Revocable Trust, to Phillip Comer and wife, Teddi Comer – Trenton – $129,900
Preston Holt to M.C. Gatlin – Humboldt – $152,500
Christopher William Miller and wife, Tina Miller to Benjamin R. Mitchell and wife, Jane B. Mitchell – Medina – $187,000
Michael David Lancaster to Kurt T. Brown and wife, Leslie C. Brown – Trenton – $135,000
Jerry Donald Crossett and wife, Wilda Diann Crossett, to Jerry Donald Crossett and Wilda Diann Crossett and Shona D. Smith, 20th C.D., $10,000