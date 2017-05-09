Your Right to Know
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community
General Sessions
Lashelle Price – theft under $1,000
Danterrance Brown – DUI
Casee hart – driving without DL
Brittany Brackins – DUI
Quincey L. Ivy – public intoxication
Ronald Parks – public intoxication
Kanessha Robinson – driving without DL, simple possession of Schedule VI
Filiberton DeSales Castelan – driving while license suspended
Lucas E. Stevens – evading arrest
Christy Stoots – theft of merchandise
Joshua Waller – tampering w/evidence amended to obstruction of process
Joshua Waller – meth
Jeremy L. Duncan – evading arrest
Jeremy L. Duncan – evading arrest
Hannah Marie Williamson – domestic assault
Hunter Huffman – domestic assault
Melissa Ann Scobey – DUI first
Gary Schwegmann – driving while license revoked
Jenny Baker – DUI first amended to under age DWI
Terry Kelly – evading arrest, best interest plea
Terry Wayne Kelly – assault
Christopher Coburn – public intoxication
Julius McElrath – sexual offender registration form violation amended to attempted sexual offender registration from violation
Tracy L. Cole – driving while license revoked
Charles E. Dial – simple possession schedule VI
Sheila Ann Edwards – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Brian A. Echols – assault, indecent exposure
Neko Shepard – driving while license revoked
Anthony Lee Haney – assault
Tommy Hill Jr. – sexual offender registration form violation amended to attempted sexual offender registration form violation
Henry L. Springer – public intoxication
David D. Adams – driving while suspended amended to driving w/o
Keith L. Hart – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Teddy W. Morgan – domestic assault
Robert Lawrence Sutherby – forgery up to $1000 amended to violation of bad check law
Johnathan Hones – driving while licensed revoked amended to driving w/o, simple possession
Douglas Denton – harassment
Douglas Denton – domestic assault
Jeffery Brent Davis – meth amended to simple schedule II, schedule IV drugs amended to simple IV
Thomas Jason Forrest – leave scene of accident
Daniel L. Corley – DUI first
Kelley J. Cole – driving while license suspended amended to driving w/o
Pamela Sue Gunnells – simple IV
Pamela Sue Gunnells – possession unlawful drug paraphernalia
Daniel A. Ziebart – leave scene of accident
Grace Tate – best interest plea
Mark Ditton – meth amended to simple II, criminal impersonation
Tommie Hyde – DUI first amended to reckless
Derrick Coakley – sexual offender registration – attempt
Jason C. McAlister – theft under $1000
Humboldt Police Report
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from May 1, 2017 through May 7, 2017:
Boykin, Veronica Shuney, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 04/04/2017, Madison County CJC; Charges: trafficking for sexual servitude. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Burns, Ashley Johnique, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, East Main Street by VFW; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl Yarbrough.
Hill, Alexander Eugene, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date 05/04/2017; Charges: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment.
Hill, Alexander Eugene, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017, 1618 Vine Street; Charges: mfg/del/sell controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
Levingston, James Kenneth, 55, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2017, 14th Avenue and Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Luster, Sinatra Donyell, 40, of Gadsden; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, 1315 N. 22nd Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Rich.
McCrady, Edward Bernard, 48, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/02/2017, East End Drive; Charges: aggravated assault, theft of property. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Pharms, Terrell Ramone, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, 1117 Main Street; Charges: sexual exploitation of minor: aggravated. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Phillips, Whitney Shane, 33, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/03/2017, Elm Street and 16th Avenue; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Smith.
Pledge, Corenveia Sharminkeke, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, Central Avenue and McLin Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Powell, Jordan Dson, 18, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: 05/05/2017, 1401 Bradford Drive; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Inv. Hill.
Pruitt, Maurice, 45, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Reeves, Ronald Ray, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/04/2017; Charges: picked up for other agency.
Strayhorn, Rickell Shontae, 20, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: 05/06/2017, Highway 45 at Sugar Creek; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Barr.
