Wilkes is new TES principal

By Crystal Burns

A Peabody alumna is returning home.

Courtnee Wilkes, class of 2001, has been hired as principal of Trenton Elementary School. She is currently in her seventh year as assistant principal at Medina Elementary.

Wilkes began her teaching career at Kenton in the Gibson County Special School District. She taught third grade for five years before moving to Medina.

“I have loved working in Gibson County,” Wilkes said.

She is especially grateful to the two principals she worked with in Medina – Calvin Bailey and Billy Carey.

“I’ve learned a lot about being a leader,” she said.

Wilkes moved to Trenton during her freshman year of high school. Her husband, Jonathan, is a 2000 graduate of Peabody. He works for the Gibson County Utility District, and they make their home in Trenton. They have a three-year-old son Asher and are expecting their second child in October.

“It’s going to be a busy year,” Wilkes said.

Wilkes earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and her master’s from Trevecca Nazarene. She said she always knew she wanted to be a principal, and she loves working with elementary students. Her stepfather Carlton Cherry was a principal at Trenton Elementary in the 1990s.

“It is a special honor to follow in his footsteps,” she said.

Trenton Director of Schools Sandra Harper said Wilkes nailed her interview, hitting the mark on instructional practices and working with community and parents.

“She has ties here,” Harper said. “She has the background experience. She came highly recommended. She’s just a really good fit.”

Wilkes begins her tenure at TES on June 1, giving her time to get to know her assistant principal Lois Ellison and work with the school’s leadership team on scheduling.

Harper credited Ellison and other supervisors for taking on additional tasks when principal Jonathan Criswell left just before the fall semester started to take the superintendent’s job in Milan.

“They’ve accepted the load and went above and beyond,” Harper said. “It’s been a good year. It’s been a progressive year.”

Harper also said that Ellison’s experience as interim principal would be an asset to Wilkes.

“All of that will mesh very nicely,” Harper said.

The district is hosting a meet-and-greet for Wilkes and school employees this week.