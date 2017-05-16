Gibson Co. chamber golf tournament moves back to Dyer

By Crystal Burns

After a year hiatus, the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Business & Industry Golf Outing is back home.

Last year, the Gibson County Golf Course, formerly Pinecrest, was still building towards its opening as a 9-hole course on Memorial Day Weekend, so the chamber moved its annual tournament to Milan Country Club.

“We appreciate Milan hosting us last year,” said Chamber Executive Director Libby Wickersham. “This year we’re excited to be back in the area we serve.”

Although Gibson County Golf Course has just nine holes, teams playing in the chamber tournament will enjoy a round of 18 in the four-person scramble. Shotgun starts are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch for morning and afternoon golfers will be served from 12-1 p.m.

Bill Joyner, senior vice president at Security Bank in Trenton who also works with the golf course, said the partnership with the chamber is a perfect fit.

“Gibson County Golf Course truly is a community project,” Joyner said. “It’s all public funds. A lot of the work done is on a volunteer basis.”

He credited Joey Hays, who purchased the Pinecrest property at auction, and Dyer Industrial Board for helping keep the county’s only public course open.

Joyner also said the course is in good shape.

“We’ve put a lot of money back into the course over the last 12 months,” he said.

Cost to play in the chamber tournament is $325 for a four-person team furnishing own carts or $385 per team with two carts included. Hole sponsorships are available for $100 each.

“This is always a fun day for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing a lot of friends on our home course,” Wickersham said.

The chamber is again presenting its popular golf ball drop sponsored by Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. Purchase one golf ball for $5 or five balls for $20. A bucket of numbered golf balls will be dropped over a pre-selected green. The ball that rolls into the cup first or is closest to the hole wins a cash prize of $250. You do not have to be present to win.

Purchase your chances at the chamber office or the day of the tournament. Rain date for the tournament is June 1.

For more information, contact the chamber at 855-0973.