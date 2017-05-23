HHS grads celebrate

Read all about the HHS Class of 2017 inside this week in the Humboldt Chronicle’s Senior Souvenir Edition!

Humboldt High graduates turned their tassles and headed out to meet their futures this weekend. Valedictorian Asiauna Woolfork (below) gives her address to the crowd Friday night followed by salutatorian Jose Chavez. School board members (from left) on the stage are Terry Johnson, Chuck Samples and Phillip Hardee. Also on stage is HHS principal James Walker.

GRADUATION – A crowd came out to congratulate and celebrate with the Class of 2017 at Humboldt High School last week. Among the top five students are (from left, in ascending order) Kortland Martin, Dorrington Reid III, Diamond Perry, salutatorian Jose Chavez and valedictorian Asiauna Woolfork.