Tide soccer team ends season in sectionals

By Gary Smith

With elimination at their backs, the Peabody soccer team found some magic to score three unanswered goals to advance with a 3-2 win over Westview last Tuesday night in the Region 7 A-AA Tournament semifinals.

“It was definitely a tale of two halves. We couldn’t have looked worse in the first. We were making poor, uncontested mistakes and Westview was owning the center of the field. The idea at half time was to keep the pressure up and look for a goal to keep ourselves alive, explained Peabody Soccer Coach Joseph Wuchter.”

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Jacob Greene, was knocked off of his feet in the penalty box, and after a brief conversation with teammate Mikey Sanders, Sanders hit the penalty shot cutting the lead to 2-1.

“That was a clutch shot by Mikey, and was big of him to step up where he has many times before, as has Jacob. That’s what makes a great team,” noted Coach Wuchter.

The equalizer didn’t come until six minutes left in the second, half when Zachary Grooms was fouled in the penalty box and Sanders stepped up again to hit the penalty kick, leveling things at 2-2. That gave Peabody the momentum going into overtime. Six minutes into extra time, Mikey Sanders found one more look from 30 yards out and sent a shot into the upper right corner of the Westview goal.

“That was an incredible shot during a big moment. Mikey scored a similar goal to that last year, to give us our first conference championship as a team. I’m pretty sure he just topped that one,” acknowledged the coach.

Sanders, on the two goals, commented, “I knew I had to hit them. I kept telling myself that we can’t lose, we can’t lose.” On the game winner, “I got an open look and put what I had into it. I was thrilled when I saw it sail in. This is amazing and one of the best things to happen in my life,” explained Sanders.

Unfortunately, for the Tide, the tournament run would end shortly after that, due to losses against Lexington in the regional championship and Jackson Christina in the sectional. Peabody played Lexington to a 0-0 stalemate at half, but the Tigers pulled away with 15 minutes left in the game after a penalty kick.

Saturday, would be the last match of the season for the Tide as they dropped a 3-0 decision to JCS. “I thought we gave ourselves a great chance in both those matches as both opponents are about as good as it gets in the area, which is why they are still standing. But, unfortunately for us, the little bounces you need this time of the year eluded us and our best wasn’t good enough in the end,” explained Coach Wuchter.

“I have tremendous respect for what this program has done, as well as these five seniors, who have helped us establish ourselves as a formidable program in the area. Jacob Greene, Brian Mayberry, Mikey Sanders, Ben Allen and Carl Nowell were all class acts in talent and character. For them to lead their team in this alignment and be able to compete with the biggest and best teams around whether, they have us in population or an ability to recruit outside of their boundaries, is just phenomenal. This year has been incredible and I am proud of these young men and their accomplishments,” praised Coach Wuchter.

Peabody finished the highly successful season with a 13-6-1 record.