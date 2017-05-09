Strawberry Festival Schedule of Events
God Bless Humboldt
& the 80th Annual Strawberry Festival!
Tuesday, May 9
Recipe Contest & Taste of Humboldt – The Opera House Event Hall, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
President’s Reception – The Opera House Event Hall
(by invitation only)
Entertainment – Main Street, Downtown – Plaza 3 Theater – Paula Bridges McGill & The Bandstand Revue, 6:30 p.m
Thursday, May 11
Junior Floats Parade – Main Street, 10 a.m.
Strawberry Classic Golf Tournament – Lunch and Registration 12 p.m., Shotgun Start, 1 p.m.
Arts on Main – The Opera House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Junior Miss Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 5 p.m.
Hall of Fame Reception – First United Methodist Church, 5 p.m.
Miss Teen Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 7 p.m.
Entertainment – Downtown Humboldt – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Grand Floats Parade – Main Street, 10 a.m.
Barbecue Cookoff – Viking Park, 12 p.m.
Arts on Main – The Opera House, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Governor’s Luncheon – HMC Conference Center, 12:30 p.m. (advance ticket required)
Junior Hostess Princess Revue – East Elementary School gym, 5 p.m.
Horse Show – Chalmus Davenport Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Hostess Princess Revue – East Elementary School gym, 7 p.m.
Entertainment – Viking Park – Wolf River Rednecks, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
5K & 10K Run – Bailey Park, Registration (7 a.m.) Race (8 a.m.)
Car Show – Viking Park, 8 a.m.
Tractor Display – Viking Park, 9 a.m.
Barbecue Cookoff – Viking Park, 9 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Little Miss Territorial Revue – East Elementary School gym, 11 a.m.
Territorial Queens Revue – East Elementary School gym, 6 p.m.