Sullivan, Jerry Louis, 59, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2017, 1309 N. 18th Avenue; Charges: stop sign violation, possession of Schedule II. Arresting officer: Ptl. Patterson.
Walker, Dione Charmine, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 05/01/2017, 1309 Main Street; Charges: driving under influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made May 1 through May 7, 2017.
Shane Morphis, w/m, 25 yoa – Capias
Duane Money, w/m, 47 yoa – Driving on revoked license
Scott Messerschmidt, w/m, 43 yoa – Driving on revoked license
Justin Glasper, b/m, 29 yoa – Capias
Timothy Coffman, w/m, 41 yoa – Capias
Jeremy Wray, w/m, 30 yoa – Capias
Janie Owings, w/f, 22 yoa – Permitting or facilitating an escape
Ebony Yarbrough, b/f, 35 yoa – Theft of services
Harmony Winsett, w/f, 24 yoa – Failure to appear
Adriana Villarreal, w/f, 44 yoa – Identity theft, forgery, & criminal simulation
Christopher Puryear, b/m,40 yoa – Attachment
Terrell Pharms, b/m, 34 yoa – Capias
Christian Pensis, w/m, 24 yoa – Driving on revoked license & improper display of tags
Chaddrick Mclemore, w/m, 37 yoa – Capias, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia
Megan Mclaughlin, w/f, 33 yoa – Violation of bad check law
Crystal Kilzer, w/f, 33 yoa – Violation of bad check law 2 x’s
Devonte Harris, b/m, 19 yoa – Disorderly conduct
James Edwards, w/m, 41 yoa – Domestic assault
Troy Cantrell, w/m, 53 yoa – Violation of order of protection, evading arrest, reckless driving, & stalking
Maurice Pruitt, b/m, 45 yoa – Violation of parole
Richard O’lee, w/m, 49 yoa – Capias
Samantha Hunt, w/f, 19 yoa – Reckless endangerment & possession of drug paraphernalia
Derrick Allen, w/m, 26 yoa – Driving under the influence & violation of implied consent
Robert Solberg, w/m, 32 yoa – Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, & possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Eshan Pirtle, b/m, 49 yoa – Capias
Jeremy Koffman, w/m, 43 yoa – Violation of probation
Roy Ellis, w/m, 46 yoa – Possession of schedule II, driving on revoked license, & use or possess substance to falsify drug test
Wendy Brown, w/f, 24 yoa – Public intoxication
Robert Barton, w/m, 34 yoa – Allowing animals to run at large
Jessica Barnette, w/f, 24 yoa – Attachment
Jessica Anderson, w/f, 25 yoa – Driving on revoked license
Moses Gaines, b/m, 64 yoa – Driving under the influence
Troy Whitson, w/m, 32 yoa – Leaving the scene of an accident, possession of schedule II & VI
Alicia Griffith, w/f, 26 yoa – Attachment
Divorces
Heather Lin Vandeveer vs. Carl Ray Vandeveer
Jacqueline Adkisson vs. Casey Lazar Adkisson
Chris Connell vs. Katherine Joyce Overby
Amber Nicole Pierce vs. Micah Shane Pierce
Laura Alicia Herrera vs. Daniel Rafael Herrera
Jazell D. Baker vs. Jessica Nicole Baker
Abby Denise Johnson vs. Trent Jay Johnson
Building Permits
Andrew and Georgia Rutherford, 16 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford
Keith Lusk, 55 Horace Burress Road, Milan
Velma Travis, 78 Union Church Road, Trenton
Todd Williford, 5 Lowery Lane, Trenton
Terry Buckley, 101 Roy Hargrove Road, Milan
Clark Family Homes, 27 Lesia Drive, Medina
Gibson County Industrial Building, Highway 45 W, Humboldt
Danny Bridger, 58 Mathis Crossing Road, Milan
Joe Ulrich, 33 Kennedie Road, Medina
Clark Family Homes, 29 Lesia Drive, Medina
Lucretia Moyer, 207 South Church Street, Trenton