Horse Show defies rains

GRAND CHAMPION – Jose It Ain’t So ridden by Michael Wright (far right) took top honors at the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Horse Show Friday night. They are joined by (from left) Mike Farley, Ashley Culpepper and Tim Hayes.

Chalmus Davenport Arena was the place to be on Friday, May 12, for the 80th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Horse Show. The decorations were hung in center ring and burgers were on the grill when a rain shower passed through.

This, however, did not dampen the spirits of show manager, Vicki Benjamin or the many exhibitors and spectators gathered to see the magnificent Tennessee Walking horses.

At precisely 6:30 p.m., announcer, Fred Benjamin, asked Bill Kisner to lead the attendees in prayer. After a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem by Jamie and Ivan Hodge, the stick horse class entered the ring. Young riders on their stick horses were each awarded a blue ribbon and goodie bag.

Throughout the evening, those in attendance enjoyed seeing classes that showcased the horses in various disciplines. Performance horses, halter horses and flat shod pleasure horses all competed for the honor of West Tennessee Strawberry festival champions in their division.

Spectators enjoyed delicious concessions cooked and served by Gibson County DARE. As always, the strawberry shortcakes were selling fast!

As the show drew to an end, the long awaited Championship Class entered the ring. The majestic aged stallions and their talented riders made choosing the winner a difficult task for judge Charlie Brown of Princeton, Kentucky.

When the scores_were tallied, Jose It Aint So, owned by Pam and Larry Russell of Pontotoc, Mississippi and ridden and trained by Casey Wright of Reagan, Tennessee, was declared the 80th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Champion.

2017 Festival President, Ashley Culpepper was on hand to present the winner with a strawberry embellished floral horse shoe.

Those leaving the showgrounds were reminded to join us again next year on Friday evening of the first full week in May!