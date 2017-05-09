Your Right to Know

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community

General Sessions

Lashelle Price – theft under $1,000

Danterrance Brown – DUI

Casee hart – driving without DL

Brittany Brackins – DUI

Quincey L. Ivy – public intoxication

Ronald Parks – public intoxication

Kanessha Robinson – driving without DL, simple possession of Schedule VI

Filiberton DeSales Castelan – driving while license suspended

Lucas E. Stevens – evading arrest

Christy Stoots – theft of merchandise

Joshua Waller – tampering w/evidence amended to obstruction of process

Joshua Waller – meth

Jeremy L. Duncan – evading arrest

Jeremy L. Duncan – evading arrest

Hannah Marie Williamson – domestic assault

Hunter Huffman – domestic assault

Melissa Ann Scobey – DUI first

Gary Schwegmann – driving while license revoked

Jenny Baker – DUI first amended to under age DWI

Terry Kelly – evading arrest, best interest plea

Terry Wayne Kelly – assault

Christopher Coburn – public intoxication

Julius McElrath – sexual offender registration form violation amended to attempted sexual offender registration from violation

Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked

Charles E. Dial – simple possession schedule VI

Sheila Ann Edwards – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Brian A. Echols – assault, indecent exposure

Neko Shepard – driving while license revoked

Anthony Lee Haney – assault

Tommy Hill Jr. – sexual offender registration form violation amended to attempted sexual offender registration form violation

Henry L. Springer – public intoxication

David D. Adams – driving while suspended amended to driving w/o

Keith L. Hart – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Teddy W. Morgan – domestic assault

Robert Lawrence Sutherby – forgery up to $1000 amended to violation of bad check law

Johnathan Hones – driving while licensed revoked amended to driving w/o, simple possession

Douglas Denton – harassment

Douglas Denton – domestic assault

Jeffery Brent Davis – meth amended to simple schedule II, schedule IV drugs amended to simple IV

Thomas Jason Forrest – leave scene of accident

Daniel L. Corley – DUI first

Kelley J. Cole – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o

Pamela Sue Gunnells – simple IV

Pamela Sue Gunnells – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia

Daniel A. Ziebart – leave scene of accident

Grace Tate – best interest plea

Mark Ditton – meth amended to simple II, criminal impersonation

Tommie Hyde – DUI first amended to reckless

Derrick Coakley – sexual offender registration – attempt

Jason C. McAlister – theft under $1000

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 1, 2017 through May 7, 2017:

Boykin, Veronica Shuney, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Madison County CJC; Charges: trafficking for sexual servitude. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Burns, Ashley Johnique, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, East Main Street by VFW; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.

Hill, Alexander Eugene, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date 05/04/2017; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment.

Hill, Alexander Eugene, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017, 1618 Vine Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

Levingston, James Kenneth, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Luster, Sinatra Donyell, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, 1315 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.

McCrady, Edward Bernard, 48, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2017, East End Drive; Charges: aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Pharms, Terrell Ramone, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, 1117 Main Street; Charges: sexual exploitation of minor: aggravated. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Phillips, Whitney Shane, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, Elm Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.

Pledge, Corenveia Sharminkeke, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, Central Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Powell, Jordan Dson, 18, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, 1401 Bradford Drive; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.

Pruitt, Maurice, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Reeves, Ronald Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017; Charges: picked up for other agency.

Strayhorn, Rickell Shontae, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2017, Highway 45 at Sugar Creek; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.

Sullivan, Jerry Louis, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2017, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: stop sign violation, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.

Walker, Dione Charmine, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2017, 1309 Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made May 1 through May 7, 2017.

Shane Morphis, w/m, 25 yoa – Capias

Duane Money, w/m, 47 yoa – Driving on revoked license

Scott Messerschmidt, w/m, 43 yoa – Driving on revoked license

Justin Glasper, b/m, 29 yoa – Capias

Timothy Coffman, w/m, 41 yoa – Capias

Jeremy Wray, w/m, 30 yoa – Capias

Janie Owings, w/f, 22 yoa – Permitting or facilitating an escape

Ebony Yarbrough, b/f, 35 yoa – Theft of services

Harmony Winsett, w/f, 24 yoa – Failure to appear

Adriana Villarreal, w/f, 44 yoa – Identity theft, forgery, & criminal simulation

Christopher Puryear, b/m,40 yoa – Attachment

Terrell Pharms, b/m, 34 yoa – Capias

Christian Pensis, w/m, 24 yoa – Driving on revoked license & improper display of tags

Chaddrick Mclemore, w/m, 37 yoa – Capias, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia

Megan Mclaughlin, w/f, 33 yoa – Violation of bad check law

Crystal Kilzer, w/f, 33 yoa – Violation of bad check law 2 x’s

Devonte Harris, b/m, 19 yoa – Disorderly conduct

James Edwards, w/m, 41 yoa – Domestic assault

Troy Cantrell, w/m, 53 yoa – Violation of order of protection, evading arrest, reckless driving, & stalking

Maurice Pruitt, b/m, 45 yoa – Violation of parole

Richard O’lee, w/m, 49 yoa – Capias

Samantha Hunt, w/f, 19 yoa – Reckless endangerment & possession of drug paraphernalia

Derrick Allen, w/m, 26 yoa – Driving under the influence & violation of implied consent

Robert Solberg, w/m, 32 yoa – Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, & possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Eshan Pirtle, b/m, 49 yoa – Capias

Jeremy Koffman, w/m, 43 yoa – Violation of probation

Roy Ellis, w/m, 46 yoa – Possession of schedule II, driving on revoked license, & use or possess substance to falsify drug test

Wendy Brown, w/f, 24 yoa – Public intoxication

Robert Barton, w/m, 34 yoa – Allowing animals to run at large

Jessica Barnette, w/f, 24 yoa – Attachment

Jessica Anderson, w/f, 25 yoa – Driving on revoked license

Moses Gaines, b/m, 64 yoa – Driving under the influence

Troy Whitson, w/m, 32 yoa – Leaving the scene of an accident, possession of schedule II & VI

Alicia Griffith, w/f, 26 yoa – Attachment

Divorces

Heather Lin Vandeveer vs. Carl Ray Vandeveer

Jacqueline Adkisson vs. Casey Lazar Adkisson

Chris Connell vs. Katherine Joyce Overby

Amber Nicole Pierce vs. Micah Shane Pierce

Laura Alicia Herrera vs. Daniel Rafael Herrera

Jazell D. Baker vs. Jessica Nicole Baker

Abby Denise Johnson vs. Trent Jay Johnson

Building Permits

Andrew and Georgia Rutherford, 16 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford

Keith Lusk, 55 Horace Burress Road, Milan

Velma Travis, 78 Union Church Road, Trenton

Todd Williford, 5 Lowery Lane, Trenton

Terry Buckley, 101 Roy Hargrove Road, Milan

Clark Family Homes, 27 Lesia Drive, Medina

Gibson County Industrial Building, Highway 45 W, Humboldt

Danny Bridger, 58 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan

Joe Ulrich, 33 Kennedie Road, Medina

Clark Family Homes, 29 Lesia Drive, Medina

Lucretia Moyer, 207 South Church Street, Trenton