Nashville/Rutherford – Mr. Ted Bell, 69, transitioned to his next life on November 5, 2016.

He was born on October 30, 1947, son of the late Mr. Coy Leon Bell and Virginia Bell of Rutherford. He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Bell Whitworth of Nashville and brother, Richard Bell of Dyer.

Memorial services are planned for Rutherford at 2 p.m., November 12.

Ted dearly loved his dog Chance, was greatly benefitted by the Veterans’ Administration and was so proud and passionate about University of Tennessee Mechanical Engineering. He would appreciate donations to help these organizations in lieu of flowers.

Check his or Rebecca Whitworth Facebook page for more information.