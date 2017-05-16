Peabody soccer is district runner-up

By Gary Smith

With Peabody’s 1-0 win over McNairy Central in the 14 A-AA District semifinal played last week, the Golden Tide soccer team earned a berth in the district championship match and qualified for the Region Tournament for the first time since 2005.

The victory for Peabody (12-4-!) was long awaited and hard earned, as the Tide accomplished the two goals for the first time in 12 years.

The match was intense and found Peabody controlling possession and shots-on-goal in the first half, but McNairy Central continued to quickly counter attack and find plenty of their own opportunities.

“Everyone was playing their hearts out on both sides. Not a whole lot was separating either team, so it was nice when Jacob (Greene) was able to collect the ball in a big moment in the box and get us on the board,” explained Peabody Soccer Coach Joseph Wuchter.

The goal came with four minutes before half, as Peabody senior forward Jacob Greene, who leads the team with 31 goals this season, put the ball low into the left corner past an outstretched goalkeeper.

The 1-0 edge was able to hold throughout the second half, as senior defenders Ben Allen and Carl Nowell shut down every chance McNairy put together, along with sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Summers, who collected seven saves in the match to preserve the shutout.

“The win was incredibly meaningful to this team and fighting for it like that made it even more enjoyable. A lot of past players wanted badly to advance past this round and now we are finally doing so. It means a lot to the guys, the program and myself, personally,” acknowledged Coach Wuchter”

Thursday’s match had a different outcome, unfortunately for the Tide, as they lost to Lexington 2 -1 after going up 1-0 in the first half on a break away goal by Bryan Mayberry.

Lexington was able to tie the game with 20 minutes left in the match on a corner kick and took the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

“We had a hard time finding our form and our legs down the stretch and it cost us. We had a great chance there and we couldn’t capitalize. We are very disappointed, but very grateful to still be in the fight next week,” noted Coach Wuchter.

Next, the Tide (12-4-1) will face off against Westview at Martin on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination match in Regional Tournament play.