Peabody alumna is principal of the year

A Peabody High School alumna has received recognition as a 2017 National Distinguished Principal.

Dr. Amy Downey, principal at Charlotte Park Elementary School in Metro Nashville Public Schools, is the Elementary Level Principal of the Year. Downey has been principal since 2015. She has focused on facilitating positive change in school culture and climate, implementing the “Just Read” program for all students, and improving parental involvement. In 2007 and 2011, Downey was recognized as the Metro Nashville Public Schools Principal of the Year.

The daughter of Carol Gordon of Trenton, Downey is a 1982 graduate of Peabody. She graduated from Freed-Hardeman University and Middle Tennessee State University before receiving her doctorate degree in 2012 from Trevecca Nazarene University. She and her husband, Douglas Downey, have one daughter, Taylor, who is a student at UT Chattanooga.

The National Distinguished Principals Program, established in 1984, recognizes excellence in elementary and middle level principals’ school leadership. Downey will have the opportunity to attend the National Distinguished Principals Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., in October.