Peabody baseball advances to state tournament

By Gary Smith

Last week’s 3-1 win over Adamsville in the TSSAA Baseball Sectional Tournament played at Jackson South Side propelled Peabody into the State Tournament for the second time in three years.

Peabody (30-4) is bracketed to play Goodpasture (32-5) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro.

Playing the Sectional Tournament at Jackson due to rain, Trenton won a 3-1 pitchers’ duel against the Cardinals. Peabody ace pitcher William Woods recorded the complete game seven-inning win, allowing only five hits and one walk, with nine strikeouts. Adamsville’s lefthanded starter Allen Wells also went the distance, yielding only three hits, with eight Ks. He was forced to play through four errors by his teammates.

Starting the game, the Cardinals’ leadoff batter drilled a fastball down the leftfield line for a double and eventually scored the visitor’s lone run, when the ball was dropped on a tag play at the plate.

Undaunted, Peabody tied the game at 1-all in the bottom of the first, when leadoff batter Timothy Fields singled to leftfield, moved to second on a missed throw at first base and scored on a wild throw on his steal of third base.

Peabody scored the go-ahead run (2-1) in the bottom of the second inning on Eli Hammonds’ RBI single to centerfield and added an insurance run (3-1) in the bottom of the sixth, when Noah Halbrook raced home on Ethan Richardson’s sacrifice fly to deep centerfield.

Accounting for Peabody’s three hits in the game were: Timothy Fields, Noah Halbrook and Eli Hammonds, with one each.

“The game featured, probably, two of the better Single A pitchers in West Tennessee. So, I knew it was going to be a low scoring affair and that is what it turned out to be. We just got a well-pitched game from William (Woods) and some key plays were the difference. We were fortunate enough to pick-up a couple of runs early and then that one late was big for us, because against a pitcher like that you are only going to get so many opportunities,” explained Peabody Coach Todd Lumley.

“Both pitchers threw great ballgames and we got a couple big plays on offense. We kind of stole a run away on a steal of third base and then we got a big basehit from Eli Hammonds and a sacrifice fly from Ethan Richardson to drive in one run late,” noted Coach Lumley

He continued, “So, we took advantage of the opportunities we had, played great defense got outstanding pitching and we had huge support from our fans. That really helped, because we were playing on a neutral field. It really turned out to be a home game for us, because of the number of people, who showed up. We were disappointed we could not play on our home field, but the weather kind of dictated that. The fans really helped us in that ballgame.”

Previewing the state tournament, Coach Lumley said, “Looking at the bracket, some of the teams that always seem to make it are back. We open up with Goodpasture, which always has a really strong team. This will be a great experience for our players. We will get to see how we stack-up against the rest of the state.”

According to the Tide skipper, “The keys for us are just like in the Adamsville game. We will