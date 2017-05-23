P.O. to mark first century

Humboldt Post Office construction underway in 1916.

Humboldt Historical Society will host 100 year anniversary and celebration of the Humboldt Post Office May 31st at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and short program.

The Post Office in Humboldt was established in October, 1858, with John C. Gillespie as first postmaster. The office would have originally been in his store or at the railroad depot that was located south of McKnight Street and west of 17th Avenue.

As time passed, it was located inside two or three different buildings on Main Street.

About 1906 it moved into the McGlathery Building which was on the southeast corner of Main and 13th Avenue. (The building that is currently at this site is a replacement to the old building that burned.)

The next location is the current building on Osborne. James W. McGlathery was the postmaster at the time of the construction of the building.

The land was purchased from W.H. Bobbitt and his home was moved to a lot south of new post office. Construction began in the summer of 1916 and was completed in February, 1917.

It officially opened for business in mid-February, 1917. An addition was made to the back of the building in the mid 1960s and the interior underwent a remodel as well.

The building still has its original windows and some of the PO boxes are original to the building.

Laura Rice is the current postmaster.

The ceremony of the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Humboldt Post Office building will occur on Wednesday, May 31, at 1 p.m. Activities include a ribbon cutting and a plaque presentation by the Humboldt Historical Society.

A history of the Humboldt Post Office will be shared and old photographs will be displayed. Also artifacts such as an early account book and a day dress that belonged to Humboldt’s first female postmaster, Mamie B. Riley, will be on display, courtesy of the Humboldt Strawberry Festival – Historical Museum.

The newly constructed post office exterior and interior, Feb. 1917.

