Peabody baseball wins fourth district title in a row

By Gary Smith

Last week, the Peabody Golden Tide (27-4) emerged from the brink of elimination to win its fourth consecutive 14-A District Baseball Championship.

Seeded number one in the tournament, Peabody defeated Greenfield (17-1) and Gibson County (5-3) in the first two games before being dropped into the losers’ bracket due to a 7-6 loss to Union City. The Tide remained in contention in the double elimination tournament, with a 9-1 win over Gibson County. On Wednesday, Peabody was forced to sweep two games against Union City (14-0 and 2-1) to win the championship.

In the 7-6 loss to Union City, Peabody managed only six hits, with 11 strikeouts and committed six errors.

“We got to the finals of the winners’ bracket against Union City. It was a great ballgame, but they beat us 7-6. They scored early in the game to take a 2-0 lead and then we came back and scored four in the bottom of the first. The game went back-and-forth. We had a 5-2 lead and then, to me, the key play in the game was in the sixth inning, when Union City had the bases loaded and one out. They hit a line shot right up the middle that ricocheted off pitcher Hunter Hudson’s leg and rolled out to rightfield. By the time we got to the baseball and threw it in, they scored three runs to tie it on one play. That gave them a lot of momentum. We got a big hit from Ethan Richardson to retake the lead and then they came back and scored two runs to beat us 7-6,” explained Peabody Coach Todd Lumley.

He continued, “At that point, we were in a do-or-die situation and we ended up having to play Gibson County again. We went out and played extremely well that day. We hit the ball. Ethan Richardson threw the best game of the year. We had a couple of guys come up with key hits and that put us back into the championship game.”

Earning the win, Richardson pitched a complete seven inning game, firing a four-hitter, with eighth strikeouts.

Trenton batters contacted the baseball for a dozen hits and two Gibson County errors. Mac Hicks was the pitcher of decision for the Pioneers.

Collecting Peabody’s hits were; Timothy Fields, with three; Hunter Hudson, Richardson and Landon Pickard, with two each and Will Pickard, Cade Roberts and Eli Hammonds, with one apiece.

“Game one was one of those games that happen in baseball, where everything Union City threw up we just put into play hard. We jumped on them early and just hit the ball the entire game. William Woods threw a no-hitter through the five innings and that set us up for the second and deciding game, “informed Coach Lumley.

Back in the championship game, Peabody evened the series with a 14-0 five inning win over Union City. District Pitcher of the Year William Woods threw his third no-hitter of the season, with six strikeouts.

The Tide put the ball into play for 15 hits and six Union City errors. Leading hitters were: Hudson and Roberts, with three each; W. Pickard and Bryce Franks, with two apiece and Fields, Noah Halbrook, Richardson, L. Pickard and Hammonds, with one apiece.

In the title game, freshman designated hitter Bryce Franks delivered a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Tide to a 2-1 win.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Peabody loaded the bases on hit-by-pitches to Richardson and L. Pickard and a walk to W. Pickard. With two outs, Franks singled up the middle of the field to drive in the winning run.

Trenton scored its first run of the contest in the fifth inning, when Landon Pickard slid into first base to beat out an infield grounder, advanced to second base on a mishandled throw to first base, moved to third when Cade Roberts reached base on an error and scored on freshman Eli Hammond’s safety squeeze bunt.

Freshman pitcher Noah Halbrook kept PHS in contention to win the game by working seven innings, allowing one run on five hits, with seven strikeouts.

After throwing only 55 pitches en route to tossing the no-hitter earlier in the evening, Peabody ace pitcher was summoned to the mound for the final inning. After Union City put the first two batters on base due to a single allowed by Halbrook and a hit-by-pitch thrown by Woods, PHS shortstop Timothy Fields turned a 6-3 double play and Landon Pickard made a running catch in leftfield to end the inning.

“I knew the second game was not going to be like the first. That is just not how baseball goes. It was probably one of the tightest and most exciting games of the year, even though there were not a lot of runs scored. Actually, three freshmen really contributed to the win. Noah Halbrook threw seven innings of one-run ball. Eli Hammonds had the safety squeeze for a run. And, Bryce Franks had the big hit to win it. In a huge ballgame, to have three freshmen play that well, is a great accomplishment,” acknowledged the veteran coach.

“I am really proud of this team. We have had a goal the whole year to get to the state tournament. It was an extremely tough loss in that third round game against Union City. We had to turn around and play the next day against a rival team (Gibson County) that always plays us hard. We responded there and then I told the boys that we have won two games in the same day several times this year. You just have to go out and believe you can do it and take it one game at a time and they did,” explained Coach Lumley.

He continued, “The other thing I am so proud of is that this makes four consecutive district championships. So, this year’s senior class has always been a part of a district championship team. I went back and tried to find, if other teams had done this in our district, because there has been a number of very good teams. If there was, I couldn’t find it. I can’ sit here and say for sure, but I don’t believe anybody has won it four consecutive years. So, this is a tremendous accomplishment by the players that have gone through our system. I just shows how the players have brought this program to be a championship team, year after year. It is so hard to do, because when you are at the top, everybody is trying to knock you off. Teams that are good ball clubs are always going to give you their best and you have to respond everyday. This team went out and really played hard and overcame some adversity.”

“So, I look forward to the next round. In a one game deal, you never know what is going to happen. It is going to come down to, probably, who gets the best pitching. Everybody has a good number one. We will play Dresden and their number one is the (Dresser) Winn kid that was the quarterback on their state championship football team. He is an outstanding pitcher, so that will be another big challenge for us,” noted Coach Lumley.