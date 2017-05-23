Transportation Coalition touts IMPROVE Act’s benefits

By Crystal Burns,

Trenton Gazette

The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee kicked off a statewide media tour to detail IMPROVE Act projects last week, visiting Gibson County May 16.

In April, state representatives passed the Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy (IMPROVE) Act with a 60-37 vote, and state senators passed the bill 25-6.

While IMPROVE addresses the state’s road funding for the first time in 30 years and raises the gas tax by six cents and diesel tax by 10 cents each over the next three years, Governor Bill Haslam and proponents of the act are also calling it the largest tax cut in Tennessee history.

The Improve Act cuts more than $500 million in taxes annually at its full implementation and nearly $300 million in taxes in 2018. Taxes include a $113 million reduction in business taxes on manufacturers and a 20-percent decrease in the sales tax on groceries that equals $125 million for all Tennesseans.

Americans for Tax Reform, which opposes all tax increases as a matter of principle, has confirmed IMPROVE as a net tax cut for Tennesseans. Americans for Prosperity condemned the act’s passage, saying Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus.

Kasey Anderson, executive director of American Council of Engineering Companies of Tennessee, said IMPROVE allows the state to maintain its “pay-as-you-go” status, meaning the people who use the roads pay for their upkeep. Anderson was at the Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton last week to show how the act should benefit the county.

According to the new local revenue projections, Gibson County should get about $32 million over 15 years to spend on county, city, and Tennessee Department of Transportation projects. There are 37 prioritized county projects totaling $16,546,000 that target local bridges on the docket.

Cities in the county are expected to receive from up to $40,457 (Yorkville) to nearly $1.2 million (Humboldt) over a 15-year period.

IMPROVE proponents say the revenue generated from the gas tax increase helps cities and counties address road projects by freeing up funds to be used on other services.

“The counties need the breathing room,” Anderson said. “The cities need the breathing room.”

Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon said he expects the IMPROVE Act to be positive for industrial recruitment as well as infrastructure.

“It’s all positive stuff we can get out to [potential manufacturers],” he said. “We’re trying to build up our workforce, and this all ties in. It’s encouraging for our young people to see what the county is putting into it to give them opportunities.”

The county has a 40-year paving plan that it has been unable to address, Witherspoon said.

“Now we can earnestly move forward to get back on that plan,” he said.

To see the 962 projects the IMPROVE Act prioritizes or to view projects by county, go to www.TCofTN.org/resourcesIMPROVEact.

The Tennessee Transportation Coalition of Tennessee was created to educate the public and state legislators as it seeks an increase of and reform in Tennessee’s transportation fees. Participants in the coalition include businesses, citizens, community leaders, public officials and organizations that are interested in continuing Tennessee’s transportation infrastructure for the long haul